Circular economy approach to counter marine pollution

Did you know that 79 per cent of global plastic waste ever produced continues to be in landfills and other parts of our environment? They will all eventually find their way to the ocean, the final sink, and if things keep going this way, there will be more plastic in the ocean than fish by 2050!

Marine pollution is a global environmental issue, and Indian cities are also a part of the problem. With a coastline of over 8,000 km, and ample freshwater resources, India is the second largest fish producing country and also the second largest aquaculture nation in the world. Also, more than 20 million livelihoods in India depend on the marine ecosystem through fishing, aquaculture, and tourism. Yet, India’s growing population and economic development have led to a tidal wave of marine pollution, which ultimately proves devastating to not just our economy, but our health as well.

One of the primary reasons for Indian cities falling short in controlling marine pollution is the lack of proper waste management systems. Municipal waste generated by cities often ends up in rivers and thereby the ocean. While the government is investing significant funds to improve waste management infrastructure, the implementation of these projects needs to become more efficient. Industries, including the shipping industry, need to adopt sustainable practices to reduce their impact on the environment. Furthermore, weak enforcement of existing laws and regulations on marine pollution exacerbates the problem. The regulations governing waste disposal and pollution control in India are inadequate or poorly enforced, leading to rampant pollution.

Overfishing is another significant problem in India, leading to the depletion of fish stocks and disrupting the marine ecosystem. Destructive fishing practices, such as bottom trawling, damage the seafloor and harm non-target species. This has led to a decline in biodiversity, further depletion of fish stocks and mounting pressure on marine ecosystems.

To address these challenges, the Indian government has taken several steps, such as the implementation of the National Plan for the Conservation of Aquatic Ecosystems, the Coastal Regulation Zone Notification, and the Blue Revolution scheme. These initiatives aim to conserve and manage the marine ecosystem sustainably while supporting the livelihoods of the coastal communities. However, there is still a long way to go in ensuring the long-term health and productivity of India’s marine ecosystem.

Here are some suggestions to ensure continued commitment to a broad spectrum of source to sea interventions to address the issue of marine pollution:

Education: There is also an urgent need for behavioural change. No number of laws will be of impact if citizens are not educated about the importance of reducing their use of single-use plastics and protecting the ocean. People often discard plastic waste and other pollutants in water bodies without realising the impact of marine pollution on the environment and human health. It is essential to raise awareness among the public about the impact of their actions on the marine ecosystem. Towards this, governments should take the lead in including environment education in curriculum for young children. We should catch them young and sow awareness about how much climate action each individual is capable of. NGOs and other stakeholders should come together to educate adults about proper waste management practices and the importance of reducing, reusing, and recycling plastics. Additionally, beach clean-ups and other community initiatives can be organised regularly to keep a check on the amount of waste that enters rivers and seas. Implementation of SUP (single-use plastic) ban: From July 1, 2022, single-use plastic has been banned in India. However, many states have not fully implemented this, mainly due to the lack of sufficient alternatives and the public’s reluctance to change habits. This should be done without any further delay and businesses should also cooperate by opting for biodegradable packaging materials. Proper disposal of waste: It is crucial to dispose of waste properly, especially when it comes to hazardous materials. Otherwise, they end up in the ocean eventually, polluting several habitats along the way. Governments should enforce strict waste disposal regulations, and individuals and businesses should be held accountable. Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) is an environment policy which promotes a circular economy, introduced by India in 2016. Under this policy, producers, importers and brand owners who produce large amounts of plastic are held financially and physically responsible for managing or disposing of post-consumer products. Such regulations should be enforced without lenience. Promote sustainable fishing practices: Implementing catch limits, enforcing restrictions on destructive fishing practices, and promoting sustainable aquaculture practices are measures that are integral for the health of the marine ecosystem. Additionally, there needs to be a focus on providing alternative livelihoods and income sources for fishermen to reduce their dependence on fishing.

Taking a circular economy approach

Although the term ‘circular economy’ is relatively new, India has a long history of practising those principles, and we need to harness them further. Many of our traditional practices and values, such as repairing and reusing goods, are based on the concept of circularity. The Indian government launched the National Mission on Sustainable Habitat which includes a focus on promoting green buildings and sustainable urban development. We are also a founding member of the International Resource Panel which aims to promote sustainable resource use globally. Taking up this task in a more well-rounded fashion is what we need to do.

For example, the idea of a circular economy is that we eliminate waste altogether, through waste prevention, reduction, and reuse. This can be achieved to a large extent through mindful and conscious redesigning of products and packaging. Promoting sustainable production practices that minimise the environmental impact of manufacturing is another actionable item. This includes using renewable energy, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and conserving natural resources. By adopting such a holistic approach, we can reduce the amount of waste that enters our ocean and minimise the harm it causes not just to marine life, but human health as well. This can help to preserve our oceans’ health and biodiversity, and ensure their sustainability for future generations.

On an endnote, it is a matter of great promise that there’s been a global agreement at the UN headquarters in New York on the evening of 4 March, 2023 (after 38 hours of talks) to protect the world’s oceans. It took ten years of negotiations for the High Seas Treaty to finally materialise. The agreement aims to place 30 per cent of the seas into protected areas by 2030, towards safeguarding and recuperating marine environments. Every partaking nation needs to invest sincere efforts in it, so we can move in the right direction.

The author is a social entrepreneur interweaving design, technology and social impact, who is currently part of the Women Climate Collective, a community seeking to increase the representation of women’s voices and perspectives in the climate conversation. vIews are personal.