Coffee, family, and perseverance: How a Coorg boy became a tennis champion

Twenty years in the making, the legacy of tennis champion Rohan Bopanna has been strong and sublime. The oldest player on the masters’ circuit at 43, the lone Indian winning matches, tennis is ingrained in his soul. Now, the champion turns his aggressive play, ball plucking, and serve-oriented game to the 2023 US Open doubles draw with Australian Matthew Ebden, all the while also embracing his first love coffee – as Coffee Board of India’s coffee ambassador. But, more on that later.

At a time when the rigours of age force one to hang their boots, Coorg and Bangalore boy Rohan Bopanna perseveres. Playing his best tennis yet, 2023 saw him win an ATP master’s title, reach a major final and semi-final, making it back onto the doubles ranked No. 8. This resilience, perseverance, discipline and insatiable urge to compete has been his lode star. From a “not-scholarship worthy teen” who paid for coaching and board in Pune, the years have only transformed his game and resolve into the Indian tennis juggernaut he is today. Aware of the constant battle with age, Rohan’s 2023 Davis Cup appearance will be his last, international tennis continues though.

“I am retiring from Davis Cup, not general tennis. Having played Davis Cup for 20-plus years, it is the right time to make the call. It is based in India, and I see a few younger players upping their ranking. Thus, I was aware that I will be replaced by another Indian, unlike on the tour where if I retire, it is not guaranteed that the spot will go to an Indian,” explains Rohan, adding, “Playing my last match in India will be special. So proud and happy about my 20-year journey at the Davis Cup,” adds the player currently in the US.

Brushing aside his age, he feels, “Age is truly a number. The mind limits us, it defines if you can or can’t push the limit. If you manage the demands on the body, anything is possible. The right time for recovery, sleep, food, strength and mobility is key.”

There are no off days for the grand slammer – an hour of mobility, exercise bands, strength work for his legs, agility and Iyengar yoga before practice. The gym for a cool down, he adds, “Doing squats is extremely painful for me as I don’t have cartilage. I focus on small muscles. Cooling down and stretching, and an ice bath is key. Investing and traveling with a physio helps me take care of my body as maintaining muscle is important.”

Loving simple home cooked fare, he admits being partial to rice, and no yeast. Not a stickler, if the urge strikes, in Rome, a pizza slice is welcome, even a rare dessert, and in Coorg his mom’s Pandi curry. Fruits, eggs, cereal for breakfast, his favourite filter coffee, salmon or chicken with white rice and vegetables for a meal, the most essential is, “Proper sleep – seven to eight hours, recovery is sacrosanct. Having a personal physio at Wimbledon helped me reach the doubles semi-finals after playing back to back matches on four consecutive days,” adds Bopanna.

Oh partner my partner

Bopanna and Matthew Ebden have been clinching tough matches on the doubles circuit since January 2023. A player who achieved a doubles career-high No. 3 in 2013, and earned 400th doubles win of his career in 2021, has over the relentless tournament-hopping, and match-playing found many partners – Imran Qureshi, Matwe Middelkoop, etc, and now Ebden. It’s about focusing on the relationship and evolving. “Camaraderie has to develop off the court too, which aids in tight matches. You need to trust each other, understand the need for space, when to take charge or change tactics. Ebden brings a calmness on court, and we both don’t get flustered,” mulls Rohan.

A Coorg at heart

Spending his formative years (till 14) at the family coffee estate Raja Prabha Estate at Madhapur (named after Raja his uncle, and Prabha his dad), one can easily picture a little Rohan running amok amid greenery, climbing and swinging from trees – even today, the outdoorsy persona thrives. “Being a part of coffee picking, harvesting, packaging – the estate has given me amazing memories. Tennis, I picked up much later, at 10. Till then, I was a naughty brat!” he smiles.

That tennis requires deep pockets, it’s Rohan’s parents’ unwavering support that has seen his fortunes rise. “When you are paying for so many tickets, it’s not easy – my coach, physio, wife and daughter. The hardest part is that from a young age one has to pay all the expenses. Even today, I pay for my coach, physio, travel, and unfortunately not many people know this, they think the federation helps,” he says.

Attributing his father for pushing his limits, and his mother for ensuring he was focused, today he realises the crucial role they played. “Not once did they say, ‘ok, tennis is going nowhere, let’s stop it.’ They encouraged me, gave me a chance to learn and excel. They wanted me to represent India one day. From 2002, now playing for 20 years has been a blessing,” he adds.

“Dad learnt and taught himself tennis in Coorg, he got eight members together, built a tennis court – formed a club, and they taught each other, even the wives! Appreciating this journey from basics – even today the club has no gym – my dad had built two poles with a rope to help strengthen my grip. Those days, often, there was no electricity, I would study under a candlelight, that was normal,” chuckles Rohan.

Gifted a bicycle in Pune, for four years, the grand slam winner would pedal 14-15 km every day, then at 19, he got a 1999 Hero Honda Splendour, which is there even today!

Many tennis players visited the estate for his wedding to Supriya, and loved it. “Mahesh, Sania and Rishi have come there – and yes, they played tennis on that basic court where I started my journey,” he says.

Dad’s biggest fan is Tridha

Rohan thrives on competition. But tennis can be a lonely endeavour. Respite with family helps, and Rohan is grateful his daughter can witness him play. “Our daughter Tridha is four. She watches me play – which is an amazing feeling. I am happy she can witness my live tennis instead of saying, ‘Oh, my dad used to play.’ It makes a world of difference. Having Supriya and her around is a blessing. She might not understand the game but is thrilled to watch me practice, picks up balls, she even brings a racket for fun – When I lose a match, she has now learnt to muster the courage, to say ‘bad luck’,” says the doting father.

The inner circle plays a significant role in an athlete’s journey, and his robust support system includes coach Scott Davidoff who has worked with players like Mahesh Bhupathi and Sania Mirza. Bringing a new energy to Rohan’s steadfast game, he adds, “Scott has been travelling with me for over 12 years. We are able to push and play at a higher level. He brings stability. When overwhelmed, Scott understands my struggles, is succinct, and helps manage the mind. It could be a suggestion on slowing down my first serves if I am not accurate, or using a kick serve – his perspective comes from years of experience.”

Brewing the coffee narrative

His love affair with coffee has come full circle as coffee ambassador for the Coffee Board of India. A rite of passage with the ubiquitous seed, the World Coffee Conference to be held in Bangalore from September 25-28, and Rohan is embracing this role whole heartedly. “The Coffee Board CEO recognised that I was doing my bit for Indian coffee. I’d love to showcase Indian coffee, its rich culture – which many are unaware about. To bring India onto the world map. Indian coffee is uniquely grown under shade, compared to others grown in direct sunlight,” pipes the guy always carries his coffee filter and roast on tour.

On awakening, a ritual steeped in love, the welcome brew and aroma is a camaraderie that is special. “My coffee love came way before tennis,” chuckles Rohan who is touring with gifts of his own artisan coffee blend. Many tennis players love coffee, thus the Rohan Bopanna blend in a tie up with Maverick and Farmer is quite the rage. “The beans are from my estate, roasted, and packaged – a medium roast 100 percent Arabica blend,” says the filter coffee aficionado who feels a medium roast enhances flavour, and is fascinated by the innumerable brewing methods.

Indian tennis needs structure

Indian tennis has been mercurial. While doubles has seen successes, the dearth of singles, Rohan feels, is because India currently does not have a structure to help its growth. “We need tournaments and opportunities for players based on rankings, more futures and challengers. Foresight too – each state tennis association should hold at least one of each per year. We have many junior tournaments, but after that, it’s zero – KSLTA, and MSLTA are trying to host tournaments which is great. If the other 15-20 states did that too, Indian tennis will get a full calendar. And Indian tennis will grow,” stresses Bopanna citing the example of US-based Ben Shelton (19) who is wowing fans and is in the top 100. “We don’t have that opportunity, we need to create it first before even asking where the players are,” he affirms.

Perseverance above all

From a dismal 2020 where he went five months without a win, a stellar 2022, and 2023, “It’s mental strength to constantly manage situations no matter what, that is important.” A calmer Bopanna now understands the reality of effort, how to stop the mind rambles. “It’s having the right people around – that is crucial. To stop a negative mindset, and have the team encouraging and moving you forward, that helps one grow.”

The writer is a senior journalist.

