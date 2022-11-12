Reading to children: Diverse books matter, how to start

Psychologists have found that habits formed by children take root by the age of 9. According to a study by Brown University, what a child learns at age 9 tends to live with them through most of their life. This is why it is important to expose kids to the right kinds of habits, attitudes, beliefs, and principles early on; kids pick up more stuff than we’ll ever know, after all. One of the ways to do this is by reading the right books to our little ones.

In a world faced with existential crises of identity, diversity, and tolerance, it is important that parents read more diverse books to their kids. In India, there are differences in virtually all areas of humanity, including caste, religion, ethnicity, socioeconomic class, sexuality and sexual orientation, identity, and so much more. Despite global calls for recognition of, and respect for, all groups and peoples, there’s still large-scale discrimination between and among the people.

One 2021 article cites caste, racial, and religious discrimination as prime concerns of diversity in India, but diversity is expanding rapidly around the world and India is not left out. Reading diverse books to children can help them learn and be in tune with the ever-evolving world, teaching them empathy and respect, so they don’t have to play catch up as they grow older. Children must be taught that being different is not a bad thing, especially between ages 3 to 9 when they pick up stereotypes.

Why diverse books matter

You only need to cast your mind back to when you were a child and remember how connected you were to your favourite book and its hero. That’s exactly how powerful books can be. In the same vein, children can form important connections with the themes and characters of diverse books. Although there were seldom any books on diversity two or three decades ago, modern authors have become important voices in mirroring the world just as it is today.

Children can learn about race, differences in cultures, about ethnicity, religion, and identity. More importantly, they can learn about inclusion and social justice. Let’s be honest, many parents are not very good intentional teachers, and most of them rarely talk about these things with their kids. How does one begin to explain the different identities and orientations within the LGBTQI community to their kids? That’s a struggle many parents face. Even issues as long-standing as race is avoided as much as possible in homes, because most parents think they need to protect their children from such knowledge.

This is where diverse books can be very useful. By exposing children to themes around diversity through the eyes of their favourite characters, they begin to consciously and unconsciously see these issues as normal. Where they have questions, it is easier to answer them without an air of awkwardness hanging in the room. As they grow older and face real-life situations that involve diversity, they’re quickly able to relate it to their favourite books.

There are many diverse books today that have coloured characters as heroes, especially in the West. In India, there are not many books out there to teach children about diversity, especially around LGBTQI, disability, and mental health, although some authors have begun experimenting. Nonetheless, the stereotypes and discrimination must be broken, and parents must understand that it’s better for their children to be prepared early enough or learn the hard way in a world where there’s still so much hate.

Starting early

The best way to start is to start early. Begin with children’s story books that infuse some of these themes. There are a couple of India-authored diverse books for kids and those of South-Asian origin, and from other parts of the world which your kids can learn from.

You can do a comprehensive search online for such books or even check your local library for options. Just be sure to read through before exposing your child to any book you purchase. You can use them as bedtime stories for your little ones and never be afraid to answer any questions they may have. With these steps, you can watch them grow to become thoughtful, respectful, tolerant, and loving to everyone, regardless of differences.

The author is an independent journalist, author and entrepreneur. Views expressed are personal.

