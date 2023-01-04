Book Excerpts | Authentic Concept of Shiva: How supreme being manifests itself in material world

Avatar means incarnation when immortal Gods descend to the earth taking mortal human form. Like this universe, the human body is made up of 5 essential elements- Prithvi– The Earth, Jal – Water, Aakash – Space, Agni – Fire and Vayu– Air. Why should the Supreme Being take birth as a common human being enduring the pains and sufferings borne by men and women? What else but to set an ideal example that can be practised to liberate humans from the miseries of life. Hindu philosophy believes that the ultimate aim of Atma – The human soul- better stated as consciousness should be liberation from the continuous cycle of birth, death and rebirth. The book Authentic Concept of Shiva mentions about these Avatars in great detail. However, all the 96 Avatars cannot be mentioned hence mentioning a few of them.

1) Sharabh / Virbhadra Avataar: Everyone knows the story of Shiva’s marriage to Sati. Sati’s father, Daksha Prajapati, became egotistical after he was made the Prajapati. Once when all the Devtas were sitting and talking, Daksha also happened to visit that place. Everyone stood up and welcomed him except for Brahma and Shiva. Brahma was the father, so Daksha did not mind his remaining seated but was offended by Shiva’s behaviour. He insulted Shiva and walked away. He banned Shiva worship and instead became a Vishnu Devotee. He organised a huge Yagya and, barring Shiva invited all the other Devtas, Sages and Yakshas. He did not invite Sati for this occasion. When Sati heard about this Yagya, she too wanted to go there. Knowing the consequences of this, Shiva was angry. Sati threw her physical self into the Yoga-Agni (fire), astonishing all the guests. When Shiva came to know about this, he not only was very angry but broke a strand of his hair and threw it on the ground. From this broken hair emerged Virbhadra, the anger incarnated. He was ordered to cut off Daksha’s head and destroy the Yagya.

Virbhadra, in all his fury, reached Kankhal and frightened everyone there. His first aim was Daksha. He cut off and threw the head and then destroyed the Yagya. All his followers meanwhile waged war with Daksha soldiers and guests. The Shiva sevaks left with Virbhadra.

It was Virbhadra who was sent to pacify the Narsingh avatar of Vishnu when he killed Hiranyakashipu. After this dialogue, Narsingh refused to cool down. Then Virbhadra transformed himself into a part of bird and part of the lion. His claws and beak were sharp. He attacked Narsingh and dug his claws into his body. He dragged and pulled up his body. Frightened, Narsingh forgot his ego and started pleading. Virbhadra then integrated the Narsingh into himself, proving that he was the Supreme Being. So this is known as Sharabh Avataar.

2) Durvaasa Avataar: Atri was the son of Brahma. He was very wise and intelligent. He was married to Anusuya. Once Brahma requested him to bear a son. So, the Sage and his wife went for Tapasya in order to get a son like Shiva. On the banks of river Nirvindya, he practised meditation for hundred years. He wanted to get a boon from the indestructible Shiva only. One day a big pious flame emerged from his body. The heat of which was felt by Devtas also. The worried Devtas went to plead before Brahma, who then took them to Vishnu since both were unable to help Devtas. Vishnu took them to RudraLok. Vishnu then narrated everything to Shiva. The Tridevs then had a thorough consultation with each other. All three then decided to go and give the desired boon to Atri. The Sage was puzzled since all three had come to grant a boon. The Tridevs then informed the Sage that they all would be born as his sons. So, Brahma took birth as Chandrama, but the Devtas put him away in Ocean, so he rose from the Ocean. Vishnu was born as Dattatreya, who taught the true system of Sanyas to the world. Shiva’s incarnate was Durvaasa, who established Dharma in the universe.

3) Avdhuteshwar avatar: Once, Brahaspati, along with Indra and other Devtas, were travelling to Kailash for Shiva darshan or Visit. So Shiva decided to destroy the false ego and Pride in the details. He transformed himself into the guise of an Avdhut and stood on the way to Kailash. While coming across the unknown Avdhut on their way, the devtas inquired about him since he looked very weird and ferocious. Brahaspati, the most learned among the Devtas and also the Guru of devtas, was the first to inquire about Shiva’s whereabouts. The Avdhut remained silent. Then Indra repeated the same question thrice. Still, he did not answer. Then the egotistical Indra warned him that he would strike the Avdhut with his Vajra. But no reply came. Eventually, Indra became impatient and struck the Vajra on Avdhut. But Indra’s Vajra did not have the desired effect. Instead, Indra’s Vajra and Indra were overpowered by Avdhut, and the eyes of Avdhut were like blazing fire. The heat of the fiery eyes was not being tolerated by Indra. Now Indra realised that this Avdhut was Shiva.

He bowed down to Shiva along with other devtas, including Brahaspati, who all fell at the Shiva incarnate Avdhut’s feet and asked for forgiveness. Shiva was not ready to relent since his aim was to destroy their ego. Brahaspati pleaded and called him Bhakta Vatsal (One who loves his disciples). Then only he became silent. But the blazing eyes were still focused on Indra. Brahaspati pleaded on behalf of Indra and requested Shiva to stop the flame from his eyes. Ultimately Shiva threw that blaze into the salty Ocean. It was this flame which resulted in the birth of Jalandhar (Check the Jalandhar story in the Shivansh chapter).

4) Dwija Avataar: On the impending marriage of Shiva and Parvati, all the Devtas were worried that Himawan (Father of Parvati) would get Moksha if he performed the Kanyadaan (Ritual to give away the daughter in marriage) of Parvati. And Moksha to Himavan will result in a great loss of valuable assets available in the mountains. Hence all Devtas went to Brihaspati, who declined and instead took them to Brahma. Brahma, along with all Devtas, decided to go to Shiva for help. Shiva ji consoled all of them and assured them that he would go to Himawan. Shiva ji then went to Himawan’s kingdom in Dwija (Vaishnav Brahmin) form. He kept chanting Vishnu ji’s name; he had a detailed conversation with Himawan and dissuaded Himawan to not to give his daughter’s hand to a person who does not have any family or gotra (Origin of your family); he stays in Samshan (Cremation ground) with Snakes around his neck. He then asked him to discuss this with his wife and whether their choice was correct. This Dwija (Shiva ji) did the Shiva Ninda (talking ill about Shiva) himself because if others had done this, then it would have been the biggest sin. Himawan and Maina both were confused; this is how Shiva ji came and confused both of them in Dwija’s avatar.

5) Sunartak Natavataar: Parvati was engrossed in Tapasya to attain Shiva as her husband. Shiva appeared and asked her for a boon. Parvati asked Shiva to be her husband. After Shiva agreed, Parvati asked Shiva to take her proposal to her parents in disguise as a Nartak (Dance artist) in order to please them.

Knowing from their friends that their daughter’s Tapasya has been successful, both the parents went to their daughter and brought her back to the palace. They organised a feast in their kingdom and gave away many things for charity. Meanwhile, Himavan went for a sacred Ganga bath, and at the same time, Shiva ji appeared in his (Himavan’s) palace in Sunartak Natavataar. He performed varied Leelas (Acts) with Damru and Shring. He was singing and dancing, which influenced Maina. Maina wanted to reward him with some precious things for his performance. But instead of precious things, Shiva asked for her daughter’s hand, which made Maina furious. Meanwhile, Himavan was also back, and when he came to know, he too was furious. He ordered his gatekeepers to remove Sunartak from there, but nobody was able to shake him. Spartak went on performing; he first showed the Brahma form, then the Vishnu form and then the Surya form. Lastly, the Shiva-Parvati form too was presented to Himavan. After that, he disappeared.

It was then that Himavan realised his mistake. This consoled Himavan, and he was disappointed that Shiva himself had come here in Sunartak roop to ask Parvati’s hand. Himwan then decided to give his daughter’s hand to Shiva.

6) HariHara:

The origin of HariHara Bhagwan (Vishnu+Shiva Avataar)

Are Shiva and Vishnu different?

If you carefully read this name, you will realise that it is comprised of two words, Hari (Vishnu) and Har (Shiva). Is Bhagwan Harihar of two entities? Let us dwell in our scriptures to know this secret. Once, During the Devasur Sangram, the devtas were defeated by the demons as the demons were stronger. The devtas went to Brahma for shelter and protection. Brahma narrated an incident to them. Once there was a big debate between Shiva devotees and Vishnu devotees as to who was greater, Vishnu or Shiva. Meanwhile, Shiva made an interesting transformation in front of the devotees. One side of his body had Vishnu (Hari) seated on a Garuda, and the other side was Shiva (Har) seated on Nandi. One side had a dark complexion with Kausthubh Mani (Divine, precious stone) prominently displayed, and the other side had a fair complexion with the hand carrying a Trishul (Trident). The message was loud and clear. Parmatma is a single entity acquiring different forms for the purpose of Creation, Nurturing and Destruction of this universe. The infighting among the devotees stopped. All those who had witnessed this were relieved of their sins and attained Moksha. In fact, just thinking of this form destroys your sins. Worshipping Parmatma in this form gives complete victory over yourself. As Brahma was narrating this to the Devtas, Bhagwan Harihara (Vishnu+Shiva) had already defeated the demons.

Source-Skanda Puran

6) Vrishbheshwar avatar: Shiva had to take this avatar due to complexities arising as a result of Amrit Manthan by Devtas and Demons and to destroy the false ego of Vishnu ji.

7) Dwijeshwar avatar: This avatar was to provide happiness and for the welfare of people. We have previously mentioned in the Rushabh avatar how Shiva as Rushabh saved Bhadrayu from poisoning and helped him fortify his strength. Shiva again came as Dwijeshwar to test the devotion of Bhadrayu.

8) Mahakaal: This avataar provides Moksha and Bhog (Materialistic Enjoyment) to the devotees. Here his Shakti is Mahakali, who fulfils everyone’s wishes. This is as per Shiva Puran; very less details are given about this avatar also very few people are aware of this divine avatar.

9) Khandoba or Malhari Martand avataar: As mentioned in Marathi book Malhari Mahatmya, Khandoba is an avataar of Shiva, revered all over Maharashtra, Andhra Prasdesh and Karnataka. Khandoba has many names like Malhari, Malhari Martaand, Khanderaya, Elkot etc. He is worshipped by all. Caste and Creed are no barriers here. Malhari or Khandoba took the avatar to destroy the two demons, Mani and Malla. I have mentioned this in detail in my book.

10) Gorakhath: As mentioned before, Shiva is the Adidev (The Immortal), mentioned in scriptures as the origin of the Nath sect. I have mentioned this

in detail in my book.

Then there are scores of Avataaras taking place in each Manvantar, like Sadhyojat, Tatpurush, Aghor, Ishaan and Sharv, Bhav, Rudra, and Ugra. Also, I have mentioned Shankrachaya, Arunachaleshwar, Brahmachari, Jogi, Ardhanariswar, Nandikeshwar, Hanuman, and 11 Rudras Avtaraas in my book.

The writer is an author and columnist. He tweets with @Anshulspiritual. Views expressed are personal.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.