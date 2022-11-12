Gandhi Darshan: When Kalki Krishnamurthy met Mahatma Gandhi

Kalki had been an exceptional student in school. Now he proved himself to be an exceptional Congress worker. Ra Na (R Narayana Iyengar), who later became an editor in The Hindustan Times, was one of those who witnessed this transformation. Says he: “It was when I started working as an advocate in Tiruchi that the non-cooperation movement was launched, influencing Kalki to quit school and start serving the nation. At that time, I was a member of the Congress Working Committee in Tiruchi district. Krishnamurthy had already started delivering agitprop speeches. Completely free from stage fright, he spoke with passion and humour, mesmerising thousands of listeners. Whenever he was not engaged in promotional work, he and I had several talks in the Congress office.” (Kalki, 26-December-1954)

The office he mentions had been newly set up.

At the end of 1920, the national session of the Congress held in Nagpur, approved not only the Mahatma’s non-cooperation strategy, but also his proposal for a new scheme for revamping the Congress.

Accordingly, the Congress party became a nationwide organisation, with village, taluk, zillah committees under an over-arching state committee. Kalki joined the main office of the Congress in the Tamil Nadu circle, which was set up in Tiruchi town.

In March 1924, Gandhiji announced a new three-pronged plan: One crore Congress members had to be recruited, each paying a subscription of four annas; one crore rupees collected for the Tilak Swaraj Fund; 20 lakh charkhas must spin yarn to increase khadi production.

Pandit Motilal Nehru and Rajagopalachari, then the general secretaries of the All India Congress Party, engaged themselves in promotional and organisational efforts to put the plan into action. Rajagopalachari travelled all over Tamil Nadu to achieve that goal. At the behest of leaders like Dr Rajan, Dr Swaminatha Sarma and Halasyam Iyer, many volunteers began to work on the tasks connected to the scheme. Congress worker Krishnamurthy did the same.

Later, along with the others, Krishnamurthy worked on strategies as and when the Mahatma announced them — such as the boycott of foreign mill cloth and the anti-liquor campaign.

In this context we may add the information shared by Dr Rajan in his autobiography: Congress workers had to be employed on a minimal salary, drawn partly from the four anna subscriptions and from the Tilak Swaraj Fund. We gave them proper training in promotional strategy and sent them to campaign in the villages. We invited schoolboys to give up their studies and join the national movement. Most of them could not do so. I started a resident camp for the ten students who did join, to train them in handling the charkha, spinning yarn, weaving, and public speaking. I also trained them to cook their meals and take care of all their needs by themselves. (Ninaivu Alaigal, (Memoirs, “waves of memory”)

We may guess that Krishnamurthy was trained in that camp and later trained others.

On 1 August in the same year, Mahatma Gandhi conducted a mammoth yagna in Bombay, of a kind the nation had never seen before. To read what Kalki wrote much later, about flames devouring a mountain of foreign cloth before the eyes of lakhs of people, is to get a sense of that great sacrifice.

Lakhs of Bombay residents felt goosebumps as they watched the giant flames rising up like hands raised to the sky. They returned to their homes elated by the conviction that just like the mountainous heap of foreign cloth, a hundred and fifty years of oppressive foreign rule and enslavement had been burnt to cinders. (Mandarukkul Oru Deivam, “A god among men”, Part II, Chapter 22)

Gandhi performed the ritual sacrifice in many northern cities before coming to Tamil Nadu in September. From the moment he knew that the Mahatma was coming to Tiruchi, an elated Krishnamurthy anticipated the good fortune of seeing the Mahatma up close, and with his own eyes. He followed the news reports of Gandhiji’s tour from place to place. He kept telling himself, “Gandhiji is coming nearer and nearer!”

Many years later, from his own memory and with the help of a book, Kalki wrote about waiting for that moment with bated breath: “The train with Gandhiji and his entourage on board reached Vizhuppuram. The jam-packed throng had left no space in that station even for a pin to drop. Gandhiji wanted to talk to them about khadi and the charkha. The commotion made it impossible. ‘Sit down!’ ‘Quiet!’ ‘Silence!’ were cries that rose simultaneously from hundreds of throats. Pandemonium reigned. It was intensified by the bawling of the authorities who tried to stop the din. Gandhiji could not utter a single word. The train moved on. In Parangipettai, Gandhiji laid the foundation for an ashram started by Miss Peterson, a European woman. He went on to Koodalur, addressed a public meeting, and reached Kumbakonam. Here thousands of people had gathered to see the Mahatma. Each and every one tried to stand right next to him. The clamour and tumult made it impossible for Gandhiji to be heard. He left for Tiruchi.

The Mahatma finally found some peace in the home of the patriot Dr TSS Rajan. Krishnadas, who travelled with the Mahatma as his secretary, writes in his Seven Weeks with the Mahatma: “We were filled with joy and wonder when we reached Tiruchi. No sign of any disorder despite the huge crowd at the railway station. It was the Mahatma’s day of observing silence. He was able to get off the train and reach his lodgings undisturbed. This disciplined calmness proved a boon to us as we had suffered from the lack of it all along the way. We were lodged in Dr Rajan’s house close to the railway station. Dr Rajan was then the state secretary of the Congress. His house had been turned into an ashram. Dr Rajan told the Mahatma that he had ordered his family members to spin all the yarn they needed, and never to buy cloth from any store. And this house, situated in the middle of a large garden, became the port of peace for us after our turbulent, storm-tossed voyage.”

And so, finally, thanks to Dr Rajan’s protective control, the Mahatma enjoyed some rest and peace. (Ibid. Chapter 24)

Kalki wrote about the Mahatma’s visit to Tiruchi in general terms, without mentioning here or elsewhere, his own service as a volunteer, or his emotional reaction on seeing Gandhiji in person. Though he has described later meetings with Gandhi in some detail, he never did talk about that first encounter.

The blanks he left were filled somewhat by the poet and independence activist Suddhananda Bharati, in his own distinct style, referring to Kalki as “Ra Ki”.

There he comes! Gandhi! Mohammad Ali on one side, Shaukat Ali on the other, following him like Bhima and Arjuna! Dr Rajan welcomed him with a khadi garland. His daughter put a dot of kumkum on the Mahatma’s forehead. Ra Ki stood in readiness, hands folded in respect. (Dr Swaminatha) Sastri threw a coarse khadi scarf around Gandhi’s shoulders.

On that day, Gandhi’s voice became the spiritual voice of the Indian people. The words he spoke became the Bhagavad Gita. I strung those words in a garland of song. “Gaon gaon chaliye!” Gandhi ordered me. Dr Rajan added, “Krishnamurthy will accompany you. Money must be collected for the Tilak Swaraj Fund; khadi must be promoted; liquor shops picketed; untouchability eradicated. The voice of Gandhi must resound everywhere! Sing! Speak! Serve!”

A huge public meeting had been arranged at the Tiruchi National College that day. Gandhi arrived on time. I sang the song I had composed, “I saw Mahatma Gandhi! I found the ocean of compassion!”

As Gandhi spoke Ra Ki went quietly to the women’s side and held out the donation box. Gandhi spoke poignantly. Sastri translated it. When Gandhi said, “We are addicted to many evils. We must adopt austerity in manners, customs, dress, and ornaments. When our country is racked by foreign oppression, it is a sin to be adorning ourselves in flashy jewels,” Ra Ki whispered to the women, “Listen to him!” Gandhi’s speech rejuvenated the women. Gandhi went on, “All his life Lokmanya Tilak served his country. The sum of one crore rupees must be collected to do constructive work in his name. Contribute generously!” Ra Ki shook the donation box before the women and added, “Amma! The great man is talking directly to you! Remove your anklets, drop your chains, bangles, rings — right here!”

A lady gave away her gold ring. Ra Ki brought it to the dais and announced, “Here is the ring of gold the lady has offered. Others can hardly do less! Let the competition begin! Let sacrifice grow and charity flow!” A woman got up, came to the dais and placed a gold chain at Gandhi’s feet. Another woman surrendered her bracelet. Said Gandhi, “Sacrifice is inborn in our women.”

Ra Ki now made his way through the ranks of men. “See how the women make their sacrifice? What about the men?” Money rained in notes and coins. Rings and ear studs were offered to Gandhi.

“Krishnamurthy, get those khadi scarves moving!” Dr Rajan ordered. Ra Ki, Ignatius and Turaiyur Dorai immediately went into action and sold two bundles of scarves. Gandhi patted Ra Ki on the back and said, “Accha desh sevak!”

After Gandhi left the meeting Ra Ki sang “Endru taniyum inda sutantira dagam”. At once the crowds settled down. Ignatius spoke fervently in English. Deploying multiple voices, Kalki told a savvy story to explain Gandhi’s ideals. “Water boils furiously in the vessel. Remove the firewood under the vessel, and the boiling stops. This is non-cooperation. If we quit working, the white man’s power ends.” For three quarters of an hour the people listened to him with rapt interest. The donation box was filled. All the khadi was sold. (Kalki, 4-December-1969)

In the same article Suddhananda Bharati also describes how he and Kalki conducted propagandist meetings in Karur, Vangal, Mohanur, Manapparai, Marungapuri and Srirangam.

About the Karur meeting he says:

A big meeting was held on the sands of the Amaravati. Namakkal Ve Ramalingam sang. Karur Kittu spoke. I did too. At 9pm, the crowd began to disperse. But seeing that Ra Ki was about to speak everyone sat down again. (Ibid)

The Mahatma came to Tiruchi on 18 September 1929. He stayed for three days. Neither in that first encounter nor in the four or five following meetings did Kalki get to speak to him. The chance came twelve years later. He had that good fortune in Poona, in a marble mansion with the austere name of “Parnakuti” belonging to the wealthy Gujarati merchant Vithaldas Thackersey.

Gandhiji had just completed his fast held in protest against the practice of untouchability. Kalki explained, “I had seen him several time before, but this was the time when I had the good fortune of speaking to him.” In five to six days Kalki spoke to the Mahatma twice. Though he did not disclose what they conversed about, Kalki did write expansively about his ascetic appearance, radiating the fiery glow of penance.

Recently published reports on the Mahatma made me feel he must have something of the jester in him. His job seemed to be one of keeping the people around him constantly amused with his banter. But in the few days I spent with him, all my hopes of collecting such lighthearted sallies for Ananda Vikatan were doomed to disappointment. I saw that presently, even those who had the opportunity for close interaction with him could have no mind for empty jests and hollow wisecracks.

It is not that Gandhi has given up smiles and laughter. But there are many kinds of laughter. Cracking up when you see a stranger take a tumble when you trip him up is one. Breaking into laughter when afflicted by deep sorrow is another. A madman bursts into manic laughter as he tears his clothes. Cheap, obscene banter makes some people freak out in laughter.

But the Mahatma’s smile reminded me of the smile of Shiva which consumed the Tripura demons. With his laughter, the Mahatma wants to destroy all the evils besetting our country, just as once, long ago, Shiva destroyed the Tripura demons who personified evil. From his body rises the fire of the rigorous penance he has just performed. I have no doubt that today, or tomorrow, or on some day in the future, the blazing power of that penance will burn to cinders all the rampant evils plaguing the nation. (Ananda Vikatan 1-July-1933)

Excerpts from Gowri Ramnarayan’s ‘Kalki Krishnamurthy: His Life and Times’, a translation of Ponniyin Pudalvar by ‘Sunda’ MRM Sundaram. The book in two volumes is available on order

Inhouse playwright and artistic director, JustUs Repertory, Dr Gowri Ramnarayan was formerly Deputy Editor, ‘The Hindu’, and vocal accompanist to Carnatic musician MS Subbulakshmi. She has authored several books, including a biography of MS Subbulakshmi (MS & Radha), and translated MRM Sundaram’s biography of Tamil writer Kalki (Kalki Krishnamurthy: His Life and Times).

