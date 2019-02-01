In 'The Crocodile', Gulzar tells a story of smoke and fire during Dussehra

This is the first in an eight-part series on Urdu fiction by contemporary Indian writers. Rakhshanda Jalil is the curator and translator for this series.

***

GULZAR (b. 1934): Poet, author, film-maker and film lyricist, Gulzar is one of the most prominent names in cinema, popular culture and literature in present-day India. A recipient of the Padma Bhushan and the Sahitya Akademi Award, he has also received the Oscar for the song 'Jai ho!' in the Hollywood film Slumdog Millionaire in 2008 and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for his contribution to the Indian film industry in 2014. A well-respected name in poetry circles, he has several non-film short story and poetry collections to his credit. He has recently published his translations of Rabindranath Tagore and has written poetry especially for children.

***

The Crocodile | Gulzar

It was Muharrum. And Dussehra also fell at the same time. There was every likelihood of communal riots breaking out in the city. There were many reasons to exercise self control. But only one excuse is enough to abandon restraint.

Preparations for Dussehra were nearly complete. The committees had been formed. Work had been apportioned. The responsibility for the last day, that is the climax of Dussehra, had been given to Ramcharan Pandit, as always.

The Navratras had begun. Ramcharan would show up at Ali Raza’s place every day. Ali Raza made the effigies for Kumbhkaran, Ravan and Meghdoot each year. This year, Ali Raza had been listening to the waaz all night long, and would go to sleep in the morning. And that was why, every time Ramcharan showed up, Ali Raza would fob him off with some excuse or the other. As the days inched closer to Dussehra, Ramcharan could contain himself no longer. He burst out: ‘How much longer will it take, Raza miyan? You have to make three effigies… two of nine feet each and one…’

‘Twelve-feet tall,’ Raza answered, ‘Yes, I know. They will be made. The bamboo for the frame is being cut. But won’t you look at my condition, too?’

In the ritual mourning for Muharrum, Ali Raza had beaten his chest so much that he had drawn blood. Now he was applying ointment to soothe his wounds.

‘Why must you beat your chest so hard? Will Ali come back to see your wounds?… Whatever had to happen, happened centuries ago.’

Raza was offended. But he answered in a mild tone, ‘Don’t say that, Sir; each to his own faith. After all, Sita had come back home; what will you get by burning Ravan after all these centuries?'

The pandit too didn’t like it. And the severity in his tone didn’t go when he said, ‘All right, then. I will come again tomorrow. I want to see when the frame is finally set up. And, remember, the flames from Ravan should be the highest.’

And with these words, Ramcharan went away. He reached home and said to Manohar, ‘The bamboo is still being split for the frame. God knows when the effigy will be ready.’

Ram and Manohar were brothers. Manohar said, ‘The problem is we can’t make do without these people. We have to get all the tailoring jobs done by them. The costumes, too, come from them. They are the ones who make the crackers and fireworks. Remember, we got the effigies made by Bihari once… the 12-foot Ravan turned out to be a damp squib!’

The Ramlila was in full swing. All day and all night there would be kirtan. The quatrains from Tulsidas would echo all around. There was no other singer to match Rajan bhai in the entire city. And Hashim Ali Khan was his accompanist. The pair was famous all over the city. Their musical sessions had been witnessed by many in the city. And they had received praise from all quarters.

One day, Khan sahab asked half in jest, ‘Did Tulsidas not write a ghazal in this metre? It would have gone so well in this tune.’

Rajan bhai laughed. But some un-musical person overheard it and reported it to Ramcharan. Once again Manohar said, ‘What can we do... can’t make do without these people.’