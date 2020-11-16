Lockdown Secrets: With transgressions big and small, people test the limitations of a post-pandemic world

Art by Tanya Eden

It has been a whole year since the first known case of COVID-19 was detected in China's Wuhan province, and eight months since the WHO declared it as a pandemic, leading to a worldwide shut down of economies and societies in an unprecedented manner.

The crisis and subsequent lockdowns have distorted our lives in more ways than one, urging us to re-evaluate our lifestyles, choices and everything in between and beyond. There were flurries of freshly-minted rules meant to contain the spread of the contagion — rules that stunted our interactions with the world and curtailed mobility. And where there are rules, there are transgressions, ranging from the innocuous to the severe.

At Firstpost, we initiated 'Lockdown Secrets' in the month of July. Through an anonymous survey on social media, we asked people about the fears and secrets they have been living with over the past several months — things they felt uncomfortable sharing with others, perhaps apprehensive of being judged. Survey-takers were informed about selected confessions being featured on our website and social media accounts on the project's culmination.

Out of the numerous responses we received, we chose the ones that most poignantly capture the predominant moods and anxieties experienced in the lockdown. Most confessions were centred on feelings of stress related to evolving work environments, changing relationships with family, friends and partners, and a renewed focus on mental health.

The responses traversed an entire range of emotions, the more prominent among them being those of guilt, boredom, loneliness, and on rare occasions, exhilaration. The survey reveals that while trying to cope with the 'new normal' of indefinite confinement, many of our respondents had finally been afforded a long-due pause for introspection during the pandemic. Largely, the lockdown seems to have laid bare the social cracks that kept people from healing and reaching out for help.

*

Trigger warning: The following article includes mentions of suicide and may be disturbing for individuals struggling with mental health issues. Reader discretion is advised.

***

There was a hand-held neck massager I'd bought years ago. One day, during the lockdown, I suddenly began to consider its merits as a vibrator. I'd never used any sex toys before, and was not particularly interested in them either. But this was right there at home; so, one night, I tried it. And it was mind blowing.

No sex I've ever had has come close. Needless to say, it's my favourite gadget in the house now!

— 32, she/her

*