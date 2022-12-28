3 reasons why Modi could be chief peacemaker between Russia and Ukraine

When Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday said he was relying on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to implement a peace formula, he articulated a growing feeling in international diplomatic circles that India may be in a vantage position to be the main intermediary to end the war.

A series of events and utterances have been leading up to this.

The first reason and perhaps the clinching one is that India today is seen as close to diverse diplomatic blocs but fiercely independent and assertive about its self-interest and long-term global goals.

In spite of deep strategic interests with the US and the European Union, for instance, India refused to be bullied by NATO into giving up its long and committed friendship with Russia during the current crisis. It also called out western hypocrisy in objecting to its buying oil and continuing other trade with Russia even as western nations themselves kept buying in much larger quantities from Moscow.

But at the same time, at September’s Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, Modi said “today’s era is not of war” and Putin should “move on to a path of peace”. Soon after, India voted in favour of a resolution to allow Zelensky to virtually address the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Recently, CIA chief William Burns praised Modi for raising concerns about Putin’s nuclear threat. The US also acknowledged the role played by India in negotiating the G20’s Bali Declaration, which included Modi’s message.

While India’s ‘all-aligned’ approach makes it ideal to broker a peace deal, the second compelling reason is its presidency of the G20 for a year. New Delhi is perfectly positioned to do hours of backroom diplomacy and use its goodwill with the world’s biggest powers. Upcoming G20 showcase events in India will also provide the opportunity to work out a formula.

And thirdly, Modi’s vision and communication stand out at the world stage. His handling of Covid and helping dozens of nations with India-made vaccine, his concern for energy needs of smaller nations, and his keenness to avoid conflict which further cripples a global economy reeling from the pandemic are just a few of the many demonstrable diplomatic actions that make him stand tall in the league of global leaders.

Also, Modi is not seen as a motormouth like Trump, a cowboy like Putin, or a ruthless expansionist like Xi Jinping.

In all, the head of a State which is big and important enough and a head that is cool and constructive could be the world’s choice to break the violent Russia-Ukraine impasse.

