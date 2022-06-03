Continued existence of PFI is indication of utter failure of Indian state

The country needs to act strongly against anti-India organisations like PFI. Zero tolerance is the mantra the administration should follow while dealing with such organisations

The Popular Front of India (PFI) is an Islamic organisation that seamlessly morphed from SIMI, accused of perpetrating many terror attacks during the last Congress regime, into the current avatar. It was banned in several states and on many occasions, there were reports of the Centre mulling about banning it. The very fact that this Islamist organisation accused of severe crimes continues to exist highlights the colossal failure of the Indian state to curb such radical outfits.

Let there be no doubt that PFI is engaged in civilisational warfare in India. Its worldview is hardly different from that of the Islamic State. It is biding its time for a full multi-frontal civilisational war, while the Indian state is caught up with the dilemma of how to deal with it. PFI is accused of training and funding young Muslims to dupe minor non-Muslim girls (both Hindus and Christians) to increase their numbers in an effort to rapidly change demography.

Kerala watchers say that PFI is busy raising an army of soldiers that will emulate many times over the Moplah massacre; it is waiting for an opportune time to take on the Indian state. Anyone who challenges its conversion efforts among SCs/STs, or is perceived to have insulted the Prophet is openly intimidated and threatened; even high court judges are not spared. If this mindset is not checked effectively, it is just a matter of time before Bharat will witness lynchings in the name of blasphemy, as one encounters from time to time in Pakistan.

The response of the Indian state has been pathetic, to say the least. Like a spineless, terrorised victim, it is looking for avenues to either ignore or make a few cosmetic arrests, the results of which are hardly productive. Recently, one saw a woman activist from the BJP being targeted openly for her opinion on Islam, but the authorities lacked the courage to take adequate action against those who created a situation that threatened her life. Similar weaknesses on behalf of the state were evident when Akbaruddin Owaisi made an open challenge that 20 crore Muslims would massacre 100 crore Hindus if the police force were removed for 24 hours!

Even our courts could have done better in dealing with such elements prone to violence. While people were burnt to death, women raped and thousands displaced during post-poll violence in West Bengal, the much-needed judicial balm for these unfortunate victims of violence was missing. Interestingly, the same judiciary is seen to be quite active in issuing suo motu notices in the case of Lakhimpur violence in Uttar Pradesh. Years after brutal violence in the Delhi riots, not a single perpetrator was put to death. And in the Kashmir genocide, which saw hundreds of Kashmiri Hindus killed and about 500,000 displaced, Yasin Malik has been arrested and sent to jail now.

Caught in 70 years of Nehruvism and Western agenda of using radical Islam as a tool to control, convert and contain the country, India seems to have lost the ability to effectively control the situation in spite of the overwhelming majority in Parliament. All it takes is to terrorise the Centre by Western elite propagandists and their paid locals, and the government is seen dithering in implementing laws like CAA passed by Parliament.

The response of BJP/RSS in Kerala to PFI violence is to return violence with violence causing a spiral of brutal violence on both sides. Some say that fear that RSS also could be banned for its retaliation against PFI violence is what is holding the Centre from banning PFI. Similarly, in West Bengal, instead of implementing the constitutional provisions of the President's rule, the state is being allowed to descend into chaos. Many, including this author, have correctly warned during the West Bengal post-poll violence more than a year ago that not acting on it with full force would cause its replication in other states such as Telangana. Social media is full of videos of how railway station property is openly destroyed in West Bengal, but the state continues to look at the other side.

Rather than define what constitutes a minority, the Centre is attempting to declare Hindus as minorities, the judgement to which the judiciary has 'reserved'. While illegal Rohingyas can settle with all facilities of citizens whether it is Hyderabad or Jammu, the hapless Pakistani Hindus had to return to Pakistan and face the jaws of death or brutalities. The media and PIL industry accompanying the judiciary is concerned about the lack of Internet in Kashmir, but not about Kashmiri Hindus being forced to live as refugees for decades now.

***

That is the tragedy of this country. While we have to admire the steps the Centre is taking to move the nation forward in spite of enormous challenges, it cannot be a silent bystander in instituting laws that require the country to move forward and use iron clad mechanisms to implement the laws. There needs to be out-of-the-box thinking on how to handle the situation. True, the West is actively attempting to do regime change, bleeding the country in Kashmir and largely using radical Islam and such tools but that cannot be allowed to deter the nation to address these challenges. Trying to use just and liberal laws against brutal religious fanatics who want to do civilisational massacres will not work and history is an indication of what could happen. It has to be addressed via all frontal mechanisms with bold steps, rather than half-hearted measures.

While each situation is unique, we can perhaps study how other nations are addressing the situation. In Germany, for instance, the holocaust is studied from a young age and denying Holocaust is punishable by law. In France, the emergency provisions that were instituted after a series of terrorist incidents are carried over for years and are made part of the normal law provisions. They monitor mosques and have expelled foreign Islamic mullahs for encouraging violence. In the US too, mosques are actively monitored and a single incident of ‘love jihad’ where a high profile Jewish woman duped into marriage by Lebanese Muslim was immediately taken over by FBI.

What are the solutions? One of the biggest challenges India faces is a lack of information about its true history and very little understanding of radical Islam (and Christian fanatic missionaries). Only an informed citizen can make informed decisions during the voting process. State needs to make it compulsory to inform the public the truth of Islamic scriptures quoting their most revered Islamic teachers and make it part of the education. We need to note that most of the ISIS founders have advanced degrees in Islamic theology. There needs to be a countrywide debate on Sharia laws and compulsory studies as part of education without any filters. We need to study what is said during Azaan and what the Islamic scriptures say about Hindus.

Stop funding of NGOs by the likes of Soros type organisations that are frontal outfits of the global elite pushing for colour revolutions across the world. Bharat needs an effective counter programme to Western globalists’ 'regime change agenda'. In the vulnerable areas where non-Muslims are targeted by Islamists, defence training needs to be provided and owning weapons such as guns should be made easy. Most importantly, the country needs to act strongly against anti-India organisations like PFI. Zero tolerance is the mantra the administration should follow while dealing with such organisations.

The writer is a US-based activist who has played a critical role in the introduction of paper trail for India's Electronic Voting Machines called VVPAT. Views expressed are personal.

