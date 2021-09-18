Revisiting the Bollywood dream sequence: A tour of the world, and within

Movies and shows, old and new, have helped us to live vicariously through them. They have allowed us to travel far and wide at a time borders are shut and people are restricted to homes. In our new column What's In A Setting, we explore the inseparable association of a story with its setting, how the location complements the narrative, and how these cultural windows to the world have helped broaden our imagination.

*

I have to confess I didn't encounter any traces of wanderlust during the COVID-19 lockdown. I know, it's a cliché to claim movies were my 'windows to the world' but when have they not been? Even before the coronavirus chased us away into our homes, movies made for the best travel brochures. And at times, they even outlive my own memory of that place.

Do we really believe New York can look more splendid IRL than it does when Shah Rukh Khan spreads his arms to invite you for an embrace on the Brooklyn Bridge in the Kal Ho Naa Ho title track? Our eyes can't oscillate between the scale and the detail as swiftly as the camera does. The tulips in Keukenhof, Netherland cannot compete with the rush of assorted scents in 'Dekha Ek Khwab' from Yash Chopra's Silsila. And can we hear the whistle of the wind as distinctly as when Manisha Koirala lets go of her honeyed dupatta atop the Dalhousie hill in 1942: A Love Story?

The sensory experience stems from not only the collective talent of a gifted and diligent crew but also the world of within that movies tap into. The Bollywood dream sequence is termed so not just because it offers a narrative breather by transporting many like me to dreamy locales, but also because it also allows us to peek into ourselves through the world on display.

When I watch say Rajinikanth and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan evoke Mohenjodaro (in Sindh, Pakistan) and Kilimanjaro (volcano in Tanzania) while singing in Tamil and dancing to atrocious steps in atrocious costumes in Machu Pichu (Peru, South America) in Enthiran, I'm reveling in my own crazy than that of the film. Or when I see Aamir Khan roll down the luscious green Ooty hill in slow-mo in 'Pehla Nasha' from Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, it's my puberty hitting me all over again.

I have come a long way from being the impressionable moviegoer in my childhood and teenage to becoming the film critic who decodes the 'magic' of cinema for his daily bread. Impressionable is an understatement because I genuinely wept at the death of Lakshmi Chachi (from Chachi 420) and Raju Chacha like they were my real chacha-chachi. I couldn't wrap my head around the fact that they didn't exist (not only in life, but even in the films!).

The Bollywood dream sequence helped stretch my imagination in a way that I believed the whole world was within me. As pompous or profound as it sounds now, it helped make me more self-sufficient.

I no longer needed friends, summer vacation trips, and adventures to make life more thrilling. There was a shooting location for every mood, a song for every occasion, and a tune for every spare minute. It didn't matter whether I was in the classroom, the school bus or a family gathering. I always had company and a familiar adventure to look forward to.

Bollywood came of age in the 2000s and so did I, discovering more reasons to fall in love with the movies. Today, I can make sense of every frame that Bollywood throws at me, but the magic of transporting to a new setting (in fresh clothes but the same mood) has faded. I'm not sure whether I can be awed again by another dream song sequence in a contemporary Bollywood film, also because I'm unsure whether anyone can pull it off as convincingly anymore. If that's the case, I'd rather watch Bollywood push the envelope with new forms of storytelling, and wallow in the '90s nostalgia by revisiting those stunning numbers.

As I try to recall and make sense of the first Bollywood dream sequence I watched, I can't help but feel the same way I did when I first witnessed it. Was it 'Baazigar O Baazigar,' where I felt the same sinking feeling Kajol probably does as she falls in love with her would-be executioner. Shah Rukh Khan advances towards Kajol, standing at the edge of the Maldives hill (not the most secure feeling if you've seen Shilpa Shetty thrown off a skyscraper earlier in the film), riding the white steed, but he is no prince in shining armour. Dressed like death with a black cape, hat, and mask, he makes sure the act of falling in love does not come without its share of red herrings.