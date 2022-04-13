Ayurveda’s rising global popularity stems from its efficacy, universal relevance

India has managed to create a strong foothold as a supplier of high-quality Ayurvedic products and has a colossal domestic market of Ayurvedic medicinal products

India has a rich heritage of traditional knowledge, including traditional medicine, specifically — Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, Sowa-Rigpa, and Homeopathy — which spans thousands of years. Our country has a large repository of medicinal plants. Ayurveda is a holistic healthcare system that centres around physical, mental, social, and spiritual wellbeing and encompasses the preventive, promotive, therapeutic, and palliative aspects of health.

Ayurveda has witnessed tremendous growth across the globe over the past few years. Under our prime minister’s able guidance, a lot of emphasis has been placed on promoting the significant benefits of traditional medical systems. This has led to a shift in health-seeking trends, as people are realising the benefits of Ayurveda and its role in the maintenance of positive health.

Ayurveda has always been an integral part of Indian culture and tradition and thus there is a certain level of acceptance within the community. In recent years, Ayurveda has evolved as an evidence-based medicine system which has led to an increase in its popularity and widespread recognition. The unique, holistic, and wholesome attributes of Ayurveda are being admired and adopted as a way of healthy living across the globe.

The current global healthcare scenario has created an opportunity and demand for Ayurvedic products and practices. Ayurveda has garnered interest from academicians, scientists, and health seekers of various countries to understand and utilize its knowledge base. The Government of India has created avenues to foster innovation and entrepreneurship in the Ayurveda sector.

There is a paradigm shift in the perspective towards health, from Illness to “Wellness”, leading to immense scope for the growth of Ayurveda globally.

India has managed to create a strong foothold as a supplier of high-quality Ayurvedic products and has a colossal domestic market of Ayurvedic medicinal products.

Our country has the potential to become a health and wellness hub, attracting investments and creating job opportunities for the youth. We, as a country, are on our way to make a definite shift towards a healthy, Ayurveda-based approach. Indian wellness and Ayurveda are on their way to touch the lives of millions of people at the domestic and global levels. With this vision in mind, we are working towards building partners in the western world as well as creating young ambassadors of Ayurveda in our own country.

The author is Minister of State for Ministry of AYUSH and Ministry of Women & Child Development, Government of India. Views are personal.

