News of Donald Trump testing positive for COVID-19 sent his critics on social media into paroxysms of mirth and mockery and left his followers, including partisans on his favourite news channel, fretting. Which is par for the course in the United divided States of America. After all, poll after poll shows Americans split on political lines on issue after issue: abortion, guns, immigration, and ironically, even COVID (after, irony of irony, Trump politicised mask wearing). That no one looms larger on the American political stage at this moment or is a more divisive figure than Trump is well established. What is also quickly taking hold in the press is the notion that Trump's COVID diagnosis, at a time when he is desperate to play down the coronavirus and the over 2,05,000 dead in that country, is the final nail in his political coffin. As per this report from The New York Times, the White House is struggling to put a rosy spin on the development, with one unnamed adviser (is there any other kind at this point?) telling the newspaper Trump testing positive is a "disaster".

In this image: Trump arriving at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre after he tested positive for COVID-19. Image via The Associated Press "To believe the president will benefit from having gotten COVID while ignoring health protocols, one would have to think it will make him more appealing to voters who have been (at the least) badly inconvenienced by the virus in their own lives, blame the president for its continued spread, believed until Friday morning that Joe Biden would be better at managing it than he is, and say it’s important to wear masks and observe social distancing guidelines," Ben Mathis-Lilley argued for Slate. Lilley, noting the fact that Melania, White House aide Hope Hicks, and Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel have tested positive, said the news could spur news cycles that could last for weeks about the White House unable to control the disease even within the White House. But others hedged their bets. Speaking to CNBC on Friday, Cailin Birch of The Economist Intelligence Unit, said, “There is definitely a possibility that we could have a little bit of a sympathy vote coming through for Trump,” Birch said. “But… I’m not sure, given his approach to the virus… plus the fact that the US political spectrum is just so deeply polarised and entrenched, that it will have any real sort of impact,” she concluded. Still, the worry that the illness could possibly serve to humanise a president who is so widely unpopular speaks to the extent the hold the 2016 imagination still has on the Democrats. Who are taking no chances. Democrats tread carefully While some in the party put Trump on blast for 'actively spreading the virus', prominent leaders in the Democratic party were careful to express concern and wish the president a speedy recovery. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the most powerful woman in the country not named Oprah, told MSNBC, "This is tragic, it's very sad, but it also is something that, again, going into crowds unmasked and all the rest is sort of a brazen invitation for something like this to happen." Pelosi, who, incidentally, is third in line for the presidency, added, "It's sad that it did, but nonetheless hopeful that it will be a transition to a saner approach to what this virus is all about." Biden, days after blasting Trump as a 'clown', saying America was 'weaker, sicker, poorer and more divided' under Trump, said he and his wife Jill “send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery.”

Above photo: Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden (left) and incumbent Donald Trump (right) lock horns at the first presidential debate 2020 in Cleveland. Image via Twitter In a Friday morning tweet, he added, “We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family.” While Biden was correct to show the proper respect for the president and first lady, what remains to be seen is how he will tread the delicate path of attacking Trump's policies without assailing the man now fighting off an illness. An illness that has proved so deadly to many in their age bracket and has left even the healthiest of adults struggling for months afterward. While Biden likes to play up his 'uncle Joe' image, he has, at times has been confrontational with voters on the campaign trail, telling an activist 'go vote for someone else', calling another voter 'a damn liar' and challenging him to a push-up contest. Of course, there are differences. Biden, for one, is no Hillary. Hillary was the second most unpopular candidate for president in history. The most unpopular was the man she eclipsed by nearly three million popular votes and who beat her handily where it counts: the Electoral College. And while many on the right truly despise Hillary, the best they can do with Biden is assert without much feeling that "his strings are being pulled by Warren and AOC." In 2016, Trump ran as the outsider. The businessman who would come into Washington, bring with him a businessman's mentality and "fix things". That did not happen. America is more broken, more divided, and more scarred. A pandemic rages in the streets. People of colour are protesting police brutality. The US unemployment rate is at 7.9 percent. The markets are spooked. And Trump is the incumbent. So, how will things play out? To quote a far deeper thinker than I, "There are known knowns. There are things we know we know. We also know there are known unknowns. That is to say, we know there are some things we do not know. But there are also unknown unknowns, the ones we don't know we don't know." We'll know on 4 November. Inshallah.