Agniveers join operational units: All set to become great assets from military to beyond

When the Agnipath scheme was announced in the summer of 2022, there were apprehensions among some senior veterans, and also the ‘permanent government job’ seekers were agitated by the loss of vacancies. The government and the military came out to assuage such feelings and explained the rationale and long-term implications, including the need to keep the forces young. Finally, a large number applied to join. The selected Agniveers went through a gruelling military training for all three services. Inputs are that they shaped well and were highly motivated. The first lot of Agniveers have now been inducted into operational units.

The services adopted a robust and transparent selection procedure for a pan-India online exam conducted at more than 250 centres, followed by physical, psychological and medical tests.

A total of 46,000 Agniveers were planned to be recruited in the first batch. 40,000 were for the Indian Army and approximately 3,000 each for the Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force (IAF). The scheme provided recruitment of youths in the age bracket of 17-and-a-half to 21. The upper age limit was extended to 23 years for recruitment in 2022 as a one-time waiver, so as to give an opportunity to those who missed a chance as there was no recruitment in the last two years.

More than 7.5 lakh candidates applied in the first batch of Agniveervayu for IAF. There were 3,000 slots for this short-term induction. This is the highest number of candidates to have registered for air force jobs in any recruitment cycle, IAF said. The 631,528 applications in 2021 were the previous highest in any recruitment cycle. Clearly, the apprehensions of some about the scheme seem to have been unfounded. People still felt they have a great opportunity to serve the nation through the new scheme and that they would work very hard to compete and become permanent air warriors.

The IAF finally inducted 2,749 Agniveervayu combatants and 144 Agniveervayu non-combatants in the first batch as part of the Agnipath scheme in Dec 2022. From the second batch, 154 Agniveervayu women also have been inducted among the total of 2,452 Agniveervayu combatants in the first batch of 2023.

Induction of Agniveers is a conceptually new out-of-the-box idea. It requires a transformation of the existing training infrastructure and pattern of ab-initio training. For the IAF, the first batch of Agniveervayu commenced training at Belagavi on 31 December 2022 with a focus on outdoor learning based on the practical orientation of training methodology. Technology was used to make training an inclusive and continuous process with an overlap of self-learning and classroom learning. Surge, night training and disruptive training activities and staggered use of resources were planned to inculcate physical and mental toughening before the deployment of Agniveer in the field. Stream / Sub stream allocation of Agniveers was based on the field of work and multi-skilling and optimising the manpower resources and ensuring faster operational employability of Agniveers. There is a stream allocation test which evaluates the trainee’s aptitude, factors in skill set and candidate’s choice.

The training pattern was oriented with a focus on outdoor learning including hands-on training through simulators, models, display boards, demos / practical and visual assimilation. The learning techniques have been shifted from typical table/chair and rostrum patterns to the latest techniques to make them effective and contemporary. The curriculum commenced with physical toughening, service etiquettes and ethical conduct with extra emphasis on punctuality and ownership along with familiarisation with service and its working environment. The training areas covered personal and environmental hygiene as well as survival techniques, safety and security duties. Augmented and Virtual Reality (AR/VR) based simulators were being utilised for enhancing the training standards. The simulators impart training in realistic scenarios on firefighting, weapon handling, and light and system specialist vehicle driving.

After successful completion of basic military training, the Agniveers proceed to technical training institutes for eight weeks of specialised training. They also do on-the-job field training (OJT). The Agniveers would do some up-skilling modules and abridged courses during their four years of engagement in service. A truncated training period meant the Agniveer were available in units faster, thus enhancing availability. The initial response from the station is very positive.

The regular soldiers are authorised 60 days of annual leave and 30 days of casual leave, but the Agniveers will get only 30 days of leave in a calendar year. This will increase overall availability. The Agniveer Information Management System (AIMS) and Agniveer Digital Appraisal Report (AVDAR) will allow objective assessment of the Agniveers through their period of engagement of four years. This robust and transparent system for Agniveer will support a fair selection of 25 per cent for enrolment into the regular cadre.

One key objective of the scheme was to have younger armed forces. Presently senior havildar equivalent seniority in each service forms the main force of the services. The average age of current serving soldiers thus is in the mid-thirties. With the implementation of the Agnipath scheme, the average age of combatants would gradually reduce to around 27-28 years thereby lowering the age profile of combatants. This is highly desirable for any military. Finally, the best 25 per cent will join the regular forces. In the long term, they will form the major portion of the armed forces. A younger age profile will mean the armed forces will be fitter and more agile for combat operations.

The Agniveer starts with a good salary package (Rs 30,000) with annual increments. They are entitled to medical and insurance coverage and other service facilities like canteen etc.

Finally, the 75 per cent that gets released into the civil world after four years will be assets to the nation. They would be highly skilled, educated, disciplined, motivated and financially independent youth. They will be in a much better position to become responsible citizens and make good careers. The released Agniveers will be getting certificates related to the skills attained on various systems on which they were trained and had practical exposure. The MoU with IGNOU will facilitate Agniveers to improve their educational qualifications. Non-combatant Agniveers would get higher secondary (10+2) certificates on their release. The Agniveers would also get a lump sum amount of Rs 10.04 lakh and the accrued interest thereon on. This should provide them with financial security and a corpus to launch off.

The Agniveers would be well covered for life and health. In case of death attributable to service, Agniveer is entitled to ex-gratia payment of more than one Crore including Sewa Nidhi Fund. And for disability, attributable to the service, he will receive suitable compensation.

The scheme provides a great opportunity for India’s youth to experience military life without having to join Armed Forces on a long-term basis. The government has assured a certain percentage of jobs in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF). These include the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), the Border Security Force (BSF), the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP), which are under the administrative and operational control of the MHA. Most chief ministers have given similar assurances. Similarly, most Public Sector Undertakings (PSU) have assured preferential induction based on merit. Others such as Indian Railways, Assam Rifles, Indian Coast Guard, Civil Aviation, Department of Post, Mahindra Group, Adani Group, etc. have assured preference to the Agniveers for employment. It will be a “whole-of-nation” approach.

The performance of the first lot of Agniveers has been above average. The process imparts military training to aspiring youths and inculcates amongst them the qualities of leadership, patriotism, determination, discipline, courage, camaraderie, orderliness, time management and a sense of duty.

The Agnipath scheme is a futuristic step taken by the country. The Agniveers will have a lasting effect on the preparedness and operational efficiency of the armed forces. The success of the training programme under this new scheme depends more on the consolidation of skills at various stages of training and further deployment of Agniveers at field units. Most of the initial reservations expressed by senior veterans and the youth have been taken care of during training and also their job security aspects have been adequately factored in.

It is a pathbreaking service entry scheme for Indian Armed Forces. The young boys and girls are being picked up across India, without regional bias, given short consolidated training, and then assign to operational tasks. The scheme is clearly set to succeed, as did the Short Service Commission (SSC) for the officers, and induction of women in the armed forces, Sainik Schools and NDA. The Indian soldier is unmatched and so are the young Agniveers.

The scheme will be continuously tweaked by the services in-house through joint consultations. Major changes can be approved at the defence minister’s level. The armed forces are clear that the scheme will succeed. It already is. In any case, the scheme would go through a full review after five years in operation. The first batch of trainees have exhibited sharp uptake and good combat skills. Their motivation and patriotism are of a very high level. We have reasons to be proud of the Indian youth. Even when 75 per cent leave to join the mainstream, they will become national assets.

The writer is Director General, Centre for Air Power Studies. Views expressed are personal. Views expressed in the above piece are personal and solely that of the author. They do not necessarily reflect Firstpost’s views.

