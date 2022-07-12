In the past decade, we have seen marketing taking over content and films with average or poor content opening to big numbers and sustaining well at the box office.

Well, the entertainment industry is one of the most lucrative businesses across the globe. Right from box office business to non-theatrical revenues, movies often turn out to be profitable ventures for their makers. However, the uncertainty of the box office business has been a talking point among the trade pundits, especially after the post-pandemic era.

While 'content is the king' has been the ultimate mantra in Bollywood and other movie industries, in the past decade, we have seen marketing taking over content and films with average or poor content opening to big numbers and sustaining well at the box office. However, in recent times, the good old mantra seems to be back in the industry as many films like Kamal Haasan's Vikram (Hindi), R Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect (Hindi), Adivi Sesh's Major (Hindi) and others have managed to perform well despite having a low-key promotion. The glorious word of mouth from the audience reflected in the numbers and we saw the above-mentioned movies holding phenomenally well at the ticket windows. In fact, the trend of these films is much stronger compared to Bollywood and Hollywood biggies, which released this year.

Well, honestly the taste of audience has seen a drastic change in the post-pandemic era as the cinegoers have become very selective and thoughtful. So, if the makers want audience to spend their hard-earned money on their films, they should make sure that the content is powerful, engaging and entertaining enough to give value for their time and money.

In the coming days mid-budget films like Rajkummar Rao's Hit: The First Case, Taapsee Pannu's Shabhash Mithu and others are expected to win the box office with their solid and engaging content. However, it'll quite be a competitive scenario for these movies as many biggies like Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera, John Abraham-Arjun Kapoor's Ek Villain Returns will impact the screen count due to the big names and star power of lead stars.

