GhoseSpot | Talking Tuticorin, Looking Ladakh: Are we as a nation going through a process of dialectics?

The recently concluded Monsoon Session of Parliament was as infructuous as the public discourse happening now. Maybe from the thesis and antithesis will emerge the synthesis of New India

A friend in college when caught on the wrong foot in an argument would try to trivialise the discussion with some made up source, like an imaginary uncle who was allegedly an economist at Cambridge. These days, politicians quote some partisan reports or op-ed in Western media. As a frequent participant on debates across TV and YouTube channels, I am often flummoxed by the ludicrous arguments put forward by politicians and political party spokespersons to defend their cause. Asked a question on important topics like inflation, unemployment or scams, they take the discussion from the sublime to the ridiculous. This is a new art of deflecting discussions that politicians seem to have acquired. I am unable to decide if this arises from an innate underestimation of public intelligence or a belief that in a world of “post truths” anything goes.

Politicians are smart people. They would not adopt a strategy unless it is proven to work. Also talk-show anchors will not give them a free pass if they thought that such tangential discourse undermines the credibility of the show. In fact, empirical evidence suggests that lowering the intellectual bar has boosted prime-time viewership TRPs of mainstream electronic media by creating an entirely new genre of current-affairs infotainment. But that is another subject. However, there must be an underlying logic to what appears as a disingenuous communication strategy. Curiously, it is often observed that, instead of countering the disingenuous defence of the Opposition with facts, the challenger lapses into similar facile rejoinders. This makes one wonder what really drives popular perceptions.

Narendra Modi is a communicator par excellence. However, one cannot say the same about his party and government. Even his most ardent admirers and die-hard Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters believe communications has been the weak suit of the Modi government. There were several instances when both the BJP and government PR machinery have fallen short of the task, though in final analysis Narendra Modi has so far always trumped his detractors by a combination of superior delivery and unmatched communication abilities. This was demonstrated best by the way in which he overturned the Opposition campaign of “Chowkidar Chor Hain” before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and again the bad press his government had received for handling the Covid second wave crisis.

Right now, the Modi government is grappling with challenges on multiple fronts while preparing for major state elections in six states in the coming 15 months and the Lok Sabha polls in 2024. Further with uncertainty looming large over the rest of the world post Ukraine-Russia war and after-effects of the pandemic which has still not disappeared. Linear projection puts the BJP way ahead in the race with Narendra Modi ‘s personal approval ratings continuing to soar. But in politics situations can change in a jiffy. Hence, nothing can be taken for granted. Meanwhile, a fractured Opposition is trying to get its act together wading through a sea of contradictions and confusion. In the surrounding cacophony, messages get drowned making communication even more critical.

Prices are a matter of perennial concern for the public. There has never been a time when people never crib about inflation. However short and sharp spikes — especially when it comes after a prolonged period of hardship, as has happened now post-Covid — throw people into a tizzy. At such times citing global statistics provides little comfort to the householders. On their part, the Opposition continues its non-stop recital of essential commodities price lists like “Akhand Paath” of holy scriptures. There is no attempt on either side to have a meaningful dialogue explaining each other’s point of view. Logic gets drowned in the din of rhetoric leaving the ordinary people out in the cold.

The second issue that is engaging the mind-space of Indians is corruption. As the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigations (CBI) are on a trawling expedition around the country, the Opposition belts out the chorus of “Vendetta Politics” in unison and points out the selective targeting by the investigative agencies. However, the BJP’s response to these raids have ranged from facile to facetious. The reactions of the parties at the receiving end have been one from defiance to deprecation.

There has been the curious case of the Delhi Liquor Policy. The new Lieutenant-Governor of Delhi called in the CBI to investigate alleged irregularities in the process of granting licence to vendors. Feeling the heat, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) instead of refuting the charges played the ‘victim card’, linking it to BJP’s insecurity about AAP contesting against it in the forthcoming state elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh. AAP Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal even suggested that the ED and CBI’s action may have been in retaliation to the positive coverage the Delhi government’s school programme received in international press. The bottom line being everyone is firing in different directions leaving the ordinary folks to draw their own conclusion.

A third contentious issue has been “freebies”, or what BJP has termed as “Revadi (candy) politics”. Unfortunately, it has turned into a political slugfest putting economics aside. The Prime Minister had fired the first salvo presumably to initiate an informed public debate on the subject. But neither the ruling party nor the Opposition appears to be interested in objective discussion especially in election season.

Sometimes I feel the Narendra Modi government thinks it is pointless trying to argue with the Opposition. Prime Minister Modi would rather focus on his work and then go back to the people with his report card before the elections. Hence, he is simply allowing the narratives to take their own course because he believes, ultimately, it is “delivery” that matters. And, he is supremely confident about the path he is following.

The recently concluded Monsoon Session of Parliament was as infructuous as the public discourse happening now. For the moment we all seem to be speaking at cross-purposes: “Talking Tuticorin, Looking Ladakh” as it were. Maybe as a nation we are going through a process of dialectics. From the thesis and antithesis will emerge the synthesis of New India.

The author is a current affairs commentator, marketer, blogger and leadership coach, who tweets at @SandipGhose. Views expressed are personal.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.