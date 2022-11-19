Early tech education: Why is it so vital for today's children

Over the years, technology has become an integral part of our daily lives bringing convenience and improving ways to access information. Not only are adults addicted to it, but technology is being introduced to children at an early age in order to refine their learning methods and aid in their social development.

During the COVID-led lockdowns, schools, across the globe, were compelled to conduct online classes while students had to keep up with e-learning tools to continue their education.

Many faced difficulties logging into live sessions and giving online exams. E-learning is here to stay, and this is all the more reason why digital literacy among children is a need of the hour.

Teaching Tech at an early stage

Technology in early education is already a part of today’s curriculum, but at a very basic level, despite an increase in digital learning among middle and high school students. Learning for students’ age groups between 3-6 years is still based on traditional methods.

There is an undying need for students 3-6 or 3-9 years of age to experience an interactive and holistic learning environment since this is a crucial phase in their lives when they develop socio-emotional skills.

Not just the present, but anything about the future tells us that technology will be at the core of it, and our ways to use it will keep evolving and advancing. This idea itself is the foundation for introducing technology early in education.

Being inherently curious helps in learning faster

Children are inherently curious about the world and keep exploring it to understand it better. Their brains are growing at a tremendous pace which is why they are able to pick up skills or a new language faster than usual.

However, ways to instil technological knowledge in children are an important aspect that should be discussed and efficiently planned before implementation. We are all aware that in their formative years, it is easier for children to grasp and even master newer subjects and information.

Although, introducing technology for cognitive minds to master them in the future should be an easy start. Teaching tech in a fun way for children to learn without getting bored or frustrated is an important aspect that should be devised carefully.

Coding at a young age

Coding, for instance, is a creative process where things are made from scratch. Creating something from nothing propels kids to be more imaginative and skilful, resulting in improved creative abilities. Teaching children to code has also become more interactive and entertaining, encouraging children to be more engaged in the learning process. Overall, having a non-graded approach to instil these capabilities in children will make them more nonchalant and interesting in nature.

Other than this, coding builds problem-solving abilities where processes are streamlined using algorithms. Children can be taught all of this in an easy and fun way. Honing their skills in tech at a very early stage in life will prepare them for the future and may even contribute to future technology in ways more than one.

Concerns and conclusion

Even though learning about technology is important, it’s natural for parents to worry about how much their kids are exposed to it at a young age. Spending too much time in front of screens is never advised and too much dependence on social media or digital systems shouldn’t be a norm.

This is exactly why striking a balance between learning and dependence is the key to mastering a child’s digital development along with their social development. Parents can start by charting out weekly schedules for how much time should be spent on physical activities where children can be kept away from technology and the quantum of time they can spend on digital literacy.

Leading by example is the best way for parents to ensure that their children does not get hooked on digital tools. Parents can ensure that they do not use a lot of digital interfaces when children are around. Along with this, keeping clear communication with the child on how to use technology effectively can be a great way to deal with the concerns.

Overall, the ways of learning are evolving and the ways of living are being digitised and virtualised. Keeping up with the times is imperative, and helping your kids become ready for the future is all the more important. The answer to whether to involve children in early tech education should solely lie with the parents, and the decision should be an informed one.

The author is the head talent acquisition, Zuci Systems. Views expressed are personal.

