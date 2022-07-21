Shamshera, The Gray Man and more exciting projects are coming this Friday to entertain the audience.

The pandemic phase has changed the dynamics of the entertainment industry. While we saw OTT platforms booming in this period, theatrical revenues witnessed a drastic dip and some of the biggest Bollywood films got outrightly rejected by the audience. While the trade pundits are hoping that upcoming biggies will bring back the audience to the cinema halls, the coming Friday (22nd July) is expected to be an entertaining day as it will treat cinegoers and OTT lovers with new and exciting projects.

Talking about theatrical releases, we will see the arrival of superstar and handsome hunk Ranbir Kapoor on the silver screen after four years with Shamshera, where he will be seen playing a double role for the first time. The mega-budget actioner has registered good numbers in its advance booking reports and is expected to earn over Rs 15 crore on its opening day at the box office. Directed by Karan Malhotra of Agneepath and Brothers fame, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Vaani Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Saurabh Shukla and others.

Another film, which is hitting the silver screen is Rajat Kapoor's Rk/Rkay, which also features Mallika Sherawat, Kubbra Sait, Ranvir Shorey, Manu Rishi Chadha, Chandrachoor Rai, Abhijeet Deshpande, Abhishek Sharrma, Grace Girdhar, and Vaishali Malhara in key roles.

Coming to OTT releases, Kumud Mishra's Doctor Arora will stream on Sony LIV from this Friday. The light-hearted quirky show narrates the story of Dr Arora, who helps people experiencing sexual problems. Created by Imtiaz Ali, the show also stars Vidya Malvade and Vivek Mushran in prominent roles. It is directed by Nidhi Sethia Nair, Sajid Ali and Archit Kumar.

Another show, which will release on 22nd July is Ghar Wapasi, which features Akanksha Thakur, Saad Bilgrami, Atul Srivastava, Vishal Vashishtha and is directed by Ruchir Anand. Last but definitely not the least is Netflix's mega project The Gray Man, which is directed by popular duo Anthony Russo and Joe Russo (Russo Brothers) of Avengers: Endgame fame. The film (not the show) features the ensemble cast of Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick, Regé-Jean Page, Wagner Moura, Julia Butters, Dhanush, Alfre Woodard, and Billy Bob Thornton.

