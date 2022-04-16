Earth and soul | A beginner’s guide on how to look after houseplants if you are a ‘plant parent’

Plant parenting is an art of raising and caring for plants just like we do for our children

Our planet is home to humans, animals, plants and billions of micro-organisms. There is mutual interdependence and coexistence that naturally exists between these different inhabitants and sub-organs of the planet. We are dependent on each other for our existence and development. For example, humans need oxygen to survive and food to eat which are given by plants. Similarly, plants need carbon dioxide for their survival which is exhaled out by humans. There is perfect balance in all beings and things in the world.

As per Indian culture, plants are living creatures. The Indian value system hails plants as part of the daily rituals and life. They are born, grow, breathe and manifest emotions just like humans. If you hurt them, they are hurt too. The famous Indian scientist, JC Bose, strongly proved with his research that like animals, plants have a sensitive nervous system and even their responses to external stimuli could be recorded and measured. His belief was strengthened by the results of his experiments. Taking care of plants is known by different names like plant-parenting, plant-care, plant-grooming, etc. Just as we humans give birth and raise children, we raise, cultivate and nurture plants. If you just buy plants and don't care and nurture them, it's immoral and insensitive. Plant parenting is an art of raising and caring for plants just like we do for our children.

According to our ancient knowledge, the whole living beings and the universe are made up of five elements. The five elements are earth, water, air, space and fire. In order to grow and bloom, plants need all these five elements. We can have two types of plants, indoor and outdoor. Both have different requirements in terms of these five elements. In addition, plants also require nutrients and regular care. Deficiency of any or all of these elements hinders the birth and growth of plants. We will discuss these five elements and their role in plant rearing.

Soil is the first element. According to Vrikshayurveda, soil (earth) is like a mother where the plant takes birth and grows. The plant (embryo) is sown in the womb of the earth. So, the health and well-being of the plant depends on the fertility, productivity and strength of the soil. It supplies nutrients for plants and acts as a water filter and provides a habitat for microorganisms. The soil should neither be too hard nor too loose. It should be free from any pebbles, granules and chemicals/pesticides. If need be, we can add compost or organic nutrients like vermi-compost and home compost. Homemade compost consists of vegetable peels, tea leftovers and rotten fruits. This way we can reuse the biodegradable waste as manure. Banana peels are good for gardens because they contain 42 per cent potassium. Even the dried tea leaves contain about 4.4 percent nitrogen, 0.24 per cent phosphorus and 0.25 per cent potassium. The source of phosphorus can be burned cucumber skins, hair and mushroom compost.

As living things, plants and trees require water to survive and grow. How much water a plant needs depends on the type of plant, how much light the plant receives and how old the plant is. A plant takes in water through its stem which travels to its leaves. Indoor plants should be watered once in three days and only till the top layer. Each pot should have a hole so that excess water can drain out.

Every plant needs sunlight to grow. Starting from germination, the plant needs energy in its seed pods to make the seed germinate and move out of the soil. At the microscopic level, each part of the plant should get enough sunlight. Therefore, plant directions in relation to sunlight is a key factor in making the plant grow.

Air consists of oxygen, carbon dioxide and nitrogen. Plants should be placed in such a way that they get adequate air. The spacing of plants should be such that each plant gets proper air. It should be ensured that there is no obstruction of wind towards the plant. Plants are natural sinks because they capture dust, ash, pollen and smoke on their leaves, keeping it out of our lungs.

Space is a dimension which is very important for the grooming of the plants. The space represents the mutual relationship of an organism with its environment. In the context of forests, it represents the relationship of a single plant with the rest of the abiotic elements (plants, microorganisms, etc), as well as with other abiotic elements of the environment.

When a child grows, he needs energy which he gets from nutrients in the form of minerals and vitamins. Similarly, when the plant grows, it needs energy in the form of nutrients so that it can survive and grow. According to the latest studies, fungi help plants and trees to exchange food, nutrients and even communicate with each other! If the plant lacks nutrients, it can be added once in 15 days, ideally till 6 months of age. There should be no chemical-based nutrients. The ideal nutrient is dry cow dung which needs to be mixed with the soil before soil preparation. The proportion of compost should be 1/3 of the soil. Normally we add solid biomass as nutrients. However, we can add nutrients to the water that will be added to the soil when we water the plant. Water-based nutrients should be mixed in prescribed proportions.

As human beings we need clothes and cover to protect ourselves from the vagaries of the environment, the upper layer of the soil also needs it. To cover the soil, we need to mulch it. The word “mulch” literally means “soil cover”. Mulch is simply a protective layer or covering of material that extends over the soil. It helps protect the roots from the extreme sunlight. In a natural way, this process is taken care of by nature itself with fallen twigs, leaves and other material covering the soil in due course. Mulching protects the soil from erosion, strong winds, strong sunlight and overall weathering.

Here are a few things we can and should do:

We should go for local and native plants of the area instead of being carried away by the ornamental beauty of the plants.

Plants should be purchased from plant nurseries which are reliable and who have taken good care of the plants from sowing to seedling.

Indoor plants also need sunlight at regular intervals. Keep them in sunlight for 3-4 hours once a week.

Instead of ornamental plants like snake-plant, money-plant, etc, you should have better air purifier plants like Tulsi, Aloevera, Ajwain, Giloy and some herbs also.

Plants need regular watering. However, over-watering should be avoided. Many indoor plants do not require regular watering. In extreme winters, avoid daily watering.

There should be at least 2-3 creepers in the balcony like Madhumalati, Bougainvillea, etc.

Prune your plants at regular intervals so that each area gets enough sunlight. Remove the dead leaves.

Plants grow well when you groom them well.

The writer is an interior designer and a prominent environmentalist. She has created more than 125 urban-forests and is a pioneer in vertical gardens with waste plastic bottles. She has also started the world's first ever free Tree and Plant Hospital equipped with tree ambulances. Views expressed are personal.

