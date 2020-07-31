Lockdown Secrets: A new Firstpost project seeks insight into how you're coping with the 'new normal'

This unprecedented 'new normal' under lockdown has often made us behave out of character. Firstpost would like to listen to your lockdown secrets, which you can share with us completely anonymously.

The coronavirus crisis and subsequent lockdowns have distorted our sense of what is 'normal'. Moreover, containing the spread of the virus has involved painstaking rules, limited mobility, stunted interaction, and intense scrutiny.

For people across the world, this overwhelming sense of responsibility and distress has manifested in transgressions, or just innocuously unusual behaviour. As a result, what most of us have been left with are secrets — things that we have not felt particularly comfortable sharing with others, maybe for the fear of being judged?

Firstpost would like to listen to your lockdown secrets, which you can share with us completely anonymously. Tell us about your guilt, stress, or anxiety that has resulted from instances of — literal and figurative — rule-breaking during the lockdown, through this short survey.

Selected confessions will be featured on our website and social media accounts.