Diwali crackers ban: How Hindu scriptures and Sanatan culture refer to fireworks for celebrations

For a long time, there has been a propaganda-driven myth circulated that the practice of bursting crackers at any religious or social event came into practice in the nineteenth century. So, if that is the case, then why does centuries-old Anand Ramayan mentions the bursting of crackers when Ram returned to Ayodhya? Now how can one refute this practice? The practice of bursting crackers must have been prevalent at that time. Therefore, our scriptures made it a point of description. One cannot just term this as a figment of one’s imagination.

Diwali is just around the corner. Many so-called, occasional, self-styled environmentalists will sermonize us to refrain from bursting crackers. But my dear gentlemen and smart ladies, practice what you preach. Are you not contributing to the already ozone-starved earth by staying in cosy homes with round-the-clock whirring air conditioners and travelling in supersonic jets and expensive SUVs which emit more carbon?

Our Supreme Court asked the petitioners who sought a complete ban on firecrackers on 12 March 2019 that it was the firecracker or the vehicles that emitted more pollution-producing carbon since a complete ban would mean people are losing more jobs and disregarding licenses. Justice Bobde reiterated that vehicles cause more mammoth pollution as compared to firecrackers.

Then we have high-speed supersonic jets among a long list of human activities that result in thinning of the Ozone layer.

Diwali and other festivals come once in a while. You people and the other socialites like you pollute the earth on a daily basis. So, stop making such idealistic talks. We, too, are responsible citizens knowing when to stop. This is not a rant or myself being offensive. But I am expressing my angst at being called an irresponsible citizen. Now many elite people (who call themselves educated) will now give you lectures saying Hindus shouldn’t burst crackers as it’s not mentioned in their Scriptures. So, let’s check the facts from Hindu scriptures.

Reference 1) Below is the Shloka from Anand Ramayan 3.302-306, describing the bursting of crackers during Shri Ram’s wedding procession.

ततस्ते वारणेद्रस्थादिव्य चामरदुजिताः। श्रृण्वतो वाद्यघोषांश्र्च वर्षितापुष्पवृष्टिभिः। हरिद्रांकितधान्यैश्र्च मांगल्यैमौक्तिकादिभिः।मातृभार्वाणास्त्रिप् संस्थिताभिमुर्हुमुर्हुः। एवं ते राघवाद्याश्र्च पुरस्त्रीभिनिरोक्षितः।

प्रासादोपरि संस्थामिर्लाजभिर्वाषाता मुहुः।दद्दशुर्नर्तनान्यग्ने वारस्त्रिणा स्मितानानः। वाटिकाः पुष्पवृक्षाणां वरमृत्यात्रनिर्मिताः।तथा कृत्रिमवृक्षांश्र्च पताकाश्र्च ध्वगजास्थता। बहिषसंगोदोषधिनां

पुष्पवृक्षविर्मितां।तडितभोतप्रभोतमांश्र्चापि गगनांतबिंराजितां। बह्रिसंज्ञादोपधिभ्यः।प्रकारान् विविधान् वरान्। चंद्रज्योत्स्नाकृत्रिमांश्र्च दीपवृक्षान् सहस्त्राश्र्च।दीपमालाश्र्च व्यिध्रादिन्कृत्रिमान् रथसंस्थितान्। ओषधिभिःपूरितांश्र केकोचक्रोपमादिकान् दद्दशुर्बाणेद्रस्था एवं ते राघवादयः।।

It says that amongst earthen pots laden with flowers and leaves, as well as artificial trees, were different types of crackers which lit with fire and flew towards the sky to burst like lightening creating a strong glow and making flowers and leaves shine, creating artificial pictures of trees birds and animals which was watched by everyone in wonderment.

Hindi Translation: – कहा गया है मिट्टी के गमलों की फूल पत्तियों के साथ ही एक कोई वस्तु जो अग्नि से जलाने पर वह आकाश में जाकर बिजली या आतिशबाजी की तरह कौंध जाती है और चमकने के साथ साथ रोशनी भी पैदा करती हैं जो विभिन्न प्रकार के कृत्रिम फूल पौधे बना देती है चंद्रमा की चांदनी की तरह मोर आदि बना देती है उसे सभी बड़ी कौतूहल पूर्वक देखते हैं।

Reference 2) Chatrapati Shivaji’s Guru Swami Ramdass Samarth mentions Fireworks when Bhagwan Ram came back to Ayodhya and was greeted by fireworks.

निशी प्राप्त जाली असंभाव्य दाटी । बहू दीवटया लक्ष कोटयानुकोटी । कितीएक ते उंच नेले उमाळे । नळें जाळितां घोष तैसे उफाळे ॥३२॥ (Source Yuddha Kand 13.32, Ramdass Sahitya).

Reference 3) Arthashastra by Kautilya Book 2, Chapter 3

कार्याः कार्मारिकाश्शूला वेधनाग्राश्च वेणवः ।

उष्ट्रग्रीव्योऽग्निसंयोगाः कुप्यकल्पे च योऽवधिः ॥

Here ऽग्निसंयोगाः means Explosives. R Shamasastry has translated this as explosive firecrackers.

Reference 4) Even if it was not mentioned in the scriptures, then there is Manusmriti telling us to follow the old and good practices if it gives us satisfaction. Acharya Medatithi has also given this explanation. If the practice is right and has all-over acceptance and if the learned person is well versed in scriptures, if this gives us self-satisfaction, so we should carry on such traditions.

Below is the quote from Manusmriti Medhatithi Bhasya that says that one should follow the old practice, which has been followed for ages.

वेदोऽखिलो धर्ममूलं स्मृतिशीले च तद्विदाम् ।

आचारश्चैव साधूनामात्मनस्तुष्टिरेव च ॥ ६ ॥

Medhatithi and Manusmriti’s Commentary on 2.6 on Old practices follows.

“As regards to that Practice, — which consists in what is actually done, with a view to unknown results, by persons learned in the Veda, —its authoritative character is exactly like that of Recollection (Smṛiti); because that also has its basis in the Veda. On the other hand, wrong Practice is generally based upon visible causes (of greed.), and unlearned persons are apt to commit mistakes; hence they cannot have any authority at all.

Also, there are so many old paintings depicting fireworks during Diwali. Hence this is a false statement that firecracker practice was started in the 19th century. Those who are cribbling on environmental pollution for one day should think about their usage of air conditioning, SUV Cars, and private yachts, as they are polluting the environment daily, whereas Diwali celebrations are only for a couple of days with negligible impact as verified by an IIT study. I hope the educated citizens of India make a conscious choice to stop these attacks, which specifically target one religion with the sole aim of eradicating the indigenous identity and its rich heritage.

The writer is an author and columnist. He tweets @Anshulspiritual. Views are personal.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.