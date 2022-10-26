Narendra Modi is weaving religion, nationalism and welfarism to create winning formula for BJP in 2024

On 23 October, as dusk dawned on the holy city of Ayodhya, it was a solemn moment. Illumined as it was by the light of 1.57 million earthen lamps arranged at Ram Ki Paidi on the banks of the Saryu river, it reflected a magnificent and electrifying new age of Hindu garv in its symbolism. By participating in the Deepotsav, preceded by a series of similar events, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shown that governing the largest democracy can happen by mixing religious fervour with development, which also constitutes inclusiveness.

Any leader who wears his religion on his sleeve need not mean he is non-secular, because along with delivering pucca homes to the marginalised alongside rebuilding places of worship, it drives home a holistic and multifaceted model of development.

No nation ever became a world power by relegating its cultural heritage. By resurrecting places of worship, whether it is the Ram Mandir, the Kashi Vishwanath Dham or the opening of the Mahakaal in Ujjain, the nation must conform to its original cultural identity so as to restore these sacred sanctum sanatoriums. Places of worship provided refuge and religious succour to those that braved civilizational challenges against invaders centuries ago. Therefore, our cultural renaissance is a hallmark of our very identity that needs to be restored and resurrected.

The BJP’s electoral plank for the upcoming state as also for Lok Sabha elections led strategically by the Modi-Shah duo is becoming increasingly clear. It is a heady mix of four distinct verticals that will converge by 2024, the year of elections. The four separate verticals that will see convergence are a dovetailing of Ayodhya mandir being completed by early 2024, the targeted saturation of achieving nearly 80 per cent of delivery in social welfare schemes, and the completion of infrastructure projects in the pipeline. Add to the above, should India sustain a year-on-year economic growth rate of near 7 per cent GDP, a combination of the above factors portends a near-certain third term for Modi as of now.

Hypothetically, gauging from the present mood of the nation, if elections were held this year, going by the prime minister’s soaring popularity ratings nationally and globally, it seems to be a triumphant Modi all the way, leading him onto a third term. If China’s Xi Jinping has succeeded in securing a third term, Modi is on par with his Asian peer, as he paves the way for cementing his place as the country’s most powerful ruler post-independence.

In terms of deliverables, gauging from macro and micro-economic indicators, India’s economic performance stands out despite a world in flux. India has moderately high inflation as compared with soaring inflation rates in UK and US. We have maintained a steady growth rate of 6.8 per cent as compared with a slowdown in China. And, despite India’s imported inflation due to frequent surges in oil prices, and despite monetary tightening led by the Fed that has slowed down foreign investments and hardened interest rates in the country, the IMF has lauded India as the brightest spot and an island of economic stability.

If there are some distinct signature stamps Modi 2.0 will be defined by, it is the successful near decolonisation of Indian education system and ethos; the diminishing power of dynastic rule in state and Central politics; laying the ground for systemic reforms and social development during his very first tenure that made India future-ready to take off into uncharted economic territory, and enhanced focus on women empowerment which is an important acknowledgement of the growing participation of women as a vote bank. The PM’s welfare, empowerment schemes, universal health coverage and pace of financial inclusion have become a blueprint for many countries to replicate.

Coming to the merging of religion with politics, India is not a theocratic state and will never be one. So, while there exists a separation between the temporal and cardinal, between religion and governance, yet Modi the man and his ideological leanings reflect the confluence of sentiments of the majority community, which is 80 per cent of 134 crore population. Assuming that the entire 80 per cent may not be pro-BJP, at heart, they are still Hindus who cannot remain untouched by resounding religious sentiments.

Modi’s two successive innings strongly embody an alternative idea of India, one which is steeped in hardcore nationalism and an unapologetic pursuit of the Hindu identity, combined with the deliverance of an efficient welfare-focussed state. A combination of these factors has led Moditva to affect a game-changing shift in impacting “the wiser voter” as he experiences development and last-mile upliftment, along with pride in his Hindu identity.

Moditva + Hindutva+ precision targeting of social welfare schemes is now a force multiplier and an irresistibly potent and winning formula for the BJP to expand its dominance, aided by digital tools to form new caste alliances in order to expand its social base, primarily to reach out to newer voters. The ‘newer voters’ footprint comprises OBCs, Scheduled Castes, and rural women, who are the ‘labharthees’, or the beneficiaries of the government’s welfare schemes. Add to the newer voter syndrome is the already strong bedrock and base of the Hindi heartland states, which constitutes BJP’s political dominance, accounting for 60 per cent of its 303-seat majority in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The resplendent display of Deepotsav in Ayodhya or the completion of the Ujjain corridor are reflective of Hindu-garv and a renaissance of our socio-religious and cultural heritage, long suppressed in the psyche of Hindus, that has come to the fore since the age of Modi.

Seldom does the head of state chant shlokas as effortlessly as delivering sermons on how Indians should emulate the ideals of Ram Bhagwan, or delivering homilies like “Mother and Motherland are superior to even heaven,” as equally enumerating the spate of developmental projects that are in the offing that has provided a livelihood, will encourage religious tourism circuits, and thereby uplift the life of every section of society.

Crystal gazing into 2024 may not be easy, and never can be, in such a pluralistic, complex, diverse and vibrant democracy as India. But as of now, early signs portend an encore of Modi all the way. I sensed this amid the collective fervour in chants of “Modi, Modi, Modi” in Ujjain that reverberated at a populous religious event, as though it was an electoral rally. That day’s applause was a thin line separating religious fervour from politics, as the two merged seamlessly.

Eventually, religious and nationalistic fervour, coupled with development, sustainable economic growth, the backing of a systematic and strong RSS cadre which has aided social mobilisation, and the ever-growing charisma of Brand Modi are the key differentiators that are already giving BJP a head start 17 months ahead of elections when compared to any potential Opposition bloc which is as yet nowhere in sight.

The author is the ex-chairperson for the NCFI, Niti Aayog. Views expressed are personal.

