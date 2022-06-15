Brahmāstra looks like something Steven Spielberg would create if he were Raj Kapoor

There is a startling grandiosity to the trailer of Brahmāstra, a debt-defying epic quality, and I do mean ‘debt’. For all those of us who thought this over-the-top way-too-ambitious-for-its-own-good film was going to topple over under the weight of its top-heaviness, the trailer is sufficient proof of the opposite.

It is epic in design and restrained but ravishing in execution. Director Ayan Mukerjee wraps his vision around a concept that is as ancient as the pauranic myths. Here he is more a Rajamouli disciple than a Karan Johar protégé.

Brahmāstra looks rich, and I mean that in the most positive way. For the first time in an Indian films I see special effects that do us proud and place us on a par with international super-hero films. Yes, the spectacle hurled in our faces is of a global caliber, no doubt about it. But this is no wannabe second-cousin of Marvel’s meta-verse.

Ayan Mukerjee seems to have created a unique metaverse, what he called an ‘astraverse’ based on our shastras. Ranbir Kapoor, back after 2018’s horrendously inappropriate biopic Sanju, is boyishly charming as Shiva who has super-powers that he doesn’t know about. One of them is to woo the lovely Alia Bhatt. The best thing I like about the vertiginously vibrant trailer is the chemistry between the newly married real-life couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. They look more made-for-each-other than any other recent couple, Ranveer-Deepika included.

My favorite moment in the trailer is when Alia asks Ranbir, ‘Kaun ho tum?’

His answer: ‘KYA ho tum?’

I have the same question for the architects of this film: what is this? We have never seen anything like Brahmāstra before. It is tempestuous and tactile. It recalls the ancient scriptures but it is also very contemporary in flavour , especially in the way Ranbir projects his character as a harbinger of traditional religious beliefs and yet a man of the moment on his own trip.

The Bachchan baritone (the actor also plays one of the lead’s in the film) confers a voiceover to the trailer where he explains the importance of the three elements: wind fire and water. Happily, the visual element dominates the trailer. Interestingly Ranbir plays a man who is immune to fire-burns. We copy that. Fire-proof heroism has its roots in Stephen King. Brahmāstra was always a do-or-die project. But the trailer shows the endeavour soaring beyond all our cynicism to hoist a flag at a summit of spectacle never seen before in our cinema. Will Brahmāstra be the success that its staggering production values demand?

I would say, yes. The audience today after Covid wants laughter and spectacle, not necessarily in that order. Brahmāstra seems equipped to give its audience the experience of a lifetime.

Subhash K Jha is a Patna-based film critic who has been writing about Bollywood for long enough to know the industry inside out. He tweets at @SubhashK_Jha.

