Amber Heard only represents herself; her loss can’t be seen as the end of a movement

One of the closely watched trials in recent history, the verdicts in the two Johnny Depp-Amber Heard cases, one filed in the UK, which Depp lost, and the other in the United States, where a jury ruled in Depp’s favour, is a watershed moment for many reasons. There was significant media glare and scrutiny during both trials, but what makes the whole Depp-Heard issue key is how the two court cases panned out. Among other things, there is speculation that the issue would rekindle the debate on the #MeToo issue, and what it entails. Whether, as some women’s rights activists have claimed, the trial's intent was “to roll back the minor progress made by the #MeToo movement”.

Accused of spousal violence, Johnny Depp had filed a libel suit in the United States against Heard, his ex-wife, for tarnishing his reputation via an Op-ed piece she had written for The Washington Post. According to Depp, the headline of the piece, “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change,” written during the peak of the #MeToo movement, resulting in a loss of work. Depp had also sued The Sun in the United Kingdom for an article making allegations that he was a “wife beater” thanks to its headline: “GONE POTTY: How can JK Rowling be ‘genuinely happy’ casting wife-beater Johnny Depp in the new Fantastic Beasts film?”

Amber Heard had first accused Depp of domestic violence days after filing for divorce in 2016. Depp denied these charges, and his lawyers had issued a statement. Still, since then, the multi-Oscar nominated actor, considered one of the finest of his generation, has experienced a downward spiral. There was a campaign against Depp every time there was some development of him being discussed or cast in an A-list Hollywood project. Depp thanked the jury, and there were some reports of Amber Heard planning to oppose the verdict. During the period of the trial, Amber Heard’s team accused Depp’s side of using social media bots to garner outrage against her; Depp’s lawyer claimed that Heard was “attempting to secure a premature financial resolution by alleging abuse.” Depp’s reputation of being a “bad boy” in the 1980s, many of his "troubled" or “struggling" onscreen characters "justified" his off-screen behaviour, including clashes with people and excesses with drugs and alcohol.

As expected, reactions from both sides and their supporters have been loud.

In the crossfire of reactions and comments, some of the big questions would, in all likelihood, continue to remain unanswered. The #MeToo movement raised awareness about the degree of injustice towards women in the workplace; however, at the same, it might not be the best service to the movement to make it gender-based. One of the significant learnings for men post-#MeToo was that the idea that they didn’t know their behaviour was bad or women made a mountain out of a molehill was largely untrue. In this light, it’s more than necessary to make structural changes to a system that often hurts and shames the victim or never gives them any legal recourse.

In the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard instance, a jury deliberated and delivered a verdict based on the evidence presented. In this light, Depp stands vindicated on many of his stances, and it goes to show that those presumptions solely based on a person’s gender make it unfair for either of the genders. The loss of livelihood ensuing from public bias is also something that needs to be considered. Media coverage, especially of high profile cases shapes public opinion, which in turn strengthens the basis since the issues are looked at in a generic manner and not on a case to case basis.

While Dior stood by Depp, he was face of their Sauvage men's scent, the actor reportedly lost a $22.5 million deal to star in a sixth Pirates of the Caribbean film following the public outcry after Heard’s op-ed piece. At the same time, Amber Heard’s loss or victory can’t be seen as the end or furthering of a movement as she only represents herself, and each case of domestic abuse is different and must be seen on its merits.

The writer is a film historian and writer.

