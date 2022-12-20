Big data can eliminate rural health disparities

“Of all the forms of inequality, injustice in health care is the most shocking and inhumane.”- Dr Martin Luther King, Jr.

Rural health disparities are among the most common of the numerous care gaps that face the medical sector.

Geographical isolation, restricted access to healthcare, and higher rates of poverty all lead to worse health outcomes for those living in rural areas of the country, lagging behind their urban counterparts in terms of health and well-being.

Data is ultimately the key to bridging the disparity gaps

Big data and analytics have greatly helped in enhancing patient outcomes and enabling value-based care for many years now. IDC estimates that the global data production in the healthcare sector is around 30%. The cumulative annual growth rate (CAGR) of healthcare data will be 36% by 2025. Healthcare professionals (HCPs) have been able to establish good defences and plan effective reactions to the Covid-19 outbreak thanks in large part to data.

This demonstrates that closing the disparities gaps in healthcare ultimately depends on data.

Furthermore, to fully reap the rewards of data, HCPs must categorically embrace its capacity to enhance healthcare on multiple fronts and make sure the data accurately reflect the different communities they serve.

Bridging the healthcare disparities gap with data analytics

Modern technological advancements promise new approaches to provide medical advice and care wherever it is needed. This has had a significant impact on how healthcare services are accessed and delivered. Data provides healthcare professionals with a wide range of advantages in ensuring that patients in rural healthcare settings receive high-quality care.

Utilizing predictive modelling and proactive patient outreach

Predictive analytics predicts individual medical events based on historical medical data. Rural doctors can refer patients to the appropriate specialists to manage current health issues and prevent future ones by reviewing the claims data that is readily available. Clinicians can better manage chronic illnesses and lower readmission rates because to this proactive strategy.

Referring people to the best speciality care available in their location

When patients choose to receive in-person care for particular medical issues, data can help rural clinicians make wise decisions. Clinics can gather data on physician performance through data analysis, including training history, treatment trends, volume of procedures, and medical results. This gives your patient information about the calibre of the possibilities that are open, assisting them in choosing the best specialists for their specific medical requirements.

It can help in c Connecting patients to telehealth and telemedicine programmes so they can access treatment and guidance online. No matter where the patients are situated, using personal medical data from an Electronic Health Record (EHR) can encourage wiser decision-making.

Keep patients up to date on their available benefits

Using mobile and data-driven technology, physicians and patients may communicate more quickly. Real-time notifications on mobile apps increase patient care, promote preventative medicine, expedite procedures, and improve outcomes. HCPS and the patients will save time and money by empowering patients to make wiser health decisions.

Conclusion

There is an endless supply of data available to hospitals and health systems that document everything they do for patients along the full continuum of care as well as every interaction or transaction with other players in the healthcare industry, such as payers and suppliers.

By adopting a thorough data strategy, developing a high-performance analytics infrastructure, and utilising data for health innovation, hospital and health system leaders may put that data to work in order to add more value for their patients and communities.

Patients may properly choose the best treatment options, get remote consultations, and stay updated about their health needs and accessible benefits by using data-driven solutions and an automated approach. Even in remote locations, HCPs can deliver the finest patient experience and high-quality medical services.

The author is the Co-Founder & Director Transerve Technologies. Views are personal.

