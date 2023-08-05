In a world grappling with the environmental challenges posed by plastic waste, the need for decarbonising plastic has emerged as a crucial solution. Plastic waste has reached alarming levels worldwide, with only a fraction of it being recycled. In Europe, for example, only 14 per cent of plastic waste is currently recycled, and a mere 2 per cent is effectively recycled. Plastic pollution, in this way, though having largely been initiated by the Global North, has become a global menace disproportionately affecting the Global South.

Plastic menace and Global South

Plastic waste has emerged as a pressing issue worldwide, with the Global South particularly affected. Countries like India and Sri Lanka, along with many others face significant challenges in managing plastic waste due to the exponential increase in consumption and inadequate waste management systems. Single-use plastics, such as bags and food wrappers, contribute to the ever-growing plastic waste crisis. Moreover, the rise of online retail and food delivery exacerbates the problem, leading to unsustainable packaging practices. Plastic pollution disrupts ecosystems, harms marine life, and poses risks to human health.

Decarbonising plastic: A global imperative

The plastic industry’s carbon emissions have doubled since 1995, necessitating urgent decarbonisation efforts. To achieve carbon neutrality, the industry must transition to renewable energy sources and sustainable feedstocks. Circular carbon, direct carbon capture, biomass feedstocks, and recycling technologies offer potential solutions. Europe’s plastics producers are committed to this transition, aiming for a circular economy where plastic products circulate for multiple lifetimes.

In a similar vein, Verra recently granted ‘Plastic Credits’ to the inaugural Australian project registered in the Plastic Waste Reduction Program. The Far North Queensland Farm Plastics Project effectively collects and expands the retrieval of agricultural waste from banana farms, ensuring its proper disposal through mechanical recyclers or sanitary landfills. The sale of Plastic Credits offers vital funding for the collection of plastic waste in areas lacking mandated waste management or enforcement. Nevertheless, obstacles persist, including low rates of recycling, the necessity for technological advancements, and collaborative efforts across industry.

Plastic offsetting: A path to balance

To address these challenges, a holistic approach to decarbonizing plastic is required. The plastics industry must transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources and sustainable hydrogen. Companies like Dow are already taking steps towards this transition by using renewable power and developing electrically powered crackers for plastic production. The reduction of emissions throughout the plastics life cycle, including raw material extraction and end-of-life management, is crucial for achieving carbon neutrality. Furthermore, plastic offsetting initiatives have emerged to mitigate plastic pollution.

These initiatives allow companies to become “plastic neutral” by offsetting their plastic consumption through partnerships with NGOs and companies in the plastic offset sector. The fees paid by these companies are used to collect and recycle an equivalent amount of plastic waste, thereby reducing its impact on the environment. Plastic Bank, for example, operates in developing countries, where it funds waste collection efforts and empowers local communities through plastic collection. Plastic offsetting has emerged as a viable mechanism for companies to address their plastic footprint. Like carbon offsetting, companies have started to pay fees to support plastic collection and recycling projects. These initiatives, carried out by NGOs and companies in the plastic offset sector, help to reduce current and future plastic pollution.

Embracing cradle to cradle thinking

William McDonough’s quote, “Cradle to Cradle is like good gardening; it is not about ‘saving’ the planet but about learning to thrive on it,” serves as a guiding principle in our quest for sustainable solutions. Traditional linear thinking, known as “cradle to grave,” fails to consider the entire lifecycle of products and their impact. However, the paradigm shift to “cradle to cradle” thinking, as advocated by McDonough and Michael Braungart, envisions a world where waste becomes food for new and improved products. This approach promotes circularity and sustainable resource management.

Lessons from the Global South

Countries from the Global South offer valuable insights into the efforts being made to combat plastic waste. India, with its large and diverse population, generates approximately 3.5 million tonnes of plastic waste annually, with estimates suggesting that the amount will triple by 2025. The unsustainable use of single-use plastic and inadequate waste management systems contribute to the growing problem. Additionally, India’s packaging industry, a major consumer of plastics, faces challenges in adopting sustainable practices. Similarly, in the case of Sri Lanka, distressing photographs depicting elephants and cattle consuming plastic have spurred politicians to strengthen pollution regulations. However, conservationists remain skeptical, citing previous instances where bans on plastic were disregarded. Over the past decade, approximately 20 elephants have lost their lives, and numerous other wildlife casualties have been attributed to single-use plastics. However, countries from the Global South also offer valuable insights into the efforts that can be made to combat plastic waste. Initiatives such as the ‘Plastic Bank’ which operates in countries including Brazil, Egypt, Indonesia, and the Philippines are making significant strides towards reducing plastic pollution. These countries are exploring innovative solutions, including waste collection programs, recycling initiatives, and community engagement, to address the menace of plastic waste.

Conclusion and way forward

To conclude, it can be argued that decarbonising plastic is not just a necessity but also an opportunity for countries worldwide to address the environmental challenges posed by plastic waste. By adopting a cradle-to-cradle approach, embracing plastic offsetting, and transitioning to a circular economy, the global community can work together to create a sustainable and thriving future. The examples from the Global South demonstrate the importance of localized initiatives while emphasizing the need for collaboration and shared responsibility in tackling the global plastic menace. These indeed call for a PACT (Plastic-free Action for Conservation and Transformation) to decarbonise plastic in the times to come.

The writer is Founder and Managing Director, Earthood. Views expressed in the above piece are personal and solely that of the author. They do not necessarily reflect Firstpost’s views.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.