Ahead of the Joint Sword exercise from 8 to 10 April which encircled Taiwan Island, Senior Colonel Shi Yi, spokesperson for the Eastern Theatre Command of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA), issued a stern cautionary statement on the provocative actions of “Taiwan independence” secessionist groups and their collusion with foreign forces.

It came as no shock that China responded with vehement displeasure, accompanied by overt displays of military posture, subsequent to the hosting of Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen by US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in California on 5 April. The United States’ unequivocal avowal of support for Taiwan was met with dissatisfaction by China, as evident in a strongly-worded statement issued by its Ministry of Foreign Affairs, vowing resolute and forceful action to safeguard its national sovereignty and territorial integrity. China further admonished the US, urging it to refrain from proceeding down a misguided and perilous path.

From China’s perspective, Taiwan is not recognised as a sovereign and independent nation, a stance that Taipei vehemently contests.

Military exercises as a form of warning

China consistently employs military exercises of varying magnitudes, be it along the Line of Actual Control, with respect to Taiwan, or in the South China Sea, as a means to convey a message to its adversaries, showcasing its military prowess and strength. This approach is aimed at instilling a sense of apprehension and intimidation in the minds of its rivals. Such military drills also serve as a mode of indirect communication, frequently directed at the United States, by the Chinese leadership. These displays of military might are often perceived as demonstrations of force, intended to highlight China’s military capabilities. It is noteworthy that a significant portion of China’s international disputes revolves around matters of trade and territorial claims.

While military exercises are standard procedures for maintaining preparedness and readiness among nations, the timing, scale, and location of China’s military drills often carry geopolitical implications and raise concerns about the possibility of imminent aggression. China’s conduct of military exercises has been observed to have diplomatic implications, as it tends to dictate terms rather than engage in dialogue on equal footing and mutual respect. Despite the complexities of international relations and military activities, China’s approach often puts diplomatic channels under pressure, as it chooses to exert its influence rather than pursue equitable and respectful dialogue processes.

China’s Joint Sword Exercise against Taiwan

Following the conclusion of the Joint Sword Exercise, Senior Colonel Shi Yi stated that the exercise served to assess the combat capabilities of the troops under the Eastern Theatre Command of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA). The exercise entailed joint operations that involved multiple services and weapons, conducted under simulated “real-combat conditions”, as highlighted by the spokesperson for the Eastern Theatre Command. The statement further emphasized that the troops under the command are determined to firmly counter any attempts at “Taiwan independence” and foreign interference in any form, underscoring China’s stance on the matter.

According to the State-owned Global Times, “In the Taiwan Straits, multiple destroyers, frigates and missile boats worked in tandem with shore-based missile assault groups and locked on targets in the southwest of the island of Taiwan, with the PLA Navy vessels taking strike positions using high-speed maneuvers and stealth approaches.”

As per the newspaper report, China has officially disclosed “key targets on the island of Taiwan and in its surrounding waters” during the mock drill, marking the first time such information has been made public. This action is perceived as a direct provocation towards Taiwan, and indirectly towards the United States, which has pledged to safeguard the sovereignty and integrity of Taiwan at all costs, as highlighted in its previous statements.

Why India needs to watch out

In all likelihood, India closely monitored the Joint Sword Exercise although it was primarily aimed at Taiwan, to keep a keen eye on Chinese military capabilities across land, sea, and air domains. Notably, the final day of the Joint Sword Exercise coincided with the visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Arunachal Pradesh in the North East. During his visit, Shah launched the ‘Vibrant Villages Programme’ at Kibithoo, a border village in Arunachal Pradesh. He also inaugurated nine micro hydel projects of the Arunachal Pradesh government and 14 infrastructure projects of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police valued at Rs 120 crore.

“India wants peace with everyone but no one will be able to encroach on even an inch of our country’s land and it is the policy of the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi that there can be no compromise with the respect of our army and borders,” Shah said in his speech in a clear reference to China which has claimed the whole of Arunachal Pradesh as its territory and even went ahead to rename the state in its records as Zangnan province. China has repeatedly engaged in the unilateral renaming of various places and geographical features in Arunachal Pradesh, with the most recent instance occurring on 2 April this year. In response, India has consistently rejected these provocative actions, affirming that they do not alter the ground reality. However, given China’s penchant for psychological warfare, it is unlikely that such provocations would cease. This underscores the need for continued vigilance in safeguarding India’s territorial integrity.

The Union home minister made it clear that the “Indian government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi considers the security of the borders as the security of the nation” and thus infrastructure development on the border is a priority for the prime minister. During his visit to Arunachal Pradesh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah highlighted significant infrastructure development in the border areas. He noted that all villages within a 5-kilometre radius of the international border in Arunachal Pradesh have been connected with all-weather roads, and construction has commenced on the 1,859-kilometre-long Arunachal Frontier Highway. Furthermore, 684 border villages have been provided with 4G connectivity, and approximately 1,327 border villages have been electrified. These infrastructural advancements demonstrate India’s commitment to enhancing connectivity and development in its border regions, with the aim of bolstering security and promoting economic growth in these strategically significant areas.

As a part of its efforts to support infrastructure development, the Central government has allocated a substantial amount of Rs 44,000 crore to Arunachal Pradesh. Shah’s visit to Arunachal Pradesh is noteworthy as it coincides with China’s recent provocative actions of unilaterally renaming places and geographical points that are rightfully named in the Indian state. Despite China’s provocative moves, India’s proactive approach in providing substantial funds for infrastructure development in Arunachal Pradesh highlights its commitment to enhancing connectivity, promoting economic growth and strengthening security in its strategically significant border regions.

China swiftly responded to Shah’s visit to Arunachal Pradesh, with the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin claiming that the Indian state is “China’s territory.” Wenbin further alleged that “Indian officials’ activities in this area violate China’s sovereignty and (are) not conducive to peace and tranquility in the border regions” and that China “firmly oppose it”. This statement from China highlights its ongoing territorial claims and disputes with India in the region despite the areas China is claiming are rightfully India’s with even the US acknowledging the same.

India is no stranger to belligerent Chinese military exercises

As China concluded its Joint Sword Exercise on Monday, there is a heightened possibility that Beijing may undertake similar provocative actions along the LAC or may take harsh diplomatic measures. Shah’s visit to Arunachal Pradesh could potentially serve as a pretext for such actions, given China’s history of reacting strongly to such high-profile visits to the state.

China’s military exercises along the LAC have been a matter of concern for India. Since the Galwan clash in 2020, there has been an observable increase in the frequency of military exercises by China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) in the Tibet autonomous region, as noted by General Manoj Pande in October 2021. China has also conducted joint military exercises with Pakistan, with India perceived as a common adversary.

While each and every country has the sovereign right to conduct military exercises, China’s extensive and persistent military drills have raised concerns among India and other countries that share land or maritime borders with it. These ongoing military activities by China have necessitated collective efforts to address potential challenges and maintain regional stability in the region. The ceaseless Chinese has forced India to remain in a state of heightened alertness, enhancing its response preparedness to effectively respond to any contingencies that may arise. Despite India’s peaceful stance, China’s hegemonic attitude has compelled India to adopt a path of deterrence. Observing China’s exercises aimed at other nations serves to enhance India’s preparedness for deterrence, and given the current circumstances, such practice is unlikely to be wasted. Monitoring China’s military activities, including drills, provides India with strategic awareness and aids in understanding China’s military capabilities, thus facilitating a better assessment of India’s own defence posture and national security.

In January of this year, Chinese President Xi Jinping placed great emphasis on the combat readiness of China’s troops during his video address to soldiers at a border defence station in Khunjerab, which falls under the Xinjiang military command. It is noteworthy to mention that the Xinjiang military command is responsible for the border along the LAC, with Ladakh falling on the Indian side.

China has demonstrated a pattern of both provocative actions and reactive responses in the context of border issues. However, considering Shah’s recent visit to Arunachal Pradesh, it would be unprecedented and uncharacteristic for China to simply remain content with a routine reaction from its foreign ministry. As for India, as it has been in the past and will continue to be in the future, its approach remains “सदा सतर्द्रुव, सदा तत्पर” (Sadā satr̥druva, sadā tatpara) – always alert, always ready – to effectively address any challenges or contingencies that may arise.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.