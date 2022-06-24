Ranbir Kapoor has two big releases in 2022 in the form of Shamshera and Brahmastra: Part 1 Shiva.

Ranbir Raj Kapoor, who is popularly known as Ranbir Kapoor, is considered as one of the finest actors of the current generation. From Wake Up Sid, Rockstar and Barfi to Raajneeti and Sanju, the handsome hunk has shown his versatility by portraying various characters.

While the actor enjoys a massive fanbase across the country, he has been missing from the silver screen for a long time as his last film was released in June 2018. But RK is treating his fans with two films this year — Shamshera and Brahmastra: Part 1 Shiva.

The trailers of both films have garnered an immense response from the cinegoers. However, if you have seen the promos, you will notice some kind of similarities between the two projects. The lead star is not playing a typical chocolate hero character but is set to impress us with his action-packed avatar in Shamshera and Brahmastra. Apart from that, both the films look larger-than-life and super expensive. Looking at these big projects, we can say that RK is now becoming the symbol of the cinema, which shows grandeur and great visual experience.

The budgets of Brahmastra and Shamshera are apparently Rs 300 crore and Rs 150 crore respectively. Well, the producers have invested such a big amount because of the superstardom of Ranbir Kapoor, whose last film (Sanju) collected over Rs 340 crore at the ticket windows.

Also, there are various reasons for Brahmastra being the highly-anticipated film among the cinegoers as for the first time audience will see the real-life couple Ranbir and Alia Bhatt sharing the screen space. Apart from their mesmerising chemistry, Amitabh Bachchan's towering screen presence is expected to be one of the biggest highlights of the Ayan Mukerji directorial.

Talking about Shamshera, watching RK in a dual avatar is expected to be a treat for cinegoers. His epic face-off with Sanjay Dutt is touted to be grand in every way.

With the humongous buzz around these two films, we hope the cumulative business of Shamshera and Brahmastra crosses Rs 600 crore at the ticket windows.

