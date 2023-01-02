Africa needs reliable and resilient healthcare system: How India can deliver it

In late July, the tiny African nation Gambia gained attention after the tragic deaths of 70 children from acute kidney damage. And in October, the World Health Organization (WHO) connected this string of infant deaths in the Gambia to four contaminated cough and cold syrups to India as the alleged drugs were made by an Indian company, Maiden Pharmaceuticals, based in the northern state of Haryana.

Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO), India’s top regulatory body, initiated an investigation into the incident as soon as it was reported and ordered the drugs’ manufacturer, Maiden Pharmaceuticals Ltd, to halt production.

The Government of India also established a committee of four experts to provide suggestions for future action while taking into account and researching the reports of adverse events, their causal relationships, and other relevant information provided by the WHO.

According to a statement made on 31 October by the Gambia’s Medicines Control Agency, the precise cause of the deaths had not yet been identified, and tests on the Indian medications had shown them to be safe. The Gambia’s health regulating agency also claimed that 95 percent of fatalities were brought on by “viruses” and “bacteria” that might have spread as a result of hefty rain and widespread flooding.

In addition, Dr VG Somani, Drugs Controller General of India, submitted a letter to the WHO on 13 December stating that the samples tested at a government lab “were found not to have been contaminated” with the substances.

While this was going on, multiple articles with headlines like “India swiftly turning into the global pharmacy of counterfeit medicines” appeared that blamed India’s pharmaceutical industry, even before the accusation that the drugs made there were genuinely contaminated or to blame for the child’s death. This revelation by the Gambian authorities now gives the narrative a fascinating turn. And this begs the question of why the WHO was so eager to pin the tragedy on drugs made in India.

Without a doubt, numerous networks are selling counterfeit Indian medications in several African countries. Some may have occasionally been produced by unlicensed Indian manufacturers, who would produce medicines based on the amounts paid for the pharmaceuticals. However, that occurs informally and is a rare occurrence. Contrary to popular belief, competing companies from other countries produce counterfeit medications under Indian brand names and distribute them in African markets where Indian pharmaceuticals are well-regarded.

As a matter of fact, India has been defending itself against these unfounded claims for more than a decade. In 2009, India was charged with selling fake generic anti-malarial drugs to Nigeria. The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) of Nigeria investigated and discovered that the counterfeit medications with the “Made in India” label were actually made in China. It was also found that there is a strong likelihood that many other African countries are using similar falsely labelled counterfeit drugs, given the size of the seized cargo. Undoubtedly, many global corporations would like to malign India and portray its drugs as substandard to get more African markets.

Today, India is arguably Africa’s principal source of affordable generic medicines. Africa receives 45 percent of all generic medications from India. Some recent studies showed that 20 percent of India’s $17 billion in pharmaceutical exports are going to Africa. India’s pharmaceutical exports to Africa and the rest of the world have more than doubled over the last ten years to reach $24.5 billion in 2021.

The world now trusts Indian pharmaceuticals, and PM Modi recently emphasised that India could be considered the “pharmacy of the world.” Now, it is evident that these unfavourable findings concerning the effectiveness and safety of Indian medicines are an endeavour to tarnish the image of the sector.

India can currently meet the needs of Africa’s health systems thanks to its advancements in infrastructure, technology, accessibility, and affordability in the healthcare industry. Every year, more than 50,000 Africans travel to India on a medical visa, demonstrating the strong demand for India’s low-cost, high-quality healthcare. Some top nations sending patients to India are Nigeria, Kenya, Tanzania, Ghana, South Africa, Sudan, Zambia, and Mozambique.

Although we talk about economic growth and development in Africa, economic development is impossible without investments in health care. The Indian Exim Bank had given numerous African nations loan lines worth $1.6 billion for health projects as of March 31, 2021. A $10 million donation from India to the India-Africa Health Fund has also been announced. With a 19% share, India was the third-largest investor in Africa’s healthcare industry from 2010 to 2019, behind only the United Kingdom and the United States. Indian pharmaceutical manufacturing corporations well serve African markets in addition to hospitals and healthcare service providers from India.

Indian companies like Larsen & Toubro, Shapoorji Pallonji, and others specialise in building hospitals. They have experience constructing luxury hospitals in GCC nations. Furthermore, they also have expertise in building hospitals in India and other developing countries on a budget. A sustainable healthcare ecosystem in India has been made possible by hospital groups like Apollo, Fortis, and others who have established the necessary skills, knowledge, systems, and vision. A targeted, win-win strategy for Africa will be provided by intertwining India’s hospital construction and management experience, eventually strengthening India’s overall relations with Africa.

India and Africa have a longstanding partnership in the healthcare sector. During the difficult days of the COVID pandemic, the multifaceted and longstanding India-Africa partnership found its ideal expression as both sides worked with a great spirit of collaboration and cooperation. Further demonstrating its comparative advantage as the world’s pharmacy, India provided necessary medications and Covid vaccinations developed in India during the pandemic. This was totally in sync with the country’s Vasuvaidha Kutumbakam ethos.

When Western nations hoarded vaccinations, India’s humanitarian policy toward Africa won great acclaim. Between January and March 2021, African countries received 24.4 million made in India COVID-19 vaccines. Following commercial agreements, 8.4 million vaccines were shipped to Mauritius, Morocco, Egypt, Algeria, and South Africa. Further, 17 African nations received a grant of one million vaccines, while 26 African countries received around additional 15 million vaccines as part of the COVAX effort.

It is crucial to strengthen cooperation between Indian healthcare providers and African partners in areas like capacity building, the establishment of hospitals, and investment in telemedicine, given the significance of India in providing medicines to Africa. India must therefore take proactive measures to stop any backslide of this solid relationship. The tragedy should serve as a warning to India, and anyone responsible for the accident should be apprehended and punished appropriately.

Additionally, India needs to keep its focus on developing its relationship with Africa in a way that benefits both while fostering the expansion of India’s healthcare industry. Eventually, this alliance will only help Africa to develop a reliable and resilient healthcare system.

The author is a Doctoral Scholar at JNU and Research Associate in Vivekananda International Foundation. Views are personal.

