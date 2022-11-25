Firstpost Podcast| Explained: Psychology of criminals like Aftab Poonawala
Even as forensic sciences have made development, and is capable to find out the details of the crimes happened, the criminals like Aftab Poonawala continue to plan such horrendous incidences, what is the psychology behind? Tune in to find out
