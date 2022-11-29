How use of Gamification and Octalysis Framework helps drive human motivation

Have you ever played a video game and gotten so wrapped up in it that you lost all track of time? Or learning a new skill in a matter of days because you were having fun doing it? The whole idea of gamification works in a similar manner.

What is gamification?

Gamification is the use of game mechanics and psychology in non-game contexts to engage and motivate people. It’s a way to tap into people’s natural desires and instincts to drive them towards a goal. In other words, it’s a way to make something more fun and engaging by adding elements of gameplay. It can be applied to anything from learning a new skill to losing weight.

About Octalysis Framework

While there are many different frameworks for gamification, the Octalysis Framework is one of the most popular. It was developed by Yu-kai Chou. The framework breaks down human motivation into eight core drives:

Epic Meaning and Calling: The desire to do something purposeful and fulfilling.

The desire to do something purposeful and fulfilling. Development and Accomplishment: The desire to improve oneself and accomplish goals.

The desire to improve oneself and accomplish goals. Empowerment of Creativity and Feedback: The desire to be creative and receive feedback that supports creativity.

The desire to be creative and receive feedback that supports creativity. Ownership and Possession: The desire to have control over one’s environment and to possess objects.

The desire to have control over one’s environment and to possess objects. Social Interaction: The desire to interact with others.

The desire to interact with others. Scarcity and Impatience: The desire to acquire resources that one can’t get easily.

The desire to acquire resources that one can’t get easily. Loss and Avoidance: The desire to avoid losing something or to recover from a loss.

The desire to avoid losing something or to recover from a loss. Curiosity and Surprise: The desire to explore and to be surprised.

How can Gamification and the Octalysis Framework be used to drive human motivation?

You may be wondering how Gamification and the Octalysis framework can be used to drive human motivation. While gamification is the process of adding game-like elements to a task or activity to motivate people to participate, the Octalysis framework is a tool that can be used to measure and analyse different types of human motivation. By understanding what motivates people, you can design experiences that are more likely to motivate them. For example, if you want to encourage people to exercise more, you could design a game that tracks their progress and provides feedback.

How organisations can use Gamification and the Octalysis Framework to improve employee engagement

It’s no secret that employee engagement is essential to the success of any organisation. Gamification is a great way to improve engagement and motivation, and the Octalysis Framework is the perfect tool to help you do that.

So how can you use Gamification and the Octalysis Framework to achieve your business goals? Here are a few tips:

Identify the activities that you want your employees or customers to participate in. Use the Octalysis Framework to identify the motivations that are relevant to those activities. Use Gamification techniques to engage employees or customers and motivate them to participate in those activities. Monitor and adjust as necessary, using the feedback from the Octalysis Framework to ensure that your Gamification efforts are continuing to motivate people.

For example, if an organisation wants to improve its employees’ extrinsic motivation, they could create a game that rewards employees for meeting specific targets or if an organisation wants to improve its employees’ sense of social connectedness, it could create a game that encourages employees to interact and cooperate.

The possibilities are endless and the Octalysis framework provides a great way for organisations to improve employee engagement through gamification, creating a drive for an alternative reality. The whole idea is to create a work environment that is fun and engaging, and where employees can escape the mundane reality of their everyday lives. This can be done through activities like creating an immersive work environment or providing opportunities for employees to socialise and interact with each other outside of work.

Conclusion

Gamification in offices is the process of applying game mechanics to non-game contexts to encourage more engagement while Octalysis is a framework for understanding human motivation, and when used together, gamification and Octalysis can be powerful tools for motivating people. There are many ways to apply gamification and Octalysis to motivate people. Some businesses have had success with using game mechanics to encourage employees to learn new skills, while others have used it to increase customer engagement. If you are looking for a new way to motivate your employees or customers, gamification and Octalysis may be just what you need. Give it a try and see how it works for you and your organisation.

The author is Director Sales – Partner Network. Views expressed are personal.

