Cancelling Dilbert: BLM-style reverse racism to fuel White identity politics

Newspapers across America, including The Washington Post and The USA Today, have dropped the popular comic strip Dilbert after the cartoonist behind it, Scott Adams, reacted angrily to a racial survey. The poll conducted by Rasmussen Reports showed that only 53 per cent of Black Americans agreed with the statement, “It’s OK to be White.”

“If nearly half of all Blacks are not OK with White people — according to this poll, not according to me, according to this poll — that’s a hate group,” Adams said recently on his YouTube show ‘Real Coffee with Scott Adams’. “I don’t want to have anything to do with them. And I would say, based on the current way things are going, the best advice I would give to White people is to get the hell away from Black people, just get the f**k away…because there is no fixing this.”

While Adams has been quick to be cancelled, what went unexamined in the Left-liberal mainstream media are the results of the survey. If the poll was a sham, it should be scientifically exposed, not through innuendo that it was conducted by a conservative group. If half of the respondents indeed feel it is not OK to be White, it points to a sweeping anti-White racism which the media and academia need to delve into rather than whitewashing it.

Violent far-Left movements which ostensibly seek to correct racial discrimination against Blacks have created a swamp of open racism, verbal and physical violence against Whites. Left-leaning Western intelligentsia has sought to systematically hide or normalise it.

FBI data shows that while about 8 per cent of Blacks who were murdered were killed by Whites, over 17 per cent of Blacks accounted for the murder of Whites.

In London, racial attacks on cops doubled during the Black Lives Matter (BLM) protests. From 638 in the previous year, Met police recorded more than 1,200 attacks on officers in the 12 months up to November 2020. Some of those attacks were by counter-BLM protesters as well.

On 9 June, 2022, three Black girls brutally beat up a 57-year-old White woman on a bus in Queens, New York. One of the girls yelled: “I hate White people. I hate the way they talk.”

After the 2017 mass shooting at Fresno, California, in which four Whites were killed, the Black supremacist shooter, Kori Ali Muhammad, said he hated White people.

Republican Rudolf Giuliani accused billionaire anarchist George Soros of funding the violent, far-Left BLM and Antifa and the race riots after the death of George Floyd.

That America enslaved and subjugated Blacks for a couple of centuries is one of the darkest chapters of proven history. It is also true that the struggle of the Black people is not over even after the Civil Rights Movement. There is still deep racism and violence towards Blacks in American institutions like the police.

But one must remember that the same America voted Barack Obama as its president. So, reverse racism, discrimination and violence towards Whites cannot bring social justice, however much the mainstream media whitewashed it.

In fact, a historian Gallup study shows a very interesting trend. Some may call it coincidental, but a sharp dip in otherwise healing race relations came from 2013 onwards. Guess what is the birth year of BLM? 2013.

Identity politics begets identity politics. Brazen racism and attacks on Whites is beginning to spring White identity politics. Just search under BLM, and social media is slowly getting flooded with videos of Blacks gratuitously attacking and beating up Whites, or nonchalantly robbing superstores, emboldened by the political correctness and guilt that liberal intelligentsia has instilled in the Whites.

But that dam of patience and restraint could break soon. You can’t justify violent racism saying it is a response to centuries-old racism. In that case, people whose ancestors have faced generations of genocide in the name of jihad, crusade, or Cultural Revolution will find legitimacy in attacking the progeny of their historical tormentors who have nothing to do with their ancestors’ tyranny.

Reverse racism is spawning White identity politics. From Donald Trump to Ron DeSantis, Viktor Orban to Giorgia Meloni are benefitting from it.

Duke University political scientist Ashley Jardina, in her book White Identity Politics, argues that 30 per cent to 40 per cent of White Americans now identify with their whiteness politically. This racial solidarity doesn’t always mean racism, but it is becoming a force in American politics.

“Prior to a couple years ago, whites felt secure in the belief that they held a disproportionate share of economic and political and social resources, so their lives weren’t over-determined by their race. But now white identity has become salient as White Americans feel more and more threatened, and that fear has activated identity in a way we haven’t seen for some time,” Jardina said in an interview to Vox. “Deep down it’s about this fear that America isn’t going to look like them anymore, that they’ll lose their majority and with it their cultural and political power. It’s also tied up in the belief that Whites are experiencing discrimination now.”

Consolidation of White electorates in the US and Europe will see a surge in conservative politics and nationalism. Anti-immigrant feelings are already high, thanks to waves of crime and terror by immigrants carried out in their host countries, from Paris beheading to Birmingham grooming gangs to the Cologne mass molestations.

The consequences of covering up crime and racism in the name of race cannot ever be good. It will most likely harm those carrying out the daily cover-up and riddling Western book, policy, and lives with vicious wokeness. The counter-currents are rising.

