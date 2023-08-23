Defenders or agitators? Unravelling the role of women in Manipur's ongoing conflict

Amid the tumultuous currents of conflict in Manipur, a remarkable narrative of strength, complexity and resilience unfolds. In this intricate tapestry, women emerge as both torchbearers of hope and participants in a conflict-driven struggle. Their roles are multifaceted, their actions defying easy categorisation. As the conflict rages on although stymied for now, the women of Manipur navigate a delicate dance between protector and instigator, embodying the nuanced essence of a society caught in the throes of change.

The Meira Paibis, which translates to torchbearers, an ethnic women-led social movement, which rose to prominence during the protest against the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, aka AFSPA that grants the military unparalleled power, has again made headlines in this conflict.

In the instigated violence that has ravaged Manipur, women have been victims of sexual assault and brutal attacks. “It is miserable that women had to go through it,” said social activist Shabnam Hashmi. In a conflict, women are easily targeted and sexually abused to humiliate their community, as seen in Manipur.

“Manipur is the safest place for women. We condemn the viral video and what the women had to endure. We stand with the two women. We have also been through similar things, but there is no video,” Ratna, a Meira Paibis volunteer said while speaking about the atrocities on the Kuki women, a community which her won community Meitei can hardly see eye to eye.

But in the northeastern state of Manipur, women have simultaneously played a vital role in the ongoing conflict. While the Meira Paibis movement in Manipur has undoubtedly shown the strength and determination of women on the frontline of conflict, it’s crucial to acknowledge the complexities that arise when discussing their role. These women have taken on a dual role, both as defenders of their communities and, at times, as participants in the ongoing conflict. This transition from protectors to instigators is a reflection of the deeply entrenched tensions and divisions within Manipur’s society.

Survivors of sexual abuse say that women stood by, watched and encouraged the assault. A legal team expert from Kangpokpi narrated several accounts of 3 May where women instigated violence against other women. “They pointed the men to the vulnerable houses who grabbed and dragged women out and beat them up,” Hao recalls. All available evidence points to the widespread use of sexual violence in the conflict. Shockingly, women encouraged the abuse and violence.

“It is dehumanising. This is also how patriarchy works; women become a part of it. They are influenced by it,” Hashmi said.

The fact that women have been involved in inciting violence against other women is a stark reminder that conflict often erodes traditional roles and expectations. While it’s tempting to romanticise their participation as a sign of empowerment, it’s equally important to recognise that this reflects the dark reality of how societal fractures can push individuals to engage in acts that contradict their initial intent.

The conflict in Manipur is not simple, as both sides have been provided with illegally procured arms mostly by looting government armouries.

“We have been defamed in the media without even knowing our story. Our culture is such that when something goes wrong, women participate. Why should women back down if men can give up their lives?” asked Ratna.

From blocking roads leading to Churachandpur, Kangpokpi, Chandel and Tengnoupal to guarding their villages at night, the Meira Paibis’ participation has placed them on a pedestal among locals. They have garnered support in the valley but are often considered a nuisance by the armed forces, who view them as a war tactic used by “black hats”.

On 3 August, the Meira Paibis at Moirang in Bishnupur district thronged to the frontline arguing with the Assam Rifles and Rapid Action Force (RAF) to clear the buffer zone. The stick-wielding women boldly took to the streets for the interest of their community.

“I want to go across and see my house; it is in the demilitarised zone. It has been over 100 days, I want to see if anything is left. Move out of my way,” Sophia, another volunteer, told the soldiers. “The Kuki militia have come towards the valley and are occupying the area in the buffer zone. We are requesting that the zone be pushed back by a few kilometres so that we can access our homes,” she said. The verbal engagement with the forces is part of the protest plan.

As arguments spiral, the women dragged the barricade away from the frontline. The armed forces found it tough to handle the situation as chaos followed. The women push further towards the line of demarcation.

The armed forces have found themselves unprepared to deal with the might of Meitei women. The Meira Paibis, undeterred, stand their ground.

“We want to see our homes,” one volunteer bellows; the crowd echoes the same in Manipuri. With the bevy of women on the frontline, the troops cannot lathi charge, nor do they have orders to do so, and the Meira Paibis know that. The protesters mobilise every hour. A handful of exhausted ones will return to rest and be replaced by more members— invigorating the crowd. And the strength of Meira Paibis remains stagnant at the forefront.

The vicious circle continues as a few armed men in black and a few in commando attire appear from the alley, but they’re not state commandos. Now the Meira Paibis take a back seat. They hover around, aiding the men from their side while facing the troops.

“Unity is our strength. Without it, we can’t do anything. Every Manipuri community has Meira Paibis; every woman is a Meira Paibis,” Ratna said.

Such willpower and strength shown on the frontline by women have not been witnessed anywhere else in the country. But the line between being safeguards of their society to becoming perpetrators and participating in the assault has blurred. The quick transition from defenders to fighters is unique to the state. The check posts across the state were set up to safeguard villages and prohibit entry of “the other community’ much of that ire is now directed to the army, officials, doctors and drivers with essential supplies as well.

This nuanced situation underscores the need for comprehensive approaches to conflict resolution and community healing. The Meira Paibis and similar movements are emblematic of the complex dynamics at play in conflicts around the world. The involvement of women both as peacemakers and as participants in violence underscores the importance of addressing not only the overt conflicts but also the underlying social, economic and political factors that contribute to such situations.

“Regrettably, women who should be at peace protest are getting involved in the conflict. When hate takes over society, everyone is prone to be consumed by it,” Hashmi said.

The Kuki-Zomi women protestors from Kuki Women Union and Human Rights (KWH&HR) in Tengnoupal believe in looking out for people of their ethnicity by providing essentials and guarding their district against the “evil state authorities”.

“We cannot go to Imphal anymore; the roads have been blocked. We will not allow state forces to cross the Kuki area. The government has let us down, and so have the police,” said president Chongboi of KWH&HR while a group of local women fortify NH 102.

Some women prefer to be silent supporters. “We cook food for the village defence force (VDF). When they come from the bunker, the food is ready. If they are fit and healthy, they will guard better,” said Thibu as her wrinkled face lights up, seeing the village avengers approach. The women understand it is a war for them but not with another country. The battle is within.

The violence that started on 3 May, with vile miscreants and instigators pitting the majority Meitei against the minority Kuki-Zo community, has yet to be quelled. In the end, Manipur’s story serves as a poignant reminder that movements led by women can be a powerful force for change, but the path to lasting peace requires a deeper understanding of the intricate web of emotions and motivations that shape human behaviour in times of crisis.

The author is a senior journalist. Views expressed in the above piece are personal and solely that of the author. They do not necessarily reflect Firstpost’s views.

