Brahmāstra Trailer: Vertiginously Vibrant
Brahmāstra looks like something Steven Spielberg would create if he were Raj Kapoor
There is a startling grandiosity to the trailer of Brahmāstra, a debt-defying epic quality, and I do mean ‘debt’. For all those of us who thought this over-the-top way-too-ambitious-for-its-own-good film was going to topple over under the weight of its top-heaviness, the trailer is sufficient proof of the opposite.
It is epic in design and restrained but ravishing in execution. Director Ayan Mukerjee wraps his vision around a concept that is as ancient as the pauranic myths. Here he is more a Rajamouli disciple than a Karan Johar protégé.
Brahmāstra looks rich, and I mean that in the most positive way. For the first time in an Indian films I see special effects that do us proud and place us on a par with international super-hero films. Yes, the spectacle hurled in our faces is of a global caliber, no doubt about it. But this is no wannabe second-cousin of Marvel’s meta-verse.
Ayan Mukerjee seems to have created a unique metaverse, what he called an ‘astraverse’ based on our shastras. Ranbir Kapoor, back after 2018’s horrendously inappropriate biopic Sanju, is boyishly charming as Shiva who has super-powers that he doesn’t know about. One of them is to woo the lovely Alia Bhatt. The best thing I like about the vertiginously vibrant trailer is the chemistry between the newly married real-life couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. They look more made-for-each-other than any other recent couple, Ranveer-Deepika included.
My favorite moment in the trailer is when Alia asks Ranbir, ‘Kaun ho tum?’
His answer: ‘KYA ho tum?’
I have the same question for the architects of this film: what is this? We have never seen anything like Brahmāstra before. It is tempestuous and tactile. It recalls the ancient scriptures but it is also very contemporary in flavour , especially in the way Ranbir projects his character as a harbinger of traditional religious beliefs and yet a man of the moment on his own trip.
The Bachchan baritone (the actor also plays one of the lead’s in the film) confers a voiceover to the trailer where he explains the importance of the three elements: wind fire and water. Happily, the visual element dominates the trailer. Interestingly Ranbir plays a man who is immune to fire-burns. We copy that. Fire-proof heroism has its roots in Stephen King. Brahmāstra was always a do-or-die project. But the trailer shows the endeavour soaring beyond all our cynicism to hoist a flag at a summit of spectacle never seen before in our cinema. Will Brahmāstra be the success that its staggering production values demand?
I would say, yes. The audience today after Covid wants laughter and spectacle, not necessarily in that order. Brahmāstra seems equipped to give its audience the experience of a lifetime.
Subhash K Jha is a Patna-based film critic who has been writing about Bollywood for long enough to know the industry inside out. He tweets at @SubhashK_Jha.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
The ultimate Jurassic countdown
As the franchise ends with Jurassic World Dominion, we rank all six films based on which ones are most and least likely to stand the test of time
Forty Years of E.T. — Tracing film's impact on Stranger Things, creative thinkers
In Stranger Things, markers like DMX bikes, transistors and homemade walkie-talkies, obsessive science and space aficionados as its young school-going protagonists, harken back to the world of E.T.
Karan Johar at 50: Revisiting filmmaker's work that often challenge our expectations of queerness in cinema
Karan Johar attempts to "accommodate queerness in Indian culture" through modes of expression like “gossip, humour, innuendo, ambiguity and importantly, with the refusal to clearly it”.