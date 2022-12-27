'Aum' and not 'Om': Finding the true meaning behind the primordial sound

Actually it isn’t ‘Om’, but ‘aum-.’ We see the appropriation of yoga dharma, bio-cultural appropriation of Ayurveda, misappropriation of Hindu philosophy and metaphysics by new age self-help authors and performative kirtan. Hindu traditions are absorbed into the west, then regurgitated back to the east in a distorted manner. Even the mantra ‘aum-’ has been affected.

Unfortunately, many Hindus, both white and brown, have learned about Hindu dharma from a western or Abrahamic lens. Many do not know enough about Indic philosophy, nor Sanskrit terminology to fully comprehend even all the great teachings of the Bhagavad Gita. Though Hindus in the east who speak Indic languages stemming from Sanskrit, have an advantage of understanding over those of us who can only study shastra in English.

Some have learned to translate words like ‘dharma’ into ‘religion’, ‘upasana’ into ‘worship’, ‘papam’ into ‘sin’, ‘lokas’ into ‘heavens & hells’, ‘shraddha’ into ‘faith’, ‘mantra’ into ‘prayer’, ‘Brahman’ into ‘God’, ‘Aum’ into ‘Om’, ‘bhagavan’ into ‘lord’, ‘sannyasi’ into ‘saint’, ‘atma’ into ‘soul’, ‘murti’ into ‘idol’, ‘tridev’ into ‘holy trinity’, or even ‘Sanatana Dharma’ into ‘Hinduism.’ Linguistic distortion can cause some confusion. We can’t expect to learn about apples by studying oranges.

Due to such misinformation, the 4-syllable ‘aum-’ has become the 1-syllable ‘Om.’ We know from the Rig Veda and Sankhya philosophy that ‘aum-’ is pranava or the initial, primordial sound. It is contained within all of creation. It is the very vibratory fabric of the entire universe. It is the controller of the life force. It is the only utterance we can make without the movement of the tongue. It is therefore the radical of all languages. In Judaism and Christianity, it became ‘Amen’. In Islam, ‘Amin.’

The first 3 syllables of aum are the ‘Aaaa’ which represents the waking state, the ‘Uuuu’ which represents the dream state, and the ‘Mmmm’ which represents the state of deep sleep. The fourth and most most important syllable is a silent one, which represents Turiya, the transcendent state of the absolute, the witness and pure consciousness that pervades the former 3 states of manas (mind). The Vedas recognize these as the 4 qualities of awareness.

Chanting this maha-bija mantra properly, is a primary Vedic practice. As its syllables relate to the four states of perception, recitation of ‘aum-’ can improve the qualities of consciousness within them. The practitioner can place his/her attention on each state as he/she pronounces each of the first 3 syllables. Then he/she can find a glimpse of samadhi, or a great sense of peace and stillness in the final, silent syllable.

Regular practice of ‘aum-’ recitation, which is the very sound of nature and the cosmos, is highly beneficial to the body, mind and spirit. It balances the mind, the senses, the 5 elements, and the psycho-biological doshas. It brings one gyan (spiritual knowledge), buddhi (clear perception), and viveka (discernment).

In chanting ‘aum-’, we place our focus just below the navel while sounding the initial ‘Aaaa’ syllable. We can feel the vibration of the manta move upwards through the solar plexus to the hollow of the throat, where the ‘Uuuu’ sound can be felt. The ‘Mmmm’ can be experienced or felt from the eyes upward. In Turiya, we can enjoy a bit of ecstasy while the silent syllable of the mantra gently affects the Sahasrara or crown chakra.

In a more devotional manner, we can use this mantra to focus on Tridev. While focusing on the locations of the body associated with the 4 syllables of ‘aum-’, we can at the same time think on Brahma (creator & creation) while sounding ‘Aaaa’, on Vishnu (preserver & preservation) while sounding ‘Uuuu’, on Shiva while sounding ‘Mmmm’, and on Brahman (the absolute) while in the serenity of divine silence.

The Vedas also speak much about the 4 substances of the universe: ojas (matter/water), tejas (light/fire), prana (energy/air), and chit (consciousness/space). While vocalizing the ‘Aaaa’ sound, we can focus on the health of our material bodies. While vocalizing the ‘Uuuu’ sound, we can focus on the health of our minds. While vocalizing the ‘Mmmm’ sound, we can focus on the health of our spirit or vivacity. This is an Ayurvedic way to chant ‘aum-.’

‘Aum’ is, hence, the most sacred of sound or mantra. It is the shakti of space, wind, fire, water and earth. Even simply pronouncing it is much blissful.

The writer is an author of ‘A Hindu’s Guide to Advocacy and Activism’, and is an Ayurvedic counselor and writer living in Nebraska, USA. The views are personal. ​

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.