CAA back in limelight as Pakistani Hindus face renewed attack

The idea of Pakistan was founded on the Two-Nation Theory, which proposed that Hindus and Muslims in South Asia could not coexist peacefully and needed separate nations. This theory became the basis for the creation of Pakistan, a separate homeland for Muslims, in 1947 during the partition of India. However, the consequences of this ideology have been far-reaching, especially for the Hindu population in Pakistan, leading to a significant decline in their numbers and systematic discrimination. In contrast, India, with all its challenges, strives to treat all its citizens equally and foster peaceful coexistence among different communities.

Historically, Pakistan was home to a thriving Hindu population, dating back to the Indus Valley Civilisation over 3,000 years ago. Cities like Harappa and Mohenjo-daro in present-day Punjab and Sindh provinces were significant centres of this ancient civilisation. Unfortunately, the modern-day scenario is markedly different, as the historic and indigenous Hindu community has drastically declined due to targeted persecution and discrimination.

The partition of India in 1947 led to mass violence, forcing millions of Hindus and Sikhs to flee from West and East Pakistan (now Bangladesh) to find safety in India. Consequently, the Hindu population in West Pakistan declined from 15% at the time of Partition to less than 2% by the end of the 20th century. Over time, anti-Hindu riots and discrimination further reduced this number, and today, Hindus comprise only 1.6% of Pakistan’s population, with many still choosing to flee to India to escape persecution.

Major cities in Pakistan, which historically had large Hindu populations, have witnessed an even greater decline. For example, in Lahore, the Hindu/Sikh community, which was approximately 40% of the population in 1941, now constitutes less than 1%, with only two functioning Hindu temples remaining. In recent times, the plight of the Hindu community in Pakistan has faced further turmoil, with a series of alarming incidents indicating a deepening sense of insecurity and persecution. One such incident that has garnered attention is the Seema Haider case, which has marked the beginning of a series of attacks on Hindus in Pakistan’s Sindh province.

Reports from the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) have raised serious concerns about the deteriorating law and order situation in the districts of Kashmore and Ghotki in Sindh. According to the HRCP’s tweets, around 30 members of the Hindu community, including women and children, have allegedly been held hostage by organised criminal gangs, intensifying the sense of fear and vulnerability among the minority population.

In another distressing event, a place of worship belonging to members of the Hindu community in Sindh’s Kashmore district fell victim to a shocking attack. The perpetrators reportedly used “rocket launchers”, highlighting the increasing severity of the violence targeted at religious minorities.

Adding to the growing list of assaults on Hindu places of worship, a heartbreaking incident came to light when a 150-year-old Hindu temple was demolished in Karachi, further exacerbating the anxieties and insecurities faced by the Hindu community.

These incidents serve as grim reminders of the challenges and discrimination faced by the Hindu minority in Pakistan. The frequent targeting of temples and the violent attacks on community members are indicative of a concerning pattern of intolerance and hatred. The systematic persecution of Hindus in Pakistan has not only resulted in a decline in their population but also bred a pervasive atmosphere of fear and apprehension.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan’s latest report, ‘A Breach of Faith: Freedom of Religion or Belief in 2021-22’, has expressed alarm over the state of religious freedom in the country.

Hindus in Pakistan are often treated as second-class citizens and experience systematic discrimination in various aspects of life, including housing, jobs, and access to government welfare. Forced conversions, particularly of Hindu girls in Sindh province, have been a persistent issue, with an average of 1000 cases every year. Economic pressures have also motivated some conversions, as minorities seek to join the majority to escape discrimination and violence.

Educational institutions, including public schools and Islamic madrassas, in Pakistan have been criticised for promoting hatred towards Hindus and Christians. Islam is projected as the dominant feature of Pakistan’s identity in textbooks, with negative portrayals of non-Muslims. This indoctrination, starting from a young age, perpetuates a divisive mindset and fosters intolerance.

In contrast to Pakistan, India has adopted a constitutional framework that guarantees religious freedom and equal rights to all its citizens, irrespective of their faith. Despite rising challenges in the last few years, India’s diverse population coexists relatively peacefully, with various religious communities sharing a common bond of national identity.

After Partition, Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s address to his nation is often quoted in which he asserts, “You are free; you are free to go to your temples, you are free to go to your mosques or to any other place of worship in this State of Pakistan. You may belong to any religion or caste or creed that has nothing to do with the business of the State. We are starting in the days where there is no discrimination, no distinction between one community and another, no discrimination between one caste or creed and another. We are starting with this fundamental principle that we are all citizens and equal citizens of one State. Now I think we should keep that in front of us as our ideal and you will find that in course of time Hindus would cease to be Hindus and Muslims would cease to be Muslims, not in the religious sense, because that is the personal faith of each individual, but in the political sense as citizens of the State.”

This begs the question that if religious identity is not supposed to matter in the political space, why create a country in the name of religion in the first place. The only explanation that comes to mind is that Jinnah used radicalism and religious rhetoric as a means to fulfill his hunger for power, presenting himself as the saviour of the Muslim community while pursuing his political ambitions. This perspective shows Jinnah as a despot who manipulated the sentiments of the people to achieve his objectives.

Given the communal nature of Partition, the Nehru-Liyaqat Accord was signed keeping in mind the safety of religious minorities on both sides of the border. Needless to say that Pakistan completely failed to uphold this promise and hence, the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) materialised.

On the matter of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in India, controversies and debates have surrounded its implementation since its introduction. The CAA aims to grant Indian citizenship to persecuted minorities, including Hindus from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan, who arrived in India before December 31, 2014. However, its implementation has faced obstacles and delays, with the Indian government seeking multiple extensions to frame the rules of the act. These delays have left many Pakistani Hindus in limbo, awaiting justice and citizenship, while grappling with administrative complexities and financial constraints.

The struggles faced by Hindu families who fled Pakistan seeking refuge in India have shed light on the challenges and hurdles they encounter in obtaining citizenship through the CAA. Promised opportunities for a better life, many have found themselves living in difficult conditions or being forced to return to Pakistan due to bureaucratic impediments. The repeated extensions for framing the rules of the CAA have further exacerbated their sense of uncertainty and disillusionment.

While the exact hurdles in fully implementing the CAA have not been explicitly specified, it can be assumed that bureaucratic inefficiencies and political considerations may be at play. The delayed progress has led some to question the government’s commitment to protecting the rights of persecuted minorities and providing them with a path to citizenship.

Inquiring about the delays in CAA implementation and highlighting the struggles faced by Pakistani Hindus seeking refuge are crucial for holding the government accountable and addressing the concerns of the affected communities. These issues call for a more transparent and proactive approach from the government to ensure the protection of the rights and dignity of those fleeing religious persecution. This is the least we can do as a society to recompense for the great historical blunders committed on this soil.

The writer takes special interest in history, culture and geopolitics. Views expressed in the above piece are personal and solely that of the author. They do not necessarily reflect Firstpost’s views.

