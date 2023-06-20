Congress' tirade against Gita Press over Mahatma Gandhi Peace Prize triumph exposes its communal bias

In a spirited display of political resurgence, Congress has recently notched up a decisive victory in Karnataka, the southern state has traditionally been a critical battleground for both political parties. For the BJP, Karnataka is a gateway to the South, for the Congress it is essential in order to keep the BJP out of South India, something they failed to do with the North East.

One would have expected this Congress victory to instigate a much-needed introspection, consolidation and reinvigoration of the party’s dwindling national relevance. However, the events that have unfolded in the aftermath of this election indicate otherwise.

Congress seems to have decided that the time is ripe to launch a full-scale assault on entities and ideologies that they perceive to be synonymous with Hindutva and by extension Hindus, the two no matter what verbal calisthenics are applied, are perceived as one by the average voter. Hedgewar, the founding Sarsanghachalak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, a freedom fighter and former Congressman has emerged as one of the greatest Indians of the last century, a stature acknowledged by former president and Congress stalwart Pranab Mukherjee.

However, the Congress with its ideology of only acknowledging members of the Gandhi family, has trained its guns on Hedgewar. The same applies to Veer Savarkar, leaving the party’s “allies” like the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the NCP red-faced on numerous occasions. The Mahatma Gandhi Peace Prize awarded to the Gita Press, the world’s largest publisher of Hindu religious texts, that makes these texts accessible as well as affordable, has angered the Congress yet again. Furthermore, repeal of the anti-conversion law in Karnataka, within days of taking office has made Hindus uncomfortable, since they are the targets of nefarious means of conversion and do not believe in proselytization themselves. All this in a matter of weeks.

The speed and intensity of these attacks reveal the Congress’ urgency to deliver to their vote bank. This move, ostensibly, is aimed at placating the party’s core support base, which they believe has been clamouring for a robust counter to the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) narrative on nationalism and Hindutva. But this approach is myopic, to say the least. In the Indian political landscape, complex and multifarious as it is, no party can hope to sustain political relevance by narrowing down its focus to just one aspect. India is a diverse country, and any political party wishing to be a significant player in the arena needs to address a range of issues including development, social justice, and economic growth.

While Congress’ attack on what they perceive as symbols of Hindutva might appeal to a section of their base, it risks alienating a vast majority of the population who do not necessarily associate these symbols with negative connotations. KB Hedgewar and Veer Savarkar, for example, are figures who command immense respect among a large section of society for their contributions and thought leadership. Similarly, Gita Press has a hallowed place in the hearts of millions for its work in disseminating Hindu scriptures and literature.

Furthermore, this confrontational approach is hardly novel. It is reminiscent of the politics of the early and mid-20th century when communal issues were central to political discourse. Such politics, sadly, led to the partition of India and widespread communal violence. One would hope that the Congress, with its long history, would realize the perils of treading this path.

The Congress has been guilty of indulging in communal politics but has been hailed by its cheerleaders ignoring the impact it has on Hindus, the silent majority. The Congress having been in power for much of independent India’s history, their attitude to Hindu causes and issues, has made the BJP a reactive force in Indian politics, leading to its eventual political dominance. But the Congress is yet to understand this, and continues on its path of Hindu alienation, after just one decisive victory of a large state.

This cycle of politics has led to increased polarization within Indian society, where individuals increasingly view each other through the prism of religion. The irony is that while the BJP’s approach is criticized, the similar stratagem adopted by Congress is hailed as a corrective response. And has been done so for decades, giving rise and justification to BJP that speaks for Hindus and protects their interests.

It is indeed ironic that Prime Minister Modi, who the Congress never fails to demonise, has made his central message one of inclusive development, a missive that the Congress is yet to counter in a significant way. Communal riots have never been at a lower point as they have been under Prime Minister Modi, the same goes for terror attacks. A journalist friend mentioned that during the UPA regime, come Friday or Saturday and the refrain in the newsroom was where the bomb blast had taken place.

These are significant achievements that ordinary India irrespective of caste, faith or economic status recognises. A muscular approach to law and order, social amity and terror is what the average Indian seeks. With Congress’ penchant to embolden internal unrest, the country has suffered enough, will it learn its lesson?

The writer is a best-selling novelist and award-winning screenwriter. Views expressed are personal.

