Farasis and Togg join hands as Turkish-Chinese partnership builds Turkey’s first battery factory

This week, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, participated in the ground-breaking ceremony of Turkey’s inaugural battery factory in the Gemlik district of Bursa. The facility will focus on the development of energy storage solutions. It forms part of the Battery Development and Production Campus established by Siro Silk Road Clean Energy Storage Technologies in partnership with Turkish mobility brand Togg and Chinese energy conglomerate Farasis.

A critical step for Turkey

Turkey is taking important steps to catch up with the change and transformation in the global automotive industry. Stating that Togg and Farasis have come together for this investment, Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank said, “This technology will bring important capabilities to Turkey. It will make a significant contribution to the economy of our country. In terms of employment, it will have an important return for Bursa and Turkey.”

The battery is one of the most crucial components of electric vehicles.

Value-added production

Minister Varank said that the key to value-added production and value-added development is such investments. “As we have done so far, we will continue these investments from now on. An important industrial city like Bursa will get its share from these investments. The investments we make here will develop not only this city but also the whole of Turkey,” he said.

Battery cells will be manufactured

The Siro Battery Development and Production Campus, situated adjacent to Togg’s production base in Gemlik, occupies an area of 6,07,000 square metres and is set to be completed by the end of 2024. The facility will manufacture cutting-edge, high-energy-density battery cells, as well as modules and packages, all under one roof.

Integrated energy storage centre

Turkey is set to establish itself as a significant integrated energy storage hub in Europe and West Asia with the creation of the Siro Battery Development and Production Campus. This move will enable the country to develop and manufacture cells, a competency that is limited to only a handful of nations.

Intellectual property rights owned by Siro

By 2031, Siro’s production capacity will increase to 20 GWh per annum, and the company will retain intellectual property rights for all its products and solutions. Siro will offer stationary energy storage services to neighbouring countries and Turkey for industrial applications, marine vessels and renewable energy projects.

The writer is a correspondent and an author who works in Turkish media. He graduated from Istanbul University, Faculty of Communication. He is interested in foreign policy issues, especially in the Middle East, Eastern Mediterranean, Atlantic and Eurasia. Views expressed are personal.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.