In photos from Pathshala Institute, depictions of faith, community and nature in Indian subcontinent

Last year on the night of 5 August, award-winning Bangladeshi photographer Shahidul Alam was forcibly taken into custody from his home by the Bangladesh Police. As his whereabouts remained a mystery for a long time, hundreds of Bangladeshi journalists and members of the international media demanded his release.

Only a week before his arrest, Alam had documented the civil turbulence in Dhaka, as thousands of students took to the streets, blocking roads and bringing the city to a standstill. They demanded better road safety and accountability on the part of the government for any mishaps that take place as a result of road accidents – a frequent occurrence in the city of Dhaka. The government, in turn, tried to suppress dissent by firing rubber bullets, beating up the protesters who were mainly students, and intimidating journalists and photographers who were trying to document the protests.

Alam captured the events in photographs and on Facebook Live videos. In an interview with Al Jazeera, he criticised the government for its lack of accountability on various issues like "the looting of the banks and the gaggling of the media... extrajudicial killings, disappearings, bribery and corruption (sic)". Displeased with this interview, the government accused Alam of making "false" and "provocative" statements.

He was charged with a criminal offence under section 57 of the Information Communications Technology (ICT) Act, that prohibits any electronic communication that “tends to deprave or corrupt" the image of the state — a law that many journalists, academics and intellectuals in Bangladesh believe is conveniently used by the government to snuff out dissent of any form.

Above: Shahidul Alam at the Salzburg Academy on Media and Global Change. He spoke about how "building stronger institutions" is the only way to fight repressive governments and that he has always worked towards harnessing "the power of the visual medium to educate, inform and draw powerful emotional responses to influence public opinion." Image via Facebook/ Shahidul Alam.

After spending 107 days in jail, Alam was released following an outcry from the media in Bangladesh, other South Asian countries and the West.

His photographs of Bangladesh have appeared in several newspapers and magazines across the world. Among his many contributions to photojournalism is the conception of the Pathshala South Asian Media Institute, which he founded in 1998. It is known to encourage students to question the confines of their discipline.

To examine the craft that is being nurtured in Pathshala is to better understand Alam as both a teacher and mentor.

Here, Firstpost has featured some of the student photographers from the 2018 batch of Pathshala's six-month International Photography Programme to understand the themes and perspectives explored in their works, in light of Alam’s arrest and the subsequent disruption of communication, as well as the challenges photojournalists face at large.

***

NGIMI LAMA | Snapshots from the village of her childhood

"Before joining Pathshala, I had only attended some short photography workshops in Nepal, since there are very few photography schools in Kathmandu," says 29-year-old Lama, who was introduced to the art form in 2018.

[imgcenter] [imgcenter]

She chose the snapshot theme and used a compact camera, which made it easier for her to shoot from any position and angle. This technique is in accordance with her preferred style.