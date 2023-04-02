As Europe is fast becoming Eurabia, West must reassess its refugee policy

West Asia has a long and complex history of tribal instinct and conflicts. Islam is the majority religion here. Over the ages, each sect of Muslims has created its own cultures and beliefs to follow, but the number of subgroups within Shia and Sunni sects increased. The fight for supremacy continues to this day. And, the contemporary wars here are as much about power, politics, territory, resources, and rights as they are about sectarianism.

To spread their faith, Sunni sects, such as Salafi, Tablighi Jamaat and Brotherhood, have more potent tools than others. The Jamaat has presence in over 150 countries and promotes orthodox Islam as written in the Quran and Hadiths, and lived by Muhammad. Tablighi focuses on Muslims practising 6th-century cults in modern times as it was and is controlled by Delhi based Maulana Shad. The other is the Salafi sect, which is based in Saudi Arabia and promotes extremist Islam through direct action.

Most of the extremist Islamic organisations are inspired by Deobandi school of thought originated from Deoband, Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh. Tablighi Jamaat, in reality, is preaching Salafi Islam without declaring it.

Some recent proceedings

Iraq devolved into civil conflict immediately after Saddam Husain’s demise, bringing an end to the Bath party’s lengthy reign. There were several Sunni and Shia militias created, each operating as a proxy for Saudi Arabia or Iran. Each country is providing assistance to its separate proxy militias. These proxy battles continued with the Arab Spring, with each government casting its weight behind various parties that favoured their interests. In Tunisia, Bahrain, Libya, Lebanon, and Morocco, proxy warfare erupted.

Some Arab nations, such as Saudi Arabia, scented a rat and began liberalising the traditionally Islamic law of Shariah. The new Prince, Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, permitted women to walk out alone, drive vehicles, and start cinemas and now censoring Ramzan and other Islamic rituals being performed in the open.

Beginning in late 2010, the Arab Spring series was characterised by pro-democracy rallies across West Asia. These protests began peacefully but quickly became violent in certain countries, most notably Syria, Iraq, and Yemen. It started with a group of adolescent guys who spray-painted “people want the collapse of the dictatorship” on buildings in Daraa. The teenagers were imprisoned and tortured, one of them died. Over 5,00,000 Syrians have perished since then, and over 5 million Sunni Muslims out of Syria’s 22 million people have fled the nation.

Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad is accused of leading a harsh, authoritarian dictatorship and aggressively defending his authority in the aftermath of the so-called revolution. The Syrian disturbance is thought to be a scheme concocted by US President Barack Hussain Obama. His first significant interview was with Al-Arabia in 2009, after becoming president and he delivered a speech at Cairo University to strengthen ties with the Arab world.

According to PEW data, during Obama’s presidency, a record 5,60,000 Muslims were accepted as refugees in the United States.

With Russia and Iran backing the Shia sect-led Bashar government, my case for Obama’s role in the Syrian uprising becomes more compelling. The US and Europe backed the insurgents, nearly entire Sunni Muslims. ISIS, an Islamist terrorist organisation, took control of a big portion of Syria by exploiting the civil conflict to promote their cause. Today, it appears like President Al-Assad was victorious and could retain power with the assistance of Russia, Iran, and Hezbollah (Shia militant group).

Remember that approximately 74 percent of Syria’s population is Sunni Muslim. The fight is not done yet, and the implications will last for many years, but the conclusion appears to be final.

ISIS, the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, a radical Sunni terror organisation, seized control of huge regions of Iraq and Syria. ISIS, which arose from Al-Qaeda in Iraq, began operations in 2011 by seizing vast territory in Iraq, later, Syria.

Between 2011 and 2017, ISIS wreaked devastation in the Middle East. ISIS, probably the deadliest Islamic terrorist organisation in human history. ISIS carried out hundreds of terror attacks, beheadings, torturing, raping women, and other atrocities. When ISIS gained control of Mosul, Iraq’s second-largest city, in 2014, they declared it a “caliphate”.

The Western media and strategists often blame ISIS’s demise to its too ambitious efforts; as after reaching its height in 2014, ISIS couldn’t maintain its grandiose aims. But it looks like they have won the fight and left the battlefields.

With the use of propaganda and social media, ISIS began to exploit international terrorism to attract people all around the world. ISIS has claimed or been the motive for terrorist actions all around the world, including the United States, Europe, and Africa. What could the world achieve if at all they liberated whole Syrian and Iraqi territory from ISIS after a 7-year battle? These are basic questions; it looks like they have deep-rooted plans.

What are the actual consequences of the West Asian crisis?

What are the actual consequences of the West Asian crisis? Why did only Sunni Muslims flee Syria, Iraq, and Yemen to the United States and Europe?

Why despite the fact that Yezidis and Kurds were tormented, slain, raped, and enslaved by ISIS, have not escaped or sought refuge in Europe?

Why are only Sunni Muslim male fleeing to Europe or America for asylum?

We shall attempt to analyse and determine the most likely causes and impacts.

Take a look at some of the world’s most powerful passports:

(a) A German passport entitles you to visa-free travel to 167 countries.

(b) A French passport entitles you to visa-free travel to 186 countries.

(c) A British passport permits the holder to travel to 139 countries without the need for a visa.

(d) A Belgian passport entitles the bearer to visa-free access into 186 countries.

(e) A US passport includes a list of 168 visa-free countries for its nationals.

(f) A Spanish passport allows you to travel to 125 countries without a visa and 42 countries with a visa on arrival.

(g) A Swedish passport entitles you to visit 187 visa-free countries.

(h) The Italian passport entitles its holders to 187 visa-free entries.

(i) A Danish passport permits its holder to visit 127 countries without a visa and the rest on arrival.

(j) Finland issues a passport that allows visa-free travel to 187 countries.

Can we now see the plot?

In five years, they smuggled almost 6 million Muslims into Europe and half a million to the US. Once their kids born in the US/Europe get passports, that will allow them to travel freely over the world. According to statistics, 70 percent of the refugees are males under age of 35. Europe is ageing, and they have arrived with young Muslim males who will marry European girls/women, and by 2050, they will have a sizable population to impose Shariah in their individual countries. Refugees have already caused a commotion in Germany, the United Kingdom, and Austria.

According to the International Organization of Migration (IOM) and United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), 10,05,504 migrants/refugees arrived in Europe between 1 January 2015 and 21 December 2015, four times the number in 2014.

Half of them came from Syria, 20 percent from Afghanistan, and 7 percent from Iraq. Frontex recorded 6,15,492 unlawful EU border crossings in the third quarter of 2015 and 978,338 in fourth quarter, for a total of 1.82 million illegal EU border crossings.

Time is ripe for Europe and the United States to reassess their refugee policies. Europe still can escape the probability of turning into Eurabia, provided it wakes up to the challenges facing the continent. The situation is also worrisome in the United States.

The author is a Scholar, Researcher and Columnist, he tweets @gopalgiri_uk. Views expressed are personal.

