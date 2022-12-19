Employer branding: Impact of disruptive technology on this industry

More than 75% of job searchers evaluate a company’s reputation and employer brand before applying, according to a recent LinkedIn survey. They want to interact with your staff, see your culture first and, stay informed of interesting business developments, and have a thorough understanding of your workplace. A small and medium-sized enterprise with no history of success and no formal employer brand strategy has challenging issues. Who actually has the time to start dealing with all of that?

Thankfully, a new generation of peer-to-peer communities, job boards, and technological tools is emerging to help you produce more engaging communications. The secret is to examine what makes your company unique and to make the most of your agility.

Employer branding is affected by disruptive technologies

Numerous businesses have been disrupted and transformed by technology. It should come as no surprise that the recruitment sector is currently going through a disruptive phase as HR technology becomes more prevalent and artificially intelligent.

According to KPMG, two-thirds of HR executives think that HR is going through a digital revolution. However, businesses believe that the only way to accelerate digital transformation is to invest in a significant software acquisition, which calls for a considerable budget and executive support.

The fact is that the HR technology market is evolving so quickly that new products are always being released, surprising and delighting organisations of all sizes. Although many HR professionals are aware of these tools, integrating them into routine procedures is a significant step.

It can be challenging for company , or small and medium-sized enterprises, to keep up with current advances in HR technology. Choosing which to invest in is difficult, and even then, the price may be too high. The key is knowing when and where to use the technology.

Artificial intelligence and robotics

According to research conducted by PwC, 40 percent of the HR functions of international companies are currently using AI applications.

Also, the ability of AI and machine learning to improve accuracy and produce automated activities was cited as one of the top trends in the employment market for 2022 in a recent TechRadar report. And this can undoubtedly improve a company’s reputation.

Furthermore, a 2017 McKinsey analysis titled “Jobs Lost, Jobs Gained” projected that up to 375 million workers worldwide could be impacted by developing technologies and that 30% of work tasks could be automated by 2030.

Artificial intelligence is the trend in technology that will be most helpful to businesses looking to build their brand. AI analytics can be used to speed up the recruitment process and acquire useful insights into the hiring data. AI can also be used to narrow down the talent pool and locate the top applicants. Chatbots, which use machine learning algorithms to enhance your employer brand, are one of the innovations that come from AI.

The use of chatbots on career websites has increased. These chatbots have been discovered to help businesses improve their customer service and communication with potential applicants before they apply. By spending more time directly interacting with prospects who are already in the hiring process, businesses can make the most of their time.

Blockchain technology

By 2021, investments in blockchain technology will total $2.3 billion, which is enormous considering that they were only $335.5 million in 2017, highlights a report by Statista.

Today, blockchain is fast expanding into the workplace. Through a variety of use cases, blockchain technology is now being directly incorporated into the HR function, adding transparency and trust.

Blockchain technology has a wide range of possible applications that might change a variety of industries, including all aspects of hiring, identifying talent pools, running background checks, verifying employment history, using smart contracts to engage contract workers, onboarding, maintaining highly sensitive employee data, maintaining employees’ personal data, handling financial transactions, and managing.

Social Media

To reach your target audience, you must use all possible measures. Real-time updates are possible between your business and potential employees thanks to social media.

The most successful social media advertisements target a certain population, addressing their requirements, and adopting their viewpoint. Analytics technologies, like those found on social media sites like Twitter, can monitor user personal information, online footprints, preferences, and habits. Brands may use this information to better understand how to position their business to attract top personnel.

They can better communicate their brand to the target audience they want to attract by using analytics technologies. It facilitates the development of better connections. One of your supporters could very well end up becoming your future employee.

Employer brands can assess the effectiveness of their employer branding initiatives with the use of social media, which is a cost-effective strategy.

Final thoughts

The employer brand at your organisation ought to be strong given the aforementioned considerations. You need to be aware of how technology might influence and enhance your employer’s brand. According to the World Economic Forum, 35% of the skills required for occupations will have changed by 2030. The majority of your staff members are probably taking advantage of the gig economy, and you’ll probably hire them through on-demand apps. AI in HR will ensure a fair hiring process, with algorithms that eliminate unconscious bias and pick up pay disparities between genders.

The author is the Founder & CEO, Phoenix TalentX Branding. Views expressed are personal.

