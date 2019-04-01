In 'Daani, The Generous One', Krishan Chandar writes of shared hunger — and hope — amid homelessness

This is the sixth in an eight-part series on Urdu fiction by contemporary Indian writers. Rakhshanda Jalil is the curator and translator for this series.

KRISHAN CHANDAR (1914-1977): Despite a Master’s degree in English and a degree in Law, Krishan Chandar went on to become one of Urdu literature’s most prolific writers, with over 80 published volumes. It was the short story that earned him laurels. Accused of being an incorrigible idealist, even a maudlin sentimentalist on occasion, Chander was in some ways a ‘flawed’ progressive. Stories like Kalu Bhangi, Mahalakshmi ka Pul, Shikast, Jab Khet Jagey display his socialist concerns and his heartfelt empathy for the poor and downtrodden; however, unlike the other progressives, he was seldom able to free himself from despair and defeat. His most prolific period is said to be during 1955-60, when he published the autobiographical Ek Gadhe ki Sarguzasht (‘The Autobiography of a Donkey’) in 1957. He remained an active member of the Progressive Writers' Association and was held up as a role model for budding progressives.

Daani, The Generous One | Krishan Chandar

Daani* was tall and ugly. He had a pelt of thick and coarse hair on his arms and legs. In the mornings when he would take a bath at the hydrant on Charak Road, he would look exactly like the offspring of a buffalo. His body had the strength of a bull. A huge head with a broad forehead and an outsize skull! All day long, he would work at an Irani restaurant on Charak Road with utmost diligence, and at night he would get drunk on a local brew and, with his head tucked low like a ram, throw out a challenge: ‘Come on! Butt me on the head!’

But his friends would laugh and dodge away because they knew that Daani did not just have a strong body; his head was very strong too. A couple of times when the wrestlers and strong young men from Thuga Lane and Dora Gali had accepted his challenge and confronted him at the street-corner, they had got their skulls cracked open. And after that, no one had the courage to knock heads with Daani.

Perhaps there was nothing but bone in Daani’s head.

Had he the slightest bit of mush for brain, he could easily have become the don of Bombay. Youths less strong than him and far less well-endowed had become the big bosses of their neighbourhoods and were ruling over armies of thugs and hoodlums. They were all busy smuggling alcohol, running gambling dens, selling cinema tickets in the black market, managing brothels and, during election time, selling votes from their respective neighbourhoods.

Perhaps Daani had no brain in his skull. Because the very thought of doing such business irked him. When someone suggested he run any such business, an expression of utter ennui took over his face. He would turn to look at the speaker by narrowing his already very small eyes, pulling in his lips, hunching his shoulders and adopting the dangerous pose of a toad about to strike and say: ‘I’ll butt you in the head if you say that again.’ And those making the suggestion would laugh a sheepish laugh and move away.

Daani hated to read. He would look at educated folk with extreme disdain. He detested fame too. If the procession of a big or famous person happened to go past Charak Park, with the esteemed personality buried under a heap of floral garlands, sitting in an open car and waving to the crowds lined on both sides of the road, he would say: ‘Wow! What a well decorated ram! Ask him: Will he agree to butt me heads with me?’

And, truly, if one were to consider it, one would note that it was only during the freedom struggle that one came across slimly built or lean leaders.

These days, as the condition of the public is becoming frailer, the leaders are becoming fatter.

You can find such tall, well-built sturdy creatures that you wouldn’t be wrong if you mistook them for a ram or a draught bull.

Daani detested politics as well. High politics was way beyond his ken, but even the petty and low variety — the kind you see in lanes and by-lanes, market-places and neighbourhoods — too was beyond his understanding. He just liked to do his work. When Daani was ready to work for 16 hours at a stretch, what could the poor owner of the restaurant do? His hands were tied by the law, just as Daani was constrained by his own temperament. Daani was the first to show up at the restaurant early in the morning, and the last one to leave. He would stand on his feet all day long and do his work with the utmost diligence. Late in the evening when his body would still not be tired, he would get drunk on local liquor out of sheer boredom. Then, standing on the footpath, he would urge his friends to test the strength of his skull by butting heads with him. And when no one would agree, with utter hopelessness he would let his body become slack and slump to the ground. And he would sleep. This, then, was his life!

His friends led similar lives, that is, those who worked with him in the restaurant and slept on the same footpath beside him. The footpath was across the road on the Charak Crossing, opposite the Charak Church. The Charak Church is a beautiful grotto built of blue stones; it stands at one edge of a small open patch of ground and houses a statue of the Holy Mother. Two gulmohar trees stand at one edge of the ground, casting their shadow over the footpath and keeping it cool through the day. You can see poor Christians selling wax candles, wax figurines of Jesus Christ and Mother Mary and garlands made of marigold flowers under the shade of these trees. Two beggars who beg here during the day disappear by the time night falls. There is a bus stop on the footpath too, where people queue up for buses, but young men from the neighbourhood too gather under its tin roof. This bus-stop is not merely a waiting-room for travellers; it is also a meeting place for lovers.

‘Meet me at the stop at five o’clock,’ Rosi