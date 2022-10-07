Teaching as a process of passing on knowledge has existed since ancient times, changing from didactic teaching and rote learning to an evocative method of teaching that stimulates students to acquire new knowledge and skills. The role of teachers has also evolved from the gurukul system in ancient India to e-learning in virtual classrooms today.

A teacher today is a facilitator of learning processes, wearing multiple hats as the anchor of education shifts to creating global citizens who can succeed in the ‘new normal’ of a turbulent and rapidly changing environment.

The father of modern management, Peter Drucker cherished teaching as a practical and effective way to learn and guide students to find their strengths and influence society positively. His approach to teaching was to create individuals who would draw their ideas from action and act on ideas.

Peter’s words – ‘Knowledge has to be improved, challenged, and increased constantly, or it vanishes’ encapsulate the important role a teacher plays in the development of a student.

As India moves forward to a vision of a Viksit Bharat – a strong, developed and prosperous India by 2047, education led by our teachers will play a critical role in ensuring that India makes its presence felt on the global education map.

The world that students are growing up in today is one that is rapidly changing and at times chaotic. The challenge before teachers is to nurture students and prepare them with not just knowledge and skills but also the social-emotional competencies required for success in a VUCA (volatile, uncertain, complex, ambiguous) world.

We have seen our teachers rise to the challenge during the pandemic, which forced schools to close almost overnight. Teachers in India made a successful transition from blackboards to screens in a tight timeline enabling continuity in learning for millions of students across the country.

It is this ease of adaptation to technology shown by teachers in India that made possible the digital acceleration seen in Indian education today. Though there had been slow but steady growth and adoption in education technology, it was the pandemic that jump-started global edtech investments.

From just US$ 750 million in 2020, the market for online education in India is now expected to reach US$4 billion by 2025 at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 40 per cent.

The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) adopted by the United Nations (UN) and the Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) have all stressed education for global competence.

This puts the spotlight on the teacher as a mentor on the path of learning, developing and preparing students for global citizenship. Teachers are educators and no longer distant pedagogues that learners are scared of; they are now approachable guides and counsellors that help them overcome obstacles.

Teachers push the mental boundaries of a student to elicit an out-of-the-box response, challenge their thinking, provide tools to learn and create a psychologically safe and comfortable environment to absorb knowledge.

In her address at the National Teachers Award ceremony, Hon’ble President Droupadi Murmu acknowledged the contribution of her school teachers in being the first girl from her village to go to college and observed that India’s school education is counted among the world’s largest education systems.

Today, we have Indian students excelling in foreign universities in higher studies and Indian-origin leaders at the head of many global organisations such as Alphabet Inc., Chanel, Microsoft, Mastercard, Starbucks and Ogilvy. This is a testament to India’s robust school and college education system with teachers who help build a strong foundation for students.

The National Education Policy of 2020 also emphasises the role of a teacher, placing them at the centre of fundamental reforms in the education system. After all, it is only a teacher who has an insight into what students need and what would prepare them for a global role.

The role of the educator in improving education outcomes cannot be stressed enough. The World Bank, holding the same view, has signed a $500 million project with the Government of India to improve the quality and governance of school education in various Indian states.

Over 10 million teachers will benefit from this program, meaning students all over the country, urban and rural, will have access to better quality education.

India is the country with the largest youth population and plays a vital role on the global education map. Educated citizens translate to a better world economic status and a progressive society. Educators are the wheels that push this cart forward.

The Indian education system and teachers are pivotal in achieving universal primary and secondary education by 2030 as part of Sustainable Development Goal 4 (SDG 4). Teachers are the vehicles that will enhance the learning outcomes that will fuel future growth. It is this dissemination of knowledge-creating global citizens that will give India a leading position on the global education map!

The author is the co-founder of Wellington College in India. View are personal.

