How Teaneck resolution is a reminder of Democrats consistently taking anti-Hindu stand in America

Democrats in the United States have often been accused of being anti-Hindu. Such charges have intensified, of late, in the wake of city councils controlled by them attacking Hindus and even opposing asylum provided by India to Hindus who fled the Taliban. Now the Democrats in Teaneck have passed an anti- Hindu resolution calling Hindu American groups as extremist hate groups.

In California, Democrats attacked Hinduism in sixth-grade textbooks and when Hindus went to court, judges appointed by Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton denied justice to Hindu children. One judge who was part of this act was Clinton judge Charles Breyer who is the brother of retired SC judge Stephen Breyer. This is consistent with the bigotry of another Clinton judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg who hired only one black law clerk out of nearly 160 in her entire career.

Democrats have also been trying to outlaw Hindu holy symbols by trying to pass laws declaring Hindu holy symbols as symbol of hatred. They did this in New York, Maryland and California.

Even though it is widely known that caste system is a social construct present among various peoples including Muslims, Christians and Sikhs and is not a religious characteristic at all, Democrats have maliciously attempted to claim that it is a Hindu system in order to denigrate Hinduism.

Democrat Party bigotry is not just against Hindus but also has a history of racism against Black people. Their leaders have labeled black children superpredators, claimed that Obama was the first clean and articulate Black, supported racial segregation, opposed civil rights laws, and have started wars against various countries. Now they have started targeting Hindus and Indian-Americans and their actions have inspired several hate based attacks on Indians.

Interestingly, last week, Tulsi Gabbard, former Congresswoman and the first Hindu American to run for the White House in 2020, announced that she was leaving the governing Democratic Party, denouncing it as an “elitist cabal of war-mongers”.

Gabbard was the first-ever Hindu to be elected to the US House of Representatives in 2013 from Hawaii, and she was subsequently elected for four consecutive terms.

“I can no longer remain in today’s Democratic Party – which is now under the complete control of an elitist cabal of war-mongers driven by cowardly wokeness,” Gabbard, 41, said in a tweet. “The Democrats of today divide us by racialising every issue, stoking anti-white racism, and are actively working to undermine our God-given freedoms enshrined in our Constitution,” she added in another tweet.

There has been a series of anti-Indian and anti-Hindu hate speech and hate crimes across the US in the past couple of months. Recently, a statue of Mahatma Gandhi was vandalised at a Hindu temple in New York. There was also a viral video of a Hindu man facing racial abuse in the US. All this comes in the wake of the recent Leicester violence against Hindus in the United Kingdom.

Time has come to stop this bigotry and hatred against Hindus, who have mostly been law abiding citizens across the world.

The writer is a US-based activist who has played a critical role in the introduction of paper trail for India’s Electronic Voting Machines called VVPAT. Views expressed are personal.

