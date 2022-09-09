What is design thinking and why is it important to decode how users think
Design thinking creates a holistic approach to creating a problem-solving mechanism
Design thinking essentially helps a creative streamline their thought process and create a system that they can work with. It’s an extremely important process that every designer should apply to their skill set. As a creative, when you create a product or service for a client, understanding their needs should be a priority. In order to do so, you should be able to empathise with your audience and keep their emotions in mind. A design evokes feelings which encourage the customer to buy the product or service. Of course, functionality and practicality play an integral role as well, however the first look is where the emotion lies.
There are five main non-linear stages in design thinking — Empathising, Defining an Audience, Ideating, Prototyping and Testing. Once you clear all stages, you can come up with a core strategy for your client that is well-thought out, innovative and structured. Once you create a process for yourself that is based on the principles of design thinking, you can create a flow that starts to work for itself.
As a process, design thinking is applicable to all creatives, whether they work individually or with teams. Not only does it help streamline your workflow, it also helps you solve problems better when it comes to working with clients who are either seeking help for their product or service.
A process that takes into account both qualitative and quantitative data, design thinking creates a holistic approach to creating a problem-solving mechanism. It’s a “user first” thought process. Starting with vague ideas and then supporting them with data that is analysed well, as a creative you can understand both sides of the coin and support your solution with rational discoveries.
The stages mentioned below are non-linear and can be rearranged in order to reach the final outcome.
Design thinking is a simple approach that can help creatives develop a strategy that solidifies their thought process. Being a multi-staged process, you can break down your actions and take control of the solution you intend on offering the user.
Keeping the user and their problems at the centre, you need to conceptualise, create prototypes and finally actualise. This creative approach will not just help you understand how users think and behave, it’ll also help you stand outside the box and think in a non-linear manner to come up with multi-faceted solutions.
The author is a graphic designer and writer. Views are personal.
