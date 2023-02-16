Breaking barriers in education: How we can nurture our children for a truly global society

The word ‘citizens’, originally meaning inhabitants of a city, went on to become inhabitants of a nation. It is amazing how it binds people across cultures, languages and beliefs. I wonder if the word citizen has expanded its horizons or if people have come closer. As the world today is becoming more and more borderless, we are already citizens of the world if we can see it.

As an educator, I ask myself if our education prepares our children to think beyond various borders and be true global citizens who show respect and compassion towards all. What do they truly need to learn, and what skills and attitudes do they need to imbibe to bond with the world without uprooting them from their soils?

The key is to move from content to concept and connect them with real-life context, both local and global. It could be something basic such as the sun rising in the east and setting in the west. Let’s give them a compass and find out the sun actually rises from the Southeast in December for all of us in the Northern hemisphere and tell them it is not so in Australia or New Zealand. When children look at the same knowledge from different lenses, it helps them build perspectives and appreciate differences. It is equally important for a child to know the problems associated with overpopulation in India and the struggle to increase the population in Venezuela. A deeper understanding of how the US population sustains on immigration despite a very low fertility rate would build an appreciation of the interdependence of countries worldwide.

We constantly look for opportunities to make these real-life connections and embed their lessons in the local and global context. This helps students to engage in active listening and thoughtful questioning. They are provided immersive learning experiences, for instance, we recently created an interactive currency museum of real currency from more than 30 countries; at the primary level, students are taught about the different government systems of the world, learning to formulate their own constitution. At the same time, the senior students advocate for national and global issues to find meaningful solutions through conferences in the style of Model United Nations.

The impressionable minds of young children can be nurtured to see the world without biases, appreciate the differences and take ownership of our shared responsibilities towards a global society. It is the little things done on a day-to-day basis that go a long way in building understanding, skills and attitudes. To give a few examples, a child who feels accepted for one’s differences will grow up to appreciate diversity. Celebrating different traditions and cultures in a school environment will bring joy and help students nurture their own and enjoy diverse cultures. On an additional note, historical events such as wars have had very different implications on the lives of people on different sides of these events. Learning about these contrasts will help build international understanding and peace through our future citizens.

To make education meaningful and relevant, there needs to be a greater engagement in nurturing young minds. Nurturing them to think, feel and connect beyond physical boundaries, mental barriers, and numerous virtual compartments will go a long way in creating a generation of thinkers who will have the collective ability to mend the world and create a truly Global Society.

The author is the Vice Principal, International Curriculum, Shiv Nadar School, Faridabad. Views expressed are personal.

