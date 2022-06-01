Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra: Part 1 Shiva is set to hit the screens on 9th September. The film is directed by Ayan Mukerji.

Almost four years of its inception, Karan Johar's big-screen extravaganza Brahmastra: Part 1 Shiva featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Dimple Kapadia and Mouni Roy in prominent roles. Just yesterday, the makers shared a visually appealing promo revealing the trailer release date of the film, which is 15 June.

Touted to be one of the costliest films of Bollywood, the action-adventure fantasy drama is expected to be a visual spectacle for the moviegoers. While fans are eagerly waiting for the trailer of this mega-budget multi-starrer, the makers are going all out to make sure the content of this biggie impresses the audience. And to ensure that director Ayan Mukerji has incorporated the suggestions given by SS Rajamouli's father and blockbuster writer KV Vijayendra Prasad.

Ranbir Kapoor reveals KV Vijayendra Prasad's contribution

On Tuesday, when SS Rajamouli, Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji arrived at Visakhapatnam for the promotion of Brahmastra. During the event, RK revealed how KV Vijayendra Prasad's inputs were added in the film and said, “After your father watched the film. Ayan made us reshoot for four days after receiving suggestions from SS Rajamouli’s father. This is because he values him so much and we all are very grateful for his contribution to our film.” For the unversed, SS Rajamouli is presenting the south dubbed versions of Brahmastra.

Special message from Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor's wife and costar Alia Bhatt, who wasn't present for the event, shared a message through a video. “I really wish I could be there today with everyone. I am missing the whole team, Ayan, and Ranbir. But I am there in spirit and especially there in Ranbir’s heart," said the 2 States actress.

Bankrolled under the banners of Dharma Productions and Fox Star Studios, the film is set to hit the screens on 9th September. It will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.

​​Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.​