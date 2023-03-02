Decision intelligence: Next big data analytics innovation

Business Intelligence (BI) is a crucial aspect of modern-day enterprises, with data-driven decision-making at the forefront of the process. The growth of technology, coupled with an explosion of data, has paved the way for advanced analytics and machine learning models to enhance BI efforts. Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) have transformed how businesses collect, process and structure data, providing unprecedented insights that help organizations make better-informed decisions.

The speed of insight generation increases multi-fold with AI/ML. According to a survey, 54% of executives say implementing AI in their workplace has increased productivity. Another research claims that the potential contribution of AI to the global economy could reach $15.7 trillion in 2030. In such an ecosystem, decision intelligence has emerged as the next big data analytics innovation that is driving the data transformation journey of several global brands.

Why use data intelligence in decision-making?

Data-driven decision-making has the potential to create a competitive edge and help take the right business decisions consistently. Here are some of the advantages of using data intelligence in decision-making:

Time and clarity

With the right data sets and processing, a business can shut out the noise to focus on the most critical information. It helps bring clarity into business operations and helps identify the changes relevant to the goals and strategies of the organization.

Personalized experience

The use of data in decision-making can help craft a personalized experience. It is a powerful way to improve loyalty and create a better recall and reputation among consumers. With deeper customer segmentation, a business can create a superior customer experience.

Reduces chances of error

In today’s competitive marketplace, it is critical for a business to make the right strategic decisions. Rather than relying on assumptions and gut feeling, using data in decision-making can empower an organization to reduce the chances of error.

How to use data intelligence in decision-making?

Traditional BI techniques involved static reports and dashboards, which provided historical information and did not account for future trends. However, with the help of AI/ML algorithms, BI tools have evolved to become more intelligent, dynamic, and predictive. AI/ML can be used in a variety of ways when it comes to achieving data-driven decision-making:

1. Predictive analytics

Data intelligence can be used to develop predictive models to analyze large amounts of data to identify patterns and predict future outcomes. It can help businesses to make data-driven decisions and identify trends that may take time to be apparent.

AI/ML algorithms provide real-time, accurate, and relevant information, which helps organizations make informed decisions. It can help organizations respond quickly to changes in the market and improve their competitive advantage. AI-powered predictive intelligence can help in foreseeing future trends and risk assessment before the actual results come in.

2. Natural Language Processing

Using natural language processing, AI/ML can analyze unstructured data, such as social media posts, customer feedback, and emails. This information can be used to make more informed decisions about product development and marketing strategies.

It can help businesses in various ways, including understanding customer sentiment and feedback. AI/ML can also help personalize marketing and customer experiences by analyzing customer data to provide targeted recommendations, offers, and content.

3. Automated reporting

AI and ML algorithms-powered data intelligence can automate reporting tasks, such as generating dashboards and reports, freeing employees to focus on more strategic tasks. As a result, it will reduce the need for manual labour and lower costs. It can also help organizations improve their bottom line and allocate resources more effectively.

4. Advanced analytics

Decision intelligence provides advanced analytics that can be used to identify patterns, make predictions, and identify trends. These analytics help organizations make informed decisions and enhance their competitive advantage.

AI/ML algorithms can analyze customer data, such as purchase history, demographics, and social media activity, to gain insights into customer behaviour and preferences. It can help organizations better target their marketing efforts and improve customer satisfaction.

5. Data exploration

AI/ML algorithms allow for exploratory data analysis and can help identify previously undiscovered relationships between variables. This insight can help organizations discover new opportunities or improve operational efficiencies.

AI/ML algorithms can help organizations identify inefficiencies and streamline processes. It can help organizations save time, reduce errors, and improve efficiency.

As technology evolves, businesses can expect more advanced and impactful data applications in decision-making. By leveraging data in decision-making, companies can make more informed decisions, reduce costs, and improve customer experiences. AI/ML-powered solutions can also help companies to identify opportunities and risks, making them more competitive in the market.

The author is EVP – Growth, Lumenore. Views are personal.

