Natural farming: Is India ready to bring 14 million hectares land under organic agriculture?

In recent interesting news, it came to attention that the Government of India is planning to bring 14 million hectares or 1,40,000 square kilometres of land under organic farming by 2025. An ambitious project that accounts for almost 10 per cent of cultivable land in the country. The project aims at transforming this plowable land in the next three years. The Director of the National Centre for Organic and Natural Farming (NCOF) reported that currently, only 2 per cent of land is what falls under the definition of “cultivation friendly”.

Organic Farming

Organic Farming & organic Agriculture are first known to be documented in the contemporary world by Sir Albert Howard and his team in the 1900s. He wanted to develop a better farming system and through his research & practice he came to be known as the ‘father of modern organic agriculture’. The method of organic farming utilizes compost manure, green manure, bone meal or fertilizers of organic nature which help place emphasis on techniques like crop rotation, companion planting and more. Although, as the concept emerges, the definition has also become more concrete. While in the beginning, organic farming was referred to as the natural growth of crops with plant, animal or earth-based inputs in the soil without the use of chemicals, in recent times it has added many layers to its simple explanation.

Organic farming, though progressive also demands loads of attention and care. Much more than the regular farming methods. Let’s look at some of the benefits of adopting it at a large scale in the next 3 years –

1. Better crop value: The initial investment in organic farming practices might be high, but in long term, the practice ensures returns that are much more valuable and profit-generating for the farmer, both in terms of financial gains as well as the fertility of the land.

2. The future is organic: With changing times, there is a shift in the mass demand for goods and products. organically grown crops have come into consideration for their nutritional value and the environmental benefits that they have. With increasing sensitivity and sensibility among people, the demand for organic products is sure to rise.

3. Sustenance: With lesser or no use of fertilizers and more sustainable practices, organic Farming is a win-win practice. It lowers the use of synthetics, pesticides, and chemicals by manifolds and helps maintain ecological balance.

However, the positives and negatives always go together. There sure is another side to the story that needs to be understood by individuals in order to have a holistic understanding of the scales of the organic farming movement we are talking about in India. The challenges of it are –

The cost factor of organic processes: Converting your farmland into organic cultivation can be seen as a costly affair- initially. But in the long run, there are sure to be higher returns and value to the farmer.

The time it takes to get results: One needs to be patient. Some Organic crops take more time than regular ones for generating good returns which may vary from 3 to 5 years. But the rising demand for Organic is surely a positive sign. Although, some financial relief for farmers might be a great motivation to adopt the practice.

No systems in place to certify the crops as organic: All the efforts put in by the farmers and the government can go in vain if there is no system to validate the organic quality of the yield in the market. These systems are important as they would support our farmers financially and emotionally to adopt organic farming.

Premium pricing: From the consumer’s market perspective, we are at a very initial stage of adapting to consuming organic fruits, vegetables and stapes ourselves. Currently, the socio-economic group that consumes organic cultivation regularly is very niche, mainly because of the price point. The government should subsidise or put a CAP on the prices of organic yields. This would make the yield more welcome in the market with greater acceptance, and demand from the consumers in India.

If all these challenges are addressed strategically and executed well, then we can definitely be ready for the 16 million hectares of additional organic farming land. It is imperative to introduce organic farming in India because it will help in-

• Reducing the Excessive use of chemical fertilisers and improving the fertility of the soil.

• Reducing Pollution of soil, water, and air.

• Conserving ecosystem.

• Promoting sustainable development.

• Maintaining Increasing Demand for organic products.

The scheme also assists INR 50,000 per hectare for three years, of which 62% will be given as an incentive towards organic inputs. The capability of India to produce 140000 sq. km worth of land for organic farming in the next 3 years might be questioned but our nation surely has the potential to produce a land rich and fertile enough to support the ambition.

Having talked about the potential, it is also important to note that the pesticide-laced food of tomorrow also is sure to increase healthcare costs in future. The scheme will also be a helpful stepping stone towards increasing nutrition among the countrymen and women with a positive mindset, we all must hope for India to be ready to bring in 14 million hectares of land under organic farming by 2025!

It can easily be concluded that organic is the future!

