Sanjay Dutt has impressed fans with his negative portrayals in films like KGF 2, Panipat and Agneepath.

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, who is fondly called as 'Baba' by his fans and close friends, has been entertaining us for over four decades. Making his screen debut with Rocky in 1981, Sanju played more of boy-next-door characters in the initial phase of his career followed by action-packed films. Later, he impressed cinegoers with grey shade roles in films like Khalnayak, Kaante, Musafir and others.

The actor also showed his versatility by doing comical characters in Jodi No 1, Haseena Maan Jayegi, Ek Aur Ek Gyarah, Munnabhai MBBS, Lage Raho Munnabhai and others. However, in recent times Sanjay Dutt's villainous roles are garnering praises across the country. Whether it's Kancha from Agneepath, Ahmad Shah Abdali from Panipat or Adheera from KGF 2, the actor's menacing portrayals is turning out to be the major highlights for the audience. In fact, his negative character of Daroga Shudh Singh in Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera has already become a talking point among the audience. Undoubtedly cinema buffs are loving Sanju's negative portrayals and he is emerging as one of the menacing villains in the Indian film industry. But, there are certain elements, which make the actor a powerful personality on the silver screen.

Larger-than-life persona

Despite portraying negative characters, Sanjay Dutt brings out his larger-than-life persona on the silver screen, which doesn't only make him look powerful but also more likeable than the protagonists (in many cases). His towering screen presence often becomes one of the reasons to watch films on the big canvas.



Raw, gritty and fierce



The actor never shies away to experiment with his looks while portraying villainous characters. While his bald look without eye-brows of Kancha in Agneepath became a rage, KGF 2's Adheera look inspired by Vikings garnered monstrous response from the audience.

Inputs to his characters

In many interviews, filmmakers have said that Sanjay Dutt adds inputs to his characters, which makes his portrayals more enhanced and powerful on the silver screen. KGF 2 director Prashanth Neel had said while revealing Adheera's look, "Sanjay sir has put a lot of effort and thought into it personally. His input has been huge.”

