Shehzada, Hit, Vikram Vedha, Drishyam 2 and many others are set to hit the screens in the coming days.

Not long ago, Bollywood was considered the biggest entertainment industry in the country. But in the last decade, we all witnessed a drastic change and south Indian cinema including Tollywood, Mollywood, Kollywood and Sandalwood rose to prominence and started garnering pan-India appeal thanks to their larger-than-life portrayals, impeccable narratives and superb storyline direction.

On the other hand, the Hindi film industry is losing its grip on the audience due to lack of originality. In fact, the decision of cashing on south and Hollywood remakes is backfiring for the makers as the audience has outrightly rejected some of the mega-budget films, which were adapted in Bollywood.

The recent examples include Shahid Kapoor's Jersey and Abhimanyu Dassani's Nikamma, which interestingly are the remakes of Nani's Telugu flicks and Jersey and MCA Middle Class Abbayi. To be honest, during the pandemic phase, audience had already watched the original films, which affected the box office numbers of the above-mentioned movies.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

The concern still remains for Bollywood as there are many remakes in the pipeline, which includes Rajkummar Rao's Hit (remake of Vishwak Sen's Hit), Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan's Vikram Vedha (remake of R Madhavan-Vijay Sethupathi's Vikram Vedha), Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada (remake of Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo), Ajay Devgn's Bholaa (remake of Karthi's Kaithi) and many others. In fact, Aamir Khan's upcoming biggie Laal Singh Chaddha is also an adaptation but from a Hollywood film Forrest Gump, which featured Tom Hanks in the titular role.

With the majority of movies lacking originality, we saw the audience inclining toward south Indian cinema. The popularity of stars like Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Jr NTR, Prabhas and Yash in the north market has now challenged the Bollywood makers and stars to come out of their comfort zone and make truly pan-India movies instead of niche and high-end cinemas, which target to metro-cities of Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore and Kolkata.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.