Why Arvind Kejriwal's demand to have Ganesh and Lakshmi printed on Indian currency notes is against Hindu scriptures

Currently, a new trend of Hindutva belief and ideology amongst major political parties is emerging. Although BJP was the only party from its initial days that was propagating Sanatan ideology. BJP had proudly written in their manifesto that their aim was to build Bhagwan Ram Temple. They even fulfilled their promise. But lately, nearly all political parties have set soft Hindutva as their political agenda. As a Sanatani, this looks good. Although we never know what the future holds for us, this emerging Hindutva ideology has given us great hope. Whatever may happen in future, either politically or socially, Hindutva will always remain immortal as everybody is keen to establish their Hindu credentials. Every political party, directly or indirectly, is making an effort to show its affinity to Hindu Dharma. Some are running around various temples; some are making religious statements; hence it is clear that whoever will speak on Hindutva that party will survive; there is no doubt about this.

In the current scenario, Left parties have started wishing for the Dipawali festival, Rahul Gandhi publicly revealing his Dattatray Gotra, Mamata Banerjee revealing her Brahmin identity, Manish Sisodia from AAP proudly saying about his Rajput identity, Arvind Kejriwal propagating Hindutva by giving suggestion to prime minister that a picture of Lakshmi and Ganesh should be printed on currency notes. Among Hindus, there is a huge debate if this thing should be implemented or not. Although there is no harm in welcoming this decision, there are also a few points which go against this if we look at Hindu scriptures and culture.

I just want to put forth what the scriptures say if you aspire to Lakshmi. Just printing the Goddess of Wealth does not mean that wealth will be raining on you. Lakshmi does not come easily to everyone or anyone that easily. I present before you some excerpts from our ancient scriptures about the conditions for the appearance and disappearance of Lakshmi.

As per Devi Puran 9.39, Mahālakṣhmī of Vaikuṇṭha is full of pure Satvik Guṇa and endowed with all sorts of wealth and prosperity. She is the crest of womankind as far as loving one’s husband is concerned. She is the Swarga Lakshmi in the Swarga; the Nāga Lakshmi of the serpents; then she is Rāja Lakshmi of the Kings and the Household Lakshmi of the householders. She resides in the houses of householders as prosperity and the most auspicious of all good things. She is the presiding deity of all wealth; hence she is the wealth of all.\

But Lakshmi only visits selective places. There are some places and conditions where Lakshmi will never stay. As per Brahma Vaivarta Puran Prakriti khanda Chapter 39, Mata Lakshmi would definitely love to go to pious people’s places and benevolent kings, also protect them like sons. She would never enter a house where the relatives, Guru and pittras are angry with the householder. She would avoid people with false claims, who are shallow and vain in nature. She also would not go to a liar, usurper, thoughtless and ungrateful person. She also avoids fear, one in enemies’ clutches, sinner, greed and miser. Next, she will never go to cruel or cunning persons’ houses, debtors, or sorrowful and the house where the person is in a woman’s clutches. The people who constantly fight and taunt are also avoided. She would also avoid the dirty and untidy person, one who sleeps with wet legs or naked, one who keeps his nails dirty is also to be avoided. She does not visit the people who break the marriage in anger or destroy any pious activity.

Also, as per Varaha Puran chapter 117, one cannot touch or worship Parmatma who come without washing their hands after cohabiting, one who touches a dead body and comes thereafter without purification. Then one who goes against the scriptures, those who display anger, those who offer impure things, those who consume inedible (fish/meat) food and come to Parmatma’s shelter, those who consume aquatic (Duck) food, those who come from cremation ground without Shuddhikaran and start worshipping without purifying, One who want to consume pork, One who worship with alcohol consumption and one who have not had a bath.

One common mistake people usually make while counting currency notes is that in order to get their fingers for sleek counting, they put their fingers in their mouths to wet them. It will be a gross sin if that saliva touches Lakshmi and Ganesh. Secondly, these notes circulate through so many hands that the notes are worn and torn.

So be rest assured, print as many pictures of Lakshmi as you desire, but create conditions and places for Mata Lakshmi to reside. Keep out the impurities within you as well as the external ones. This is the reason for cleaning the entire household during Diwali.

Now it’s up to the government to decide on it. Previously we never heard or saw that major political parties are setting Hindutva as their agenda. Although there are several attempts also to destroy Sanatan culture, they know that they cannot survive in India without Hindutva ideology. To date, only BJP was focusing on Sanatan ideology, but now others are giving a competition; they are seemingly interested in virtue signalling and dog whistling. We don’t know about BJP’s future, but one thing is for sure whether BJP will survive or not, Sanatan will always survive and remain eternal

The writer is an author and columnist. He tweets with @Anshulspiritual. Views expressed are personal.

